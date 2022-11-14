Lotus of Siam hosted a grand opening party at its new restaurant location at Red Rock Resort on November 9, featuring a traditional lion and dragon dance, costumed artists performing a Ramakien (the Thai version of an Indian epic) and much more. The Summerlin spot is now open for dinner Sunday through Thursday from 4 until 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. until midnight, as well as lunch Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. A bimonthly brunch is set to launch on November 26. For reservations, visit lotusredrock.com.

