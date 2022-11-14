ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Polk Today

Remix at Moore’s hosting a free Thanksgiving Meal

Thanksgiving Day meal also an opportunity for local residents to volunteer Feeding those who don’t have a chance to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal is one reason why Remix at Moore’s will be hosting a turkey day meal next Thursday. The event being held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will include a meal for those […] The post Remix at Moore’s hosting a free Thanksgiving Meal appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
11Alive

Turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta | What to know

ATLANTA — As Thanksgiving approaches, businesses and city departments around Atlanta will provide free turkeys to ensure families have everything they need to enjoy the holiday season. Here's where you can find some of the giveaways:. DeKalb County. One of metro Atlanta's largest giveaways will take place in Stonecrest....
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcounty.org

ADVANCE/EARLY Voting for the December 6, 2022 General Election Runoff

Advance/Early Voting for the December 6th General Election Runoff begins on Sunday, November 27th, in select locations, approved by the Cobb County Board of Elections. Eligible, registered Cobb County voters may vote at any of our advance voting locations. There is NO VOTING on December 3rd, 4th, or 5th. To...
COBB, GA
wrganews.com

Lakepoint 75 Groundbreaking set for Thursday

Thursday Lincoln Property Company Southeast (Lincoln) will break ground at 9:30 AM on a 305,000-square-foot, Class-A distribution facility called LakePoint 75, the development is expected to be completed by Fall 2023. LakePoint 75 sits off Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE, a mile and a half from I-75 and two miles from downtown Cartersville. The facility will feature 36-foot clear heights, 67 dock-high doors, 37 trailer parking spaces, and 170 auto parking spaces. The project will also offer above-grade outdoor amenities for tenants, including an ample amount of green space, grills, outdoor activity space, communal seating, and open-air meeting space.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
11Alive

Yes, Georgia did allow Saturday early voting during Senate runoff races

ATLANTA — Georgia's Senate runoff election is getting a lot of attention and is drawing scrutiny for its early voting timeline. It's the second time Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is in a runoff. He earned his seat in 2020 – winning his runoff race against GOP incumbent Kelly Loeffler. But Georgia has changed its election code and laws since then.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Dine-in and take-out options in metro Atlanta for Thanksgiving 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thanksgiving conjures up thoughts of homecooked meals, but some people don’t have the time or the energy to cook a huge feast. Thankfully, restaurants around the Atlanta area are offering dine-in and take-out options. If you’re looking for an easier Thanksgiving meal, look no further.
ATLANTA, GA
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Wednesday, November 16, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Wednesday, November 16, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

20 Fun, Festive Places to Celebrate Christmas in Georgia (2022)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. In my 25+ years as a professional travel writer, I’ve been extremely fortunate to travel to some amazing destinations all around the world. But, as a lifelong resident of the state, I...
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

[VIDEO] Monday Morning Fatal Wreck on Turner McCall Blvd Blocks Traffic

Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor and Video Reporter. At 9:56 AM, Rome Police requested assistance with a fatal crash that occurred on Turner McCall Boulevard near O’Neill Street. According to information provided by the Georgia State Patrol, a Black SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Semi-truck head-on. The Semi truck, which was a tanker hauling corn syrup, caught fire after the crash, but the fire was extinguished prior to it reaching the trailer. The driver of the Black SUV was declared deceased, and the semi-truck driver was not injured. A utility pole was damaged, and power lines were knocked down in the roadway. According to Georgia Power, about 1,243 customers in the area were without power due to the incident. Turner McCall Blvd completely shut down to traffic flow during the time of the incident.
ROME, GA
gradickcommunications.com

BPD arrest couple linked to multiple brazen, in- plain-sight, thefts

#BremenGA Police on Wednesday arrested a Rockmart couple they believe have been responsible for stealing many high-dollar items from numerous department stores in west and northwest Georgia over the last month. “These two have been walking into stores like Wal-Marts and simply walking back out with large televisions they did...
BREMEN, GA
11Alive

All lanes blocked along I-75 southbound by South Marietta Parkway

MARIETTA, Ga. — All southbound lanes along Interstate 75 by South Marietta Parkway are blocked Wednesday night. Marietta Police Department officials said a crash is causing the gridlock. Police are asking drivers to avoid traveling I-75 southbound in that area until they can clear the crash. Officers said people...
MARIETTA, GA

