Sarasota County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Vehicular burglaries up 19% in Manatee County

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reporting a 19% increase in vehicular burglaries since this time last year. On Tuesday the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office released video surveillance footage of three young men wandering the Thousand Oaks neighborhood breaking into unlocked cars in Palmetto. They...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

All the Best Holiday Events Happening in Sarasota This Year

Saturday, Nov. 19, George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port, (941) 240-8122, northportfl.gov. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Gingerbread House Workshop will feature music, games and a hot chocolate bar. Houses built at the workshop or at home can be entered into the Gingerbread House People’s Choice contest on Monday, Nov. 21, and will remain on view for voting through Saturday, Dec. 3, culminating in an awards ceremony at the Poinsettia Festival. Each kit is stocked with all the necessary building materials. Admission is $15 and includes one house kit; each additional house is $10.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: The kids are all right

Suspicion: A woman who claimed to hear noises as if someone was in her house prompted her sister to call law enforcement. Her sister said the woman thought noise was coming from the living room. When she went into the room to investigate she said she heard something upstairs, then stated because there is no upstairs she source of the noise was a mystery.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port community in mourning following crash involving teen sisters

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Family, friends and the entire North Port community in mourning. 17-year-old Sophia and her 16-year-old sister Nicole, killed in a car crash on Wednesday night. “Our community is grieving over this, there are a lot of young people and obviously the family, our hearts go...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County woman finds her own stolen car, three others

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County woman found her stolen Mercedes after doing her own detective work. But, that’s not even the craziest part of the story. The Mercedes owner, Rachel Speight, also stumbled upon three other stolen vehicles on the same property on an empty lot in the 2700 block of First Avenue in Palmetto.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port Police net nine in illegal contractor sting

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Six people have been arrested in North Port for doing unlicensed repair work in the wake of Hurricane Ian, and three more are being sought, police say. The North Port Police Department has been a member of an unlicensed contractor task force, along with the...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Discovering the Fruit Trees of the Suncoast!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You can grow just about anything on the Suncoast. That includes exotic fruits. But it’s not all a bowl of cherries. If you have a fruit tree, you are going to be busy! (Did I mention the fruit flies???) Do you have an idea for...
SARASOTA, FL

