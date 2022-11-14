Read full article on original website
WKRC
OTR creative firm hires former Cincinnati Reds exec
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Over-the-Rhine experiential marketing firm has hired a former Cincinnati Reds exec. Agar, a firm that has worked with giants like Kroger and Procter & Gamble, has brought on Corey Hawthorne as its senior director of experiences. Hawthorne most recently served as the Cincinnati Reds' director of player relations and promotional events.
WKRC
More than $1 million worth of drugs seized from shipments going through the Tri-State
HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati have seized more than a million dollars of cocaine and meth from several shipments over a three-week period. The drugs were hidden in hollowed-out tools, racing jackets, a chessboard and a shipment of puzzles and a children's...
WKRC
New study reveals 'shocking' number of deaths in southern Ohio county
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Families in distress... Duane Pohlman went on a nationwide quest to get answers about too many deaths. So what's causing alarming fatality rates in a neighboring county?. Watch Monday at 6 p.m. on Local 12.
WKRC
Iconic Cincinnati hotel at risk of foreclosure
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The hotel that is part of Cincinnati's iconic Carew Tower complex is the subject of a foreclosure complaint after other assets of the property faced a similar fate last year. Wells Fargo Bank, in conjunction with Wilmington Trust, filed a foreclosure complaint Nov. 7 against...
WKRC
Rural King latest store targeted by Butler County auditor for pricing issues
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County's auditor has added Rural King stores to those allegedly caught with pricing errors. Auditor Roger Reynolds said his office got two phone calls complaining about pricing problems. His office checked the store at 1416 Hamilton Richmond Road on Nov. 4. Of 50 items...
WKRC
Leading sports betting site partners with Cincinnati casino to create sportsbook feature
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - In 45 days, Ohioans will be able to bet on sports, legally. Cincinnati is getting a brand new sportsbook location, too. In a few weeks, the ponies will get some company at Belterra Park Cincinnati, as the casino is partnering with FanDuel in creating a sportsbook feature.
WKRC
Costco closes one Cincinnati location, opens another
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Wholesale retailer Costco just closed one of its Cincinnati-area locations, but the region will not be left unserved: a new store has also just opened. Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) closed its Springdale store location at 1100 E. Kemper Road for the final time on...
WKRC
COVID-19 cases may be peaking, but other respiratory illnesses are on the rise
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - COVID-19 may be peaking in our community, but the flu and other respiratory illnesses are still on the rise. Healthcare providers continue to see a "triple-demic" of respiratory illnesses going around. In older adults and young children, it's RSV that tops the list. That's respiratory syncytial virus,...
WKRC
Why people who have never had COVID-19 are getting it now
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Infectious disease specialists are warning about the newest COVID-19 variants creeping up across the US. They appear to be tough to avoid catching, even if you’ve escaped infection so far. Plenty of people now reporting infections with COVID-19, who had managed to dodge this illness to...
WKRC
Cincinnati's first dedicated cidery just opened
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati's first brewery dedicated entirely to craft cider just opened its doors in Norwood. Northwood Cider Co. opened Nov. 11 in a former brake shop at 2075 Mills Ave. While Northwood – which takes its name from a type of apple cider tree – specializes...
WKRC
Prosecutor warns of unintended effects, arrests under Beshear's medical marijuana order
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Governor Andy Beshear is pushing to make medical marijuana legal in Kentucky, but some say the way he is doing it could result in people getting arrested and even ending up with felony charges, even though they think they are following the law. The governor...
WKRC
What to expect: Snow showers with Arctic cold front arrives in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - November? It feels more like February!. Highs were only in the middle to upper 30s in Cincinnati with wind chills in the 20s all day under cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Changes start later in the night into Friday as an Artic cold front arrives. This will...
WKRC
Suspect robs 2 gas stations in Westwood, takes entire registers
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A brazen burglar makes off with entire cash registers from two Westwood gas stations. A surveillance picture capture the suspect. Police say he first broke into the BP station at the corner of Harrison Avenue and Boudinot. The second crime happened at the Sunoco station on...
WKRC
What stores will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For the better part of a decade, major retailers like Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's, Target and Kohl's kicked off their in-store Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day –- until the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then many major retailers, behind support from the public, have...
WKRC
Food hall opening at Newport on the Levee
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The owner of Newport on the Levee is partnering with a food hall development group to open a new dining destination at the entertainment property next year. North American Properties announced Tuesday its partnership with Pittsburgh-based Galley Group, a developer and manager of food halls,...
WKRC
2 hospitalized after shipping container falls on car in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shipping container fell on their car. The Fairfield Police Department says that the container fell on a car at about 4 p.m. Tuesday on Dixie Highway near St. Clair Avenue. The portable storage unit struck the car at the railroad overpass.
WKRC
Freestore Foodbank teams up with Reds Community Fund to feed families for Thanksgiving
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - The Freestore Foodbank and the Reds Community Fund teamed up to feed thousands of families. On Thursday, November 17, they held a drive thru food distribution for families who may need extra help this holiday season. With rising costs of food, the Freestore Foodbank is seeing...
WKRC
Latest false active shooter calls target 3 Cincinnati schools
HYDE PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - Police quickly responded after receiving a call about an active shooter at Withrow High School in Hyde Park Wednesday. Cincinnati Public Schools said Dater High School and Western Hills High school also received false threats, also called swatting. The threats all turned out to be...
WKRC
Asian elephant moves (temporarily) from Cincinnati Zoo to Columbus Zoo
A 10,000-pound bull elephant was moved from the Cincinnati Zoo to the Columbus Zoo Tuesday. Sabu was moved in an attempt to allow him to contribute to the survival of his species. In Columbus, he will be introduced to three breeding-age females. “Sabu is one of the most genetically valuable...
WKRC
Indianapolis developer to build apartments near former Beach Waterpark property
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Indianapolis-based developer with a presence in Cincinnati is planning to build an apartment community near the former Beach Waterpark. Milhaus plans to begin work on a 223-unit apartment community in Mason in the first quarter of 2023, Milhaus Vice President of Development Brad Vogelsmeier...
