Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas bar hosting ‘Charlie Brown’-themed Thanksgiving event
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular Las Vegas bar is helping people get into the Thanksgiving spirit by hosting a “Charlie Brown”-themed event. According to a news release, Golden Tiki’s festive Thanksgiving event will feature all of the treats from the iconic holiday special, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” paired with fall-inspired creations.
news3lv.com
THINGS TO DO: Holiday events and sights around Las Vegas
Looking for a holiday experience in Las Vegas? Check out these cool events happening around town. Fans of the Christmas spectacular 'Enchant' will be able to enjoy the attraction at two separate locations once again this holiday season. Enchant Christmas will host its winter wonderland at the Las Vegas Ballpark and Resorts World this year, with tickets on sale now.
vegas24seven.com
Ferraro’s To Celebrate 37-Year Anniversary With Exclusive Dining Offer, Nov. 25-27
Pictured L to R: Owners Gino and Rosalba Ferraro; Interior of Ferraro’s Ristorante. (Photo courtesy of Ferraro’s) FERRARO’S TO CELEBRATE 37-YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH EXCLUSIVE DINING. OFFER, FRIDAY, NOV. 25 THROUGH SUNDAY, NOV. 27. Ferraro’s Ristorante invites guests to celebrate its 37-year anniversary with an exclusive dining offer...
Downtown Summerlin kicks off holiday season with parade, ice rink and more
Downtown Summerlin is ringing in the holidays with activities and events. The fun kicks off on Nov. 18 with the Holiday Parade, the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink and more.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Las Vegas 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Las Vegas this year? This post covers Christmas Las Vegas 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Las Vegas, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
Eater
How One Chef Went From Serving Global Food to Opening Henderson’s Newest Dry-Aged Steakhouse
Served is no longer serving, but fans of popular local chef Matthew Meyer are swiftly learning that he’s still heating up the Henderson food scene, this time with 138°, which opened October 15. That 138° is Meyer’s evolution of his breakfast and lunch spot, Served, and its more...
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
Lotus of Siam hosted a grand opening party at its new restaurant location at Red Rock Resort on November 9, featuring a traditional lion and dragon dance, costumed artists performing a Ramakien (the Thai version of an Indian epic) and much more. The Summerlin spot is now open for dinner Sunday through Thursday from 4 until 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. until midnight, as well as lunch Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. A bimonthly brunch is set to launch on November 26. For reservations, visit lotusredrock.com.
Eater
Yet Another Food Hall Is Planned to Open in Las Vegas
On the heels of food halls planned on the Strip and in the southwest valley, a new food hall is slated to open in downtown Las Vegas. The Fremont Hotel and Casino will debut its new food hall in December, according to a Facebook post. The food hall is part of Boyd Gaming’s $50 million expansion. The 13,150-square-foot food hall will become home to a Steak ‘n Shake, Henderson-based brunch spot CraftKitchen, cozy ramen restaurant Tomo Noodles, southern chicken tender eatery Huey Magoo’s, San Francisco-based Roli Roti, and a Dunkin’.
nevadabusiness.com
Unlvino Announces Expanded Bon Vivant Dining Series With Celebrated Grand Tasting as Finale
Las Vegas (October 24th, 2022) – UNLVino returns, in partnership with Southern Glazer’s Wine, Spirits & Beer of Nevada and the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality, with the 49th Annual UNLVino Food and Wine Festival. With an ode to its humble roots, UNLVino continues its unique twist on the beloved event with “UNLVino Presents,” a five-part epicurean experience designed to take your taste buds on a culinary journey.
Las Vegas Weekly
Every night feels like industry night at Las Vegas’ new Mexican steakhouse Toca Madera
A Mexican steakhouse laser-focused on top-notch ingredients, farm-to-glass cocktails, sophisticated design and entertainment bordering on theatrical, Toca Madera appears to be tailor-made for the Las Vegas Strip. But while Noble 33 Hospitality co-founders Mikey Tanha and Tosh Berman first met while partying at XS Nightclub more than 10 years ago,...
nevadabusiness.com
Chicanos Por la Causa Is Giving Back to Those in Need This Season, With Their 2023 Winter Wear Drive
Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC), a leading community development corporation that provides bilingual and bicultural services, has begun their 2023 Winter Wear Drive. The organization will be collecting winter necessities for children, teenagers, adults, and the elderly throughout the southern Nevada community. Items in need include hand warmers, beanies, thermals, coats, scarves, basic hygiene kits and gloves.
