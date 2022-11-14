Read full article on original website
Twitter 2.0: Elon Musk shut down the company's offices after hundreds of employees quit
Twitter offices were abruptly shut down on Thursday after hundreds of employees signed off from the company after refusing to comply with Elon Musk's ultimatum for an "extremely hardcore" reset of the social media company, Business Insider reported. The offices are expected to reopen on Monday, November 21. Two weeks...
Some very funny, very mean person projected "space Karen" on the side of shuttered Twitter HQ tonight
We’ll say this: If Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter produces nothing of any value—and gosh, but is that an “if” that feels like an increasingly solid bet as every new day ticks by—at least it will produce one image that will live on for years in our mind’s eye: A scrolling set of insults, including “dictator’s asskisser,” “mediocre manchild,” and, most beautifully, “space Karen,” projected on the side of the social media company’s headquarters tonight. Said building, of course, is currently shuttered, amidst the company’s latest “mass exodus” of employees in the span of a handful of weeks.
CNN reporters no longer allowed to get smashed on-air at New Year's
Sad news today for anyone who loves bringing in the new year by watching Don Lemon give successively fewer fucks as the night goes on: CNN has apparently issued a dictate to its reporters, ordering them not to drink during the news network’s annual New Year’s Eve coverage.
Pete Davidson reveals ‘excuse’ Kim Kardashian gave when he asked for her number
Pete Davidson revealed the “excuse” that Kim Kardashian used the first time that he asked her for number. The 28-year-old comedian made his first appearance on The Kardashians during this week’s newest episode, which was filmed in May. While he’s not dating Kardashian anymore, the episode still featured them getting ready for and walking the red carpet at the Met Gala.As the duo were in their New York City hotel room, Davidson brought up how at the last Met Gala, in September 2021, he’d asked the reality star for her number. He said that she gave him “an excuse”...
People Whose NDAs Expired Are Finally Exposing The Secrets They’re Legally Allowed To Share, And OMG
"I got to see a test screening of a movie and had to sign an NDA. The movie was a live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender, and it sucked. People at the screening gave it such negative feedback that I guess the studio decided to promote it way less than they originally planned to. "
Apple TV Plus' Echo 3 delivers on action—but falls short on characterization
Echo 3, the upcoming Apple TV+ series from two-time Oscar-winning screenwriter Mark Boal, has been billed as a black ops thriller and tale of international intrigue.” And it is certainly that: an ambitious, multilingual show that attempts to combine elements of action thrillers with military, political, and survival dramas. But ultimately—and frustratingly—the series’ whole is less than the sum of its parts.
Former Luigi John Leguizamo says the Super Mario casting's representation "kind of sucks"
John Leguizamo, Luigi emeritus, has offered up some thoughts on Nintendo and Illumination’s upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie, and especially the voice casting for the animated film. Specifically, Leguizamo has expressed, not for the first time, his unhappiness at the fact that Mario and Luigi will now be played by a couple of white guys, with Chris Pratt and Charlie Day taking on the roles of the Mushroom Kingdom’s iconic plumber-adventurers.
‘Punishment,’ the Fourth Instalment of Don Lee’s ‘Outlaws’ Korean Action Franchise, Starts Production
Production has started on “The Roundup: Punishment,” the fourth film in Korea’s smash hit “Outlaws” action franchise – even before the third film has been completed or released. The new film stars and is produced by breakout Korean American star Don Lee, known locals as Ma Dong-seok, who previously appeared in Marvel’s “The Eternals.” Distributor ABO Entertainment said on Friday that “The Roundup: Punishment” will focus on Lee’s brutal cop character chasing after the country’s most notorious online gambling syndicate. The franchise started in 2017 with “The Outlaws,” directed by Kang Yun-sung, which saw a merciless gangster from China pitted against Lee’s fist-wielding...
MGM+ developing web of Spider-Man spin-off shows, beginning with Silk: Spider Society
Sony is trying some interesting stuff with its Spider-Man-adjacent comic book movies, with some of it working better than other parts of it, but now Sony is looking to stretch its many spider legs and try putting Spider-Man-adjacent stuff on television. According to Deadline, the studio has made a deal with MGM+ (we’ll put a pin in explaining that for now) and Amazon Prime Video to develop a “suite of live-action series” based on the “over 900 Marvel characters that Sony controls” from its pre-Disney deal with Marvel. (Though, to be clear, a good chunk of those 900 characters are, like, the staff at the Daily Bugle. They’re not all Spider-Man or Spider-Men.)
Diana burns it all down on The Crown
Oh dear, we’ve started mixing metaphors. “Gunpowder” is the first episode of the season that feels like a pure continuation of its predecessor, carrying forward the narrative of Diana’s BBC interview. It has momentum on its side and doesn’t suffer from the jerky stop-and-start pacing that often plagues The Crown. But executive producer and writer Peter Morgan couldn’t decide if the episode’s theme was going to be Guy Fawkes Day or the medium of television, so he chose both.
Brendan Fraser defends the bad CG in Mummy Returns, says it’s “somehow just perfect”
One of the five or six nice things to happen in the last few years is the world collectively looking at Brendan Fraser and saying “we love him and we will do anything to make sure nothing bad ever happens to him again,” and with that reassertion of our fondness for Fraser has come the realization that we all also loved his Mummy movies—which have grown into weirdly timeless treasures from the pre-superhero days of Hollywood blockbusters. Of course, there is one thing about those movies that is not especially timeless (and it’s not Fraser’s character’s womanizing buddy, which is an archetype that they don’t really do anymore).
CMBYN director Luca Guadagnino won’t be calling anyone by Your Name any time soon
The years following Call Me By Your Name have been strange for everyone. Timothée Chalamet went off to become Hollywood’s latest Wonka. Armie Hammer spiraled into abuse allegations, including some involving cannibalism. Director Luca Guadagnino made a bizarre, beautiful, and tragic Suspiria remake. Finally reunited for the first time since CMBYN, Guadagnino and Chalamet have returned to make Bones And All, a sexy movie about cannibals, which clearly has nothing to do with their former associate. But that doesn’t mean they’ll be calling each other by your name any time soon.
The Crown spins its wheels in an episode about Philip and Elizabeth’s marriage
[Editor’s note: The A.V. Club will publish episode recaps of The Crown’s fifth season every weekday at 1 a.m. Eastern through November 22. The following details episode six.]. This episode was a throwback for me, frantically googling Russian political events and just exactly which George was King of...
Antoine Fuqua says the story of Emancipation is “more important than one bad moment”
Director Antoine Fuqua’s Emancipation is coming to theaters on December 2 and Apple TV+ on December 9, and it tells the story (based on real events) of a man who escaped from slavery and joined the Union Army during the Civil War, after which his horrifically whip-scarred back was photographed and distributed as an important anti-slavery message. Fuqua said that it’s his “strongest piece of work” and Apple seems confident in it, but Emancipation also stars Will Smith in his first role since slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.
