Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

OTR creative firm hires former Cincinnati Reds exec

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Over-the-Rhine experiential marketing firm has hired a former Cincinnati Reds exec. Agar, a firm that has worked with giants like Kroger and Procter & Gamble, has brought on Corey Hawthorne as its senior director of experiences. Hawthorne most recently served as the Cincinnati Reds' director of player relations and promotional events.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Iconic Cincinnati hotel at risk of foreclosure

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The hotel that is part of Cincinnati's iconic Carew Tower complex is the subject of a foreclosure complaint after other assets of the property faced a similar fate last year. Wells Fargo Bank, in conjunction with Wilmington Trust, filed a foreclosure complaint Nov. 7 against...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Costco closes one Cincinnati location, opens another

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Wholesale retailer Costco just closed one of its Cincinnati-area locations, but the region will not be left unserved: a new store has also just opened. Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) closed its Springdale store location at 1100 E. Kemper Road for the final time on...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Why people who have never had COVID-19 are getting it now

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Infectious disease specialists are warning about the newest COVID-19 variants creeping up across the US. They appear to be tough to avoid catching, even if you’ve escaped infection so far. Plenty of people now reporting infections with COVID-19, who had managed to dodge this illness to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati's first dedicated cidery just opened

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati's first brewery dedicated entirely to craft cider just opened its doors in Norwood. Northwood Cider Co. opened Nov. 11 in a former brake shop at 2075 Mills Ave. While Northwood – which takes its name from a type of apple cider tree – specializes...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Suspect robs 2 gas stations in Westwood, takes entire registers

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A brazen burglar makes off with entire cash registers from two Westwood gas stations. A surveillance picture capture the suspect. Police say he first broke into the BP station at the corner of Harrison Avenue and Boudinot. The second crime happened at the Sunoco station on...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

What stores will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For the better part of a decade, major retailers like Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's, Target and Kohl's kicked off their in-store Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day –- until the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then many major retailers, behind support from the public, have...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Food hall opening at Newport on the Levee

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The owner of Newport on the Levee is partnering with a food hall development group to open a new dining destination at the entertainment property next year. North American Properties announced Tuesday its partnership with Pittsburgh-based Galley Group, a developer and manager of food halls,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 hospitalized after shipping container falls on car in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shipping container fell on their car. The Fairfield Police Department says that the container fell on a car at about 4 p.m. Tuesday on Dixie Highway near St. Clair Avenue. The portable storage unit struck the car at the railroad overpass.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WKRC

Latest false active shooter calls target 3 Cincinnati schools

HYDE PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - Police quickly responded after receiving a call about an active shooter at Withrow High School in Hyde Park Wednesday. Cincinnati Public Schools said Dater High School and Western Hills High school also received false threats, also called swatting. The threats all turned out to be...
CINCINNATI, OH