8newsnow.com
Revamp coming to Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Known as Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center, the Historic Commercial Center may soon see more restaurants, art exhibits, and alcohol to combat the deteriorating quality of the area. The district, located on East Sahara and Maryland Parkway, was originally constructed in the 1960s, according to...
thewhiskeywash.com
New Bourbon Experience Brings Spirits To MGM’s Aria Resort In Las Vegas
Whiskey, and all that surrounds it, is a thread that runs through the many MGM properties in Las Vegas. And as the hospitality industry is always looking for new ways to stand out, one-of-a-kind experiences and exclusive spirits from distilleries are something a little extra that Las Vegas’ ARIA Resort and Casino now offers its guests.
vegas24seven.com
ENCHANT® CHRISTMAS RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS BALLPARK® FOR SECOND YEAR WITH ALL-NEW MISCHIEVOUS ELF THEME
ENCHANT® CHRISTMAS RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS BALLPARK® FOR SECOND YEAR. Magical holiday experience runs Friday, Nov. 25 – Jan. 1, 2023. Las Vegas Ballpark® announces the return of Enchant this holiday season! The whimsical and heartfelt Christmas Light Maze and Village that boasts a walk-through 100-foot tree, returns on Friday, Nov. 25 with an all-NEW family-friendly Mischievous Elf theme. Guests can join in on the brand-new maze experience that features best pals, Eddie the Elf and Sparky the Reindeer, who help find missing presents for Santa to deliver— before it’s too late.
Boulevard Bar and Grille to Rebrand as Flowing Tide Pub
It will be the ninth location for the Reno-born sports bar chain
Fox5 KVVU
Changes coming to Historic Commercial Center to help bars, restaurants move in
Some Nevada hospitals seeing record volumes for pediatric patients as respiratory illnesses spread. Squatters cause more issues for residents of downtown Las Vegas townhomes in massive June fire. A Las Vegas man was sentenced in court Wednesday for the death of his 14-year-old son. Las Vegas meat distributors battle bird...
jammin1057.com
Paws In The Park: Cute Dogs, Cats, Pony Overtake Desert Breeze Park
A few animals were able to finally find a home this past weekend, avoiding an uncertain future that many abandoned animals experience. The community of Las Vegas came together on Saturday, Nov. 12 to help an amazing cause: Finding homes for foster animals. Beasley Media Group hosted Paws in the...
vegas24seven.com
Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas Updated Entertainment Schedule
Shane Smith and The Saints has been added as support for Elle King – December 2. *Free parking is available for local ticket purchasers. See the Parking Validation Machine inside the Brooklyn Bowl Retail Store*. Sammy Rae & The Friends. with Fleece. Wednesday, November 16. Doors: 7 p.m. Tickets:...
vegas24seven.com
Tuscany Suites & Casino Brings Entertainment with New Residency – Kelly Clinton
Tuscany Suites & Casino Brings Entertainment with New Residency. Kelly Clinton starring The Sit In will regale audiences in addition to other shows. Tuscany Suites & Casino is the place for top entertainment for both locals and visitors. Singer, actress, and comedienne Kelly Clinton will debut her new residency with her show, The Sit-In beginning on Sunday, Nov. 20, through Feb. 12, 2023. Her residency will continue with special guests, music, and humor every Sunday.
news3lv.com
'Soul of Motown' lights up Westgate Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Soul of Motown" performs every Wednesday through Sunday at Westgate Las Vegas. Steward Godfrey, Brandon Godfrey, CJ Williams and Mo Crosby joined us to share some of their incredible sound and to talk more about the show.
Comments / 0