KMOV
Illinois State Police update language of FOID card clear and present danger rule
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police have updated language in an emergency rule pertaining to clear and present danger reporting and FOID cards. State lawmakers initially approved the rule in August addressing a loophole that came to light after the Highland Park mass shooting. ISP Director Brendan Kelly said...
kanecountyconnects.com
Demand for Passports in Kane County on Track to Set Record
It appears as though residents in Kane County are making up for lost travel time during the pandemic. The Kane County Clerk's Office believes they are on track to set a record for passport applications, crediting the number of people who are traveling again especially this holiday season. According to...
wlds.com
Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage
An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
WSPY NEWS
Grundy Co. Officials & Gippers Discuss Compliance Requirements
A few changes have already been implemented at a business where two people were shot and killed at on September 24th of this year. Earlier this month, Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland filed a complaint against Gippers Sports Bar and Grill on East Pine Bluff Road, claiming their liquor license should be suspended for up to 30 days because the continued operation of that business poses an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the community.
Rockford felon arrested after Homeland Security investigation
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested Wednesday following an investigation by Homeland Security. The Winnebago County Narcotics Unit, along with Chicago Homeland Security Investigations-Financial Investigations Group, have been conducting an investigation on the illegal sale of narcotics in the 2900 block of Rockford’s 18th Street, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. […]
Downers Grove residents say they feel unsafe due to crime near library
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- More controversy has erupted surrounding the library in west suburban Downers Grove.Back in September, tempers flared over a drag bingo night the staff said they had to cancel due to threats. On Wednesday night, residents brought up safety concerns inside the facility.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a public meeting inside the Downers Grove Public Library became heated Wednesday night. Residents showed up by the dozens, saying they feel unsafe coming to the library due to crime committed at and near the facility.The concerns were amplified as some residents submitted a Freedom of Information Act...
Illinois quick hits: Bolingbrook bank robbed; McLean County jailer jailed
Republicans pick new statehouse leaders Illinois Republicans have selected new legislative leaders for the term that begins Jan. 11. The GOP will continue in the superminority next year. House Republicans selected Savanna state Rep. Tony McCombie to lead the caucus after House Minority Leader Jim Durkin said he wouldn't seek the position. Republican senators also...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois man sentenced to 50 years for ordering his co-defendant to shoot West Chicago man
WEST CHICAGO, Ill. - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for his involvement in the murder of a West Chicago man in 2018. Emilio Guillen, 31, formerly of Rockford, was convicted in the killing of 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas in November 2018.
kanecountyconnects.com
Geneva Chamber Announces Wood Award Recipient
Jay Womack has been named the Geneva Chamber of Commerce 2022 Wood Award recipient. Born in Geneva, Womack moved to Yorkville during grade school and grew up on a wooded property that backed up to a forest preserve. According to the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, this began his love of nature. He and his wife, Sherre, have raised their daughter in Geneva and are now proud grandparents of two grandchildren. Womack is a Landscape Architect, highly trained and skilled in his field. He is currently a Senior Architect, Ecological Design, Huff & Huff, a subsidiary of GZA.
VIDEO: Rockford school board member resigns after confrontation with photographer
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A school board member has resigned after his involvement in a confrontation with a photographer outside the Rockford Public School headquarters Tuesday night. In a video shot by local documentarian Nicholas Stange and posted to TikTok, school board member Michael Connor appears to exit the building, approach Stange and hit his camera, […]
WSPY NEWS
Board rallies against village president and staff for property tax increase
Five Montgomery Village Board trustees agreed with peer Steve Jungermann, fighting against a five percent increase recommendation from village staff and its village president wanting a hike. In addition, here is the annual required outside audit by Jennier Martinson, CPA with Lauterbach and Amen. Just a year ago, the board...
fox32chicago.com
Groups call on Pritzker administration to suspend Damen Silos sale
CHICAGO - Some environmental and community groups are calling on the Pritzker administration to suspend the sale of the Damen Silos. The 23.4-acre property is a collection of grain elevators that the State of Illinois has owned since 1928. The buyer operates a fleet for waste hauling and off-site storage.
kanecountyconnects.com
Forest Preserve District Holds Celebration for the Tallgrass Prairie Exhibit at Creek Bend Nature Center
The Forest Preserve District of Kane County held a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the official opening of the latest addition to Creek Bend Nature Center — the Tallgrass Prairie Adventure exhibit. Visitors to the exhibit will learn about animals that live in tallgrass prairies, restoration efforts and more. The...
fox32chicago.com
Student charged with bringing gun to Aurora high school
AURORA, Ill. - A student has been charged with bringing a gun to an Aurora high school Tuesday. Shortly before noon, Aurora police officers responded to the campus of West Aurora High School for a report of a student with a firearm. The student was detained by officers and their...
WGNtv.com
Griffith man pleads guilty to stocking more than 2,600 pounds of catfish into suburban lake
GRIFFITH, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana man pleaded guilty to importing more than 2,600 pounds of live catfish into Illinois. Michael Sullivan, of Griffith, entered a negotiated guilty plea to one count of importing live fish without a permit. Investigators determined Sullivan imported more 2,600 pounds of catfish into...
Mount Prospect police: Shots fired at homeowner after interrupting attempted car theft
Two suspects attempting to steal a vehicle fired shots at a homeowner Thursday morning Mount Prospect police said.
wjol.com
Case Dismissed For Former Joliet City Councilman Accused of Filing A False Report
A bizarre chapter for a former Joliet City Councilman has comes to an end. The case against Don “Duck” Dickinson has been dismissed by a Will County Judge after Special Prosecutor Bill Elward did not offer any argument to have the case against Dickinson continue. Dickinson’s attorneys filed a motion to have the case dismissed last July. Dickinson was charged with attempted disorderly conduct for allegedly making a false report by accusing Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk of threatening him. Considering no arguments were offered, Will County Judge Victoria Breslan dismissed the case on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville woman wanted in Kendall County arrested in Louisiana
A Yorkville woman wanted in Kendall County on residential burglary charges was arrested in Vernon Parish, Louisiana last week. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that 35-year-old Ancuta Covaliu was picked up by U.S. Marshals on Thursday. Covaliu is charged with residential burglary, burglary, and theft. She's being held in...
northernstar.info
DeKalb Police: Collisions on Annie Glidden Road leads to brief road closure
DeKALB – Two separate motor vehicle collisions occurred Thursday morning on North Annie Glidden Road, according to DeKalb City Police and Fire Department. The road was closed briefly for major clean up and towing of vehicles, according to DeKalb Police Sergeant Sonny Streit. At approximately 7:45 a.m. Thursday, police...
