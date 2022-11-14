Read full article on original website
Popular supermarket chain opens another location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersCartersville, GA
Own a Piece of the Macabre – This ‘Stranger Things’ House is For Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffRome, GA
Seeking Fall Foliage, We Found Rich and Creamy Homemade Ice Cream at Southern Creamery on the Backroads of North GeorgiaDeanLandFairmount, GA
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
Remix at Moore’s hosting a free Thanksgiving Meal
Thanksgiving Day meal also an opportunity for local residents to volunteer Feeding those who don’t have a chance to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal is one reason why Remix at Moore’s will be hosting a turkey day meal next Thursday. The event being held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will include a meal for those […] The post Remix at Moore’s hosting a free Thanksgiving Meal appeared first on Polk Today.
cobbcountycourier.com
Breaking story: Memory card not uploaded in Cobb election results: Lynette Burnette winner of Kennesaw Post 1 City Council seat
Cobb County announced that a memory card was not uploaded to the Cobb County election results, and a special meeting has been called of the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration for Friday, November 18, 2022 at 2 p.m. to recertify the results. One outcome is that Lynette Burnette...
WJCL
Georgia man accused of filming voting machines, slapping voter on Election Day
MABLETON, Ga. — Above video: More on the incident. A Georgia man is facing charges after he allegedly recorded video of a voting machine and then slapped a voter on Election Day. The suspect is identified as Jesse Hunt. The incident took place November 8 at the South Cobb...
Overcrowded shelters offer free pet adoptions during holiday weekend
LifeLine Animal Project, with nearly 3,000 pets in shelters and foster care, will hold free pet adoptions Nov. 25-28....
Turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta | What to know
ATLANTA — As Thanksgiving approaches, businesses and city departments around Atlanta will provide free turkeys to ensure families have everything they need to enjoy the holiday season. Here's where you can find some of the giveaways:. DeKalb County. One of metro Atlanta's largest giveaways will take place in Stonecrest....
WSB Radio
Hard Freeze in the forecast Friday morning: Protect your pipes, pets, and plants
A Freeze Warning is in effect for portions of Metro Atlanta beginning at 1am Friday morning, and the Freeze Warning is in effect through 8am. However, some of the Metro Atlanta counties -- including Paulding, Bartow and Cherokee -- are not part of the Freeze Warning, even though I am forecasting morning lows in the mid 20s for them tomorrow morning.
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's when early voting for the Senate runoff begins - on a Sunday - in some metro Atlanta counties
ATLANTA — Georgians have a quick turnaround to get back to the polls for a runoff that will decide who represents the Peach State in the U.S. Senate. The second Election Day itself is Dec. 6, only about three weeks away, but there will be a week of early voting ahead of that.
cobbcounty.org
ADVANCE/EARLY Voting for the December 6, 2022 General Election Runoff
Advance/Early Voting for the December 6th General Election Runoff begins on Sunday, November 27th, in select locations, approved by the Cobb County Board of Elections. Eligible, registered Cobb County voters may vote at any of our advance voting locations. There is NO VOTING on December 3rd, 4th, or 5th. To...
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Sunshine returns as cold air sticks around
Sunshine should return to North Georgia by Wednesday afternoon, but don’t expect it to have much impact on the chilly weather.
wrganews.com
Lakepoint 75 Groundbreaking set for Thursday
Thursday Lincoln Property Company Southeast (Lincoln) will break ground at 9:30 AM on a 305,000-square-foot, Class-A distribution facility called LakePoint 75, the development is expected to be completed by Fall 2023. LakePoint 75 sits off Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE, a mile and a half from I-75 and two miles from downtown Cartersville. The facility will feature 36-foot clear heights, 67 dock-high doors, 37 trailer parking spaces, and 170 auto parking spaces. The project will also offer above-grade outdoor amenities for tenants, including an ample amount of green space, grills, outdoor activity space, communal seating, and open-air meeting space.
Yes, Georgia did allow Saturday early voting during Senate runoff races
ATLANTA — Georgia's Senate runoff election is getting a lot of attention and is drawing scrutiny for its early voting timeline. It's the second time Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is in a runoff. He earned his seat in 2020 – winning his runoff race against GOP incumbent Kelly Loeffler. But Georgia has changed its election code and laws since then.
21-year-old, recent college grad found dead in Rome over the weekend, family says
ROME, Ga. — A family is grieving the loss of their loved one after he was found dead in Rome over the weekend. They say his high school friend is charged with murder and that he tried to cover up their son's death. According to Rome Police, a missing...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Dine-in and take-out options in metro Atlanta for Thanksgiving 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thanksgiving conjures up thoughts of homecooked meals, but some people don’t have the time or the energy to cook a huge feast. Thankfully, restaurants around the Atlanta area are offering dine-in and take-out options. If you’re looking for an easier Thanksgiving meal, look no further.
Mustang slams into ambulance on a call, killing EMS driver, injuring 3
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — A Mustang slammed into an ambulance responding to an emergency call on Thursday morning, leaving the ambulance’s driver dead, the Mustang’s driver seriously injured and two others with minor injuries. The GSP says that just before 7 a.m., the ambulance, which was traveling...
Polk Jail report – Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Wednesday, November 16, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Wednesday, November 16, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
20 Fun, Festive Places to Celebrate Christmas in Georgia (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. In my 25+ years as a professional travel writer, I’ve been extremely fortunate to travel to some amazing destinations all around the world. But, as a lifelong resident of the state, I...
justshortofcrazy.com
Short Road Trips: 6 Day Trips from Atlanta You’re Going To Want To Take
I generally try to keep Short Road Trips no longer than a 90 minute drive. This estimate does NOT include Atlanta traffic conditions–just sayin’. Here are 6 fun day trips from Atlanta. Each has their own unique personality and are well worth the trip. Yes, there are many...
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] Monday Morning Fatal Wreck on Turner McCall Blvd Blocks Traffic
Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor and Video Reporter. At 9:56 AM, Rome Police requested assistance with a fatal crash that occurred on Turner McCall Boulevard near O’Neill Street. According to information provided by the Georgia State Patrol, a Black SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Semi-truck head-on. The Semi truck, which was a tanker hauling corn syrup, caught fire after the crash, but the fire was extinguished prior to it reaching the trailer. The driver of the Black SUV was declared deceased, and the semi-truck driver was not injured. A utility pole was damaged, and power lines were knocked down in the roadway. According to Georgia Power, about 1,243 customers in the area were without power due to the incident. Turner McCall Blvd completely shut down to traffic flow during the time of the incident.
gradickcommunications.com
BPD arrest couple linked to multiple brazen, in- plain-sight, thefts
#BremenGA Police on Wednesday arrested a Rockmart couple they believe have been responsible for stealing many high-dollar items from numerous department stores in west and northwest Georgia over the last month. “These two have been walking into stores like Wal-Marts and simply walking back out with large televisions they did...
All lanes blocked along I-75 southbound by South Marietta Parkway
MARIETTA, Ga. — All southbound lanes along Interstate 75 by South Marietta Parkway are blocked Wednesday night. Marietta Police Department officials said a crash is causing the gridlock. Police are asking drivers to avoid traveling I-75 southbound in that area until they can clear the crash. Officers said people...
