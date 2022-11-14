ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers men’s soccer draws Ivy League champions in NCAA Tournament opener

By Kristian Dyer
Rutgers men’s soccer’s return to the NCAA Tournament will see them travel to UPenn on Thursday. The Scarlet Knights booked their postseason berth on Sunday with a 3-1 win over Indiana at Yurcak Field.

It was a strong season from Rutgers, who are 10-4-6 overall and have a 4-2-2 record in the Big Ten. Sunday’s win over Indiana saw Rutgers , seeded second in the Big Ten Tournament by virtue of their regular season finish, win their first conference title on the men’s side.

Despite losing to Rutgers in Sunday’s Big Ten Tournament championship game, Indiana is ranked No. 13 in the NCAA Tournament . The Hoosiers finished fourth in the Big Ten regular season.

Four Big Ten teams made the NCAA Tournament. In addition to Rutgers and Indiana, both Ohio State and Maryland got the postseason nod.

The winner of Thursday’s match will play at No. 3 Syracuse on Sunday.

In out-of-conference play, Rutgers took the field against two Ivy League programs, earning draws against Princeton (1-1 on Sept. 2) and Yale (2-2 on Sept. 5).

UPenn finished the season 12-2-2 and 6-1 in the Ivy League.

