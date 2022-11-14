ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County Times

Distinguished Through the Decades: 2013 – Maggie Coan

A Russellville High School alumnus, Maggie Coan said she was attracted to the Distinguished Young Women competition based on her cousin’s experience – Addie (Pickett) Harbin was the 2005 county Junior Miss winner. “It was really rewarding on the local and the state level. I got to meet...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Madison County Education Retirees Association Acknowledges Retired Teachers

Retired Teacher’s Day is Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The Madison County Education Retirees Association (MCERA) joins other associations in the state by acknowledging the contributions of its retirees. Recognizing the contributions retired educators have made, the Alabama Legislature passed Act No. 90-183 to honor Alabama’s education retirees. The joint...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Remembering a beloved Madison County school social worker

Kristin Masterski died in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer on Moores Mill Road on Monday. People who knew her spoke of her impact on so many schoolchildren. A volunteer firefighter in Moores Mill who lives in the area also spoke to WAAY 31 about what makes this road so dangerous.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
thesalinepost.com

Dec. 6 City of Saline Coffee Hour Focuses on Budget Issues

(Press release from the City of Saline) The City of Saline will host a final coffee hour event of 2022, Tuesday, December 6. Presentations at this upcoming event will focus on budget revenues and expenditures, as well as the process for adopting the City budget annually. Staff will also discuss our capital improvement planning process and the next steps for upcoming projects.
Hartselle Enquirer

Superintendent finalists interviewed for vacant position

The Hartselle school board interviewed all six finalists for the vacant superintendent position this past week, and it began the process with Arab City Superintendent Johnny Berry, a former principal at Decatur High, and Florence Middle School Principal Kevin Wieseman, a former principal at Huntsville’s Lee High School. During...
HARTSELLE, AL
Michigan Daily

Adenovirus cases increase on UMich campus, Ernst urges caution

Robert Ernst, chief health officer at the University of Michigan, sent out an email Wednesday to the University community warning of high levels of adenovirus on campus. The adenovirus is a common cause of the common cold. Symptoms include a runny nose, sore throat, fever, cough or gastrointestinal symptoms. They typically last from a few days up to several weeks. The virus spreads through contact with droplets that come from an infected person’s nose or throat or from contaminated surfaces. Ernst’s message comes one week before Thanksgiving break, and he wrote that students should remain vigilant prior to returning to their permanent residences.
ANN ARBOR, MI
theflorala.com

UNA breaks ground on new softball facility

The University of North Alabama’s softball team has broken ground on the construction of a new indoor softball facility, which will sit directly next to the team’s regular field. The new building is supposed to be an area for the softball team to relax, study and provide opportunities for extra practice.
FLORENCE, AL
californiaexaminer.net

Early Morning Crash Kills 3 Alabama High School Students, Injures 1 Badly

A morning crash in Cullman County, Alabama, claimed the lives of three high school students and left a fourth in critical condition. According to Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, the wreck occurred on Alabama 91 at County Road 549 at around 1 a.m. The driver lost control of the vehicle around the bend, causing it to crash into a guardrail and a tree.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
thesalinepost.com

Twirlettes Win Big at State Championships

The Saline Marching band hosted the National Baton Twirling Association’s Michigan state baton twirling championships on Nov. 12 at Saline High School. The Twirlettes had a big day in their hometown. Saline Senior Alexis Figueras, won the Senior State Solo championship and also the State Modeling title while placing second in the state championship strut. Fellow Senior Jenna Huetteman won the State 3-baton championship while placing second in the state champion solo event.
