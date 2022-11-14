Read full article on original website
WAFF
Madison City Schools to announce initiative to reduce statewide bus driver shortage
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison City School district along with the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) will announce a program Wednesday that will aim to ease Alabama’s school bus driver shortage. According to John Peck with Madison City Schools, the district participated in a pilot program over the...
Franklin County Times
Distinguished Through the Decades: 2013 – Maggie Coan
A Russellville High School alumnus, Maggie Coan said she was attracted to the Distinguished Young Women competition based on her cousin’s experience – Addie (Pickett) Harbin was the 2005 county Junior Miss winner. “It was really rewarding on the local and the state level. I got to meet...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Madison County Education Retirees Association Acknowledges Retired Teachers
Retired Teacher’s Day is Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The Madison County Education Retirees Association (MCERA) joins other associations in the state by acknowledging the contributions of its retirees. Recognizing the contributions retired educators have made, the Alabama Legislature passed Act No. 90-183 to honor Alabama’s education retirees. The joint...
Recent school threats have parents on edge as they wonder what to do
Another Oakland County school was forced to shut down after threats surfaced on social media. This time it was in Ferndale.
thesalinepost.com
Wife, Mother to 4, Louise Schultz Was a Beautician, Worked at Union and Jensen Schools
Louise Ellen (Briston) Schultz, of Saline, (age 86) passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Friday, November 11, 2022. She was born August 11, 1936, in Scio Township, Michigan, the daughter of Charles A. and Florence M. (Broesamle) Briston. Louise was raised in Scio and lived there most of...
WAFF
Huntsville mom wants accountability from the city after daughter was allegedly injured during Parks & Rec camp
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The mother of a young girl is looking for answers as she feels that Huntsville City officials may have mishandled an injury that happened over the summer. In July, Alfreda Howard picked up her daughter from a summer camp program at the Brahn Spring Recreation Center....
WAAY-TV
Remembering a beloved Madison County school social worker
Kristin Masterski died in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer on Moores Mill Road on Monday. People who knew her spoke of her impact on so many schoolchildren. A volunteer firefighter in Moores Mill who lives in the area also spoke to WAAY 31 about what makes this road so dangerous.
thesalinepost.com
Dec. 6 City of Saline Coffee Hour Focuses on Budget Issues
(Press release from the City of Saline) The City of Saline will host a final coffee hour event of 2022, Tuesday, December 6. Presentations at this upcoming event will focus on budget revenues and expenditures, as well as the process for adopting the City budget annually. Staff will also discuss our capital improvement planning process and the next steps for upcoming projects.
Hartselle Enquirer
Superintendent finalists interviewed for vacant position
The Hartselle school board interviewed all six finalists for the vacant superintendent position this past week, and it began the process with Arab City Superintendent Johnny Berry, a former principal at Decatur High, and Florence Middle School Principal Kevin Wieseman, a former principal at Huntsville’s Lee High School. During...
Local shelter participating in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ initiative
Several shelters in Alabama are helping animals find fur-ever homes this holiday season as part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters" initiative.
Parents express concern over Jackson ransomware attack
It's the second day in a row so far, and frustration among parents is growing.
6-year-old Alabama girl’s teacher told her to bite herself as punishment, parents claim
A 6-year-old Alabama elementary school student’s teacher told her to bite herself as a form of punishment, leading the girl’s parents to pull her from the school and report the alleged incident to police and a state agency. Gentry and Laura Halbrooks said their daughter was told to...
WAAY-TV
North Alabama kicks off the holiday season with weekend full of events
If you're looking to cross a few items off your holiday shopping list, take the family out for a bit of fun or tuck in for a good meal, North Alabama has what you need this weekend. Across the region, cities and organizations are hosting a variety of things to...
WAAY-TV
Morgan Co. parents say child was told by teacher to bite herself as punishment, 'see how that feels'
A Morgan County family is outraged after they say their 6-year-old was told to bite herself as a form of discipline. The parents have since taken their daughter out of Danville-Neel Elementary School. Laura Halbrooks, the mother of the child told to bite herself, has reached a dead end. She...
16-year-old girl arrested after making threats, alleged 'hitlist' of students; schools to reopen Tuesday
Classes are cancelled and police investigating after an alleged shooting threat against Ferndale High School was posted to social media. The suspect, a 16-year-old girl, has been arrested.
The Alabama restaurant that’s ‘as mom-and-pop as it gets’
For three generations, Tuscumbia’s Claunch family has kept the folks in the northwest corner of Alabama well-fed. Longtime residents remember the old Pete’s Café, which Pete and Lucille Claunch opened on Fifth Street downtown in the late 1940s and continued to operate into the early 1970s. Then,...
Michigan Daily
Adenovirus cases increase on UMich campus, Ernst urges caution
Robert Ernst, chief health officer at the University of Michigan, sent out an email Wednesday to the University community warning of high levels of adenovirus on campus. The adenovirus is a common cause of the common cold. Symptoms include a runny nose, sore throat, fever, cough or gastrointestinal symptoms. They typically last from a few days up to several weeks. The virus spreads through contact with droplets that come from an infected person’s nose or throat or from contaminated surfaces. Ernst’s message comes one week before Thanksgiving break, and he wrote that students should remain vigilant prior to returning to their permanent residences.
theflorala.com
UNA breaks ground on new softball facility
The University of North Alabama’s softball team has broken ground on the construction of a new indoor softball facility, which will sit directly next to the team’s regular field. The new building is supposed to be an area for the softball team to relax, study and provide opportunities for extra practice.
californiaexaminer.net
Early Morning Crash Kills 3 Alabama High School Students, Injures 1 Badly
A morning crash in Cullman County, Alabama, claimed the lives of three high school students and left a fourth in critical condition. According to Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, the wreck occurred on Alabama 91 at County Road 549 at around 1 a.m. The driver lost control of the vehicle around the bend, causing it to crash into a guardrail and a tree.
thesalinepost.com
Twirlettes Win Big at State Championships
The Saline Marching band hosted the National Baton Twirling Association’s Michigan state baton twirling championships on Nov. 12 at Saline High School. The Twirlettes had a big day in their hometown. Saline Senior Alexis Figueras, won the Senior State Solo championship and also the State Modeling title while placing second in the state championship strut. Fellow Senior Jenna Huetteman won the State 3-baton championship while placing second in the state champion solo event.
