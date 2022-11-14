​Jay Womack has been named the Geneva Chamber of Commerce 2022 Wood Award recipient. Born in Geneva, Womack moved to Yorkville during grade school and grew up on a wooded property that backed up to a forest preserve. According to the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, this began his love of nature. He and his wife, Sherre, have raised their daughter in Geneva and are now proud grandparents of two grandchildren. Womack is a Landscape Architect, highly trained and skilled in his field. He is currently a Senior Architect, Ecological Design, Huff & Huff, a subsidiary of GZA.

GENEVA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO