Read full article on original website
Related
classiccountry1045.com
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Kicks Off “Shop With The Sheriff”
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is excited to kick off our fundraising for the 2022 Annual Shop with the Sheriff. Last year, DCSO was able to help 40 local children buy gifts for their families and themselves. This year, with your help, we can easily surpass that number!. If...
Thousands of Hillsborough County residents take advantage of disaster food assistance
The Florida Department of Children and Families is hosting on-site applications for its Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during a three-day event at Raymond James Stadium.
Mysuncoast.com
Vehicular burglaries up 19% in Manatee County
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reporting a 19% increase in vehicular burglaries since this time last year. On Tuesday the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office released video surveillance footage of three young men wandering the Thousand Oaks neighborhood breaking into unlocked cars in Palmetto. They...
sarasotamagazine.com
All the Best Holiday Events Happening in Sarasota This Year
Saturday, Nov. 19, George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port, (941) 240-8122, northportfl.gov. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Gingerbread House Workshop will feature music, games and a hot chocolate bar. Houses built at the workshop or at home can be entered into the Gingerbread House People’s Choice contest on Monday, Nov. 21, and will remain on view for voting through Saturday, Dec. 3, culminating in an awards ceremony at the Poinsettia Festival. Each kit is stocked with all the necessary building materials. Admission is $15 and includes one house kit; each additional house is $10.
Bodycam video released of officer-involved shooting in Sarasota County
An officer-involved shooting occurred on Tuesday morning after officials responded to reports of a robbery, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: The kids are all right
Suspicion: A woman who claimed to hear noises as if someone was in her house prompted her sister to call law enforcement. Her sister said the woman thought noise was coming from the living room. When she went into the room to investigate she said she heard something upstairs, then stated because there is no upstairs she source of the noise was a mystery.
NBC 2
Charlotte County woman arrested for attempting to steal thousands in merchandise from multiple Walmarts
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman from Charlotte County was arrested after attempting to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from multiple Walmarts in Collier County. Emily Sturgis, 46, drove from Port Charlotte with a partner to go shopping at Walmart in Collier County, according to the Collier...
Venice pet rescue damaged by Hurricane Ian gets surprise from ‘Chewy Claus’
A pet rescue damaged by Hurricane Ian got a surprise from online pet retailer Chewy during its new holiday "Letters to Chewy Claus" campaign.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port community in mourning following crash involving teen sisters
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Family, friends and the entire North Port community in mourning. 17-year-old Sophia and her 16-year-old sister Nicole, killed in a car crash on Wednesday night. “Our community is grieving over this, there are a lot of young people and obviously the family, our hearts go...
Hillsborough man found guilty in murder of beloved teacher
A Tampa jury found a man guilty of murder in the killing of a local elementary school teacher, the Office of the State Attorney 13th Judicial Circuit said.
Bradenton man dies in crash on I-4 in Polk County
A man has died and a woman was seriously hurt in a crash on Interstate 4 in Polk County early Tuesday morning.
St. Pete police: Woman turned in front of cruiser, sending car into pole
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police say no one was injured when a driver crashed into a cruiser Wednesday morning on 4th Street. Police say it happened while the officer was driving north on 4th Street near 62nd Avenue. A woman driving south in an SUV turned left...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County woman finds her own stolen car, three others
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County woman found her stolen Mercedes after doing her own detective work. But, that’s not even the craziest part of the story. The Mercedes owner, Rachel Speight, also stumbled upon three other stolen vehicles on the same property on an empty lot in the 2700 block of First Avenue in Palmetto.
2 teens dead after vehicle ‘vaults’ off bridge into North Port retention pond
Two people have died after a vehicle crashed into a retention pond in North Port Wednesday night, police said.
Armed robbery suspect ‘in stable condition’ after being shot by Sarasota officer, police say
Sarasota police responded to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning.
Man gets car stuck after driving up carrier truck ramp in Venice
A man was cited for reckless driving after getting his car stuck on top of a carrier trailer in Venice on Wednesday.
Teen siblings remembered after deadly North Port car crash
Madi Marks and her sister Carly are mourning the loss of not just one of their best friends, but two.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port Police net nine in illegal contractor sting
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Six people have been arrested in North Port for doing unlicensed repair work in the wake of Hurricane Ian, and three more are being sought, police say. The North Port Police Department has been a member of an unlicensed contractor task force, along with the...
Mysuncoast.com
Discovering the Fruit Trees of the Suncoast!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You can grow just about anything on the Suncoast. That includes exotic fruits. But it’s not all a bowl of cherries. If you have a fruit tree, you are going to be busy! (Did I mention the fruit flies???) Do you have an idea for...
Construction worker dies after being crushed by 3,000-pound bundle of lumber at Port Tampa Bay
A construction worker was killed Wednesday in an accident at Port Tampa Bay, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Comments / 0