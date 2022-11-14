Read full article on original website
North Port Police arrest six people on unlicensed construction charges and are looking for three more.
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.
Rise & Nye's Ice Cream Eating Contest Humbled Me
There is a time in a man’s life when he is humbled and reminded that he is nothing more than dust and into dust he shall return. For me, that time arrive last Saturday, at the second annual Rise & Nye’s Ice Cream Eating Championship. I signed up full of hubris. I love ice cream and always eat more of it than I should. Surely I could eat more than most.
Crafts on Main Street — downtown Dunedin Craft Festival to attract more than 200 artisans
DUNEDIN — The holidays are just around the corner, but there’s no need to be concerned about continuing supply chain issues. Shoppers can find a variety of one-of-a-kind, affordable gifts at the 29th annual Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin.
Roche Bobois, a Luxury Furniture Shop, Has Opened in Downtown Sarasota
I don’t care if it’s cliché, I love French stuff. Croissants, Monet, Macron (the French prime minister married to a woman older than he), laissez-faire, au contraire, carte blanche–it’s a long list that’s about to get longer since global, luxury furniture brand Roche Bobois opened a new showroom in downtown Sarasota.
All the Best Holiday Events Happening in Sarasota This Year
Saturday, Nov. 19, George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port, (941) 240-8122, northportfl.gov. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Gingerbread House Workshop will feature music, games and a hot chocolate bar. Houses built at the workshop or at home can be entered into the Gingerbread House People’s Choice contest on Monday, Nov. 21, and will remain on view for voting through Saturday, Dec. 3, culminating in an awards ceremony at the Poinsettia Festival. Each kit is stocked with all the necessary building materials. Admission is $15 and includes one house kit; each additional house is $10.
Essential Intelligence About the Sarasota School of Architecture
With so many new residents flocking to Sarasota, there’s something they ought to know outside of its gorgeous beaches and thriving arts scene. Sarasota is ground zero for a midcentury modern architectural movement called the Sarasota School of Architecture. If you missed out on the annual Sarasota MOD Weekend, which celebrates the movement with home tours, symposiums and more, save the date for the 10th anniversary event next year.
Tickets on sale for ‘Lights in Bloom’ at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens
Tickets are now on sale for "Lights in Bloom," Marie Selby Botanical Gardens' annual holiday light show.
The Most Charming Small Towns in Florida in 2022, According to a Travel Website
Many people who wish to visit or live in Florida think of towns like Miami, Jacksonville, and Tampa because these larger cities are well-known and offer plenty of things to do. But there are smaller, lesser-known towns that can be charming and worth a visit.
Vintage On Wheels
Join us as we share the moving sculpture stories of Mike Carrigan, Molly Summers, Nick VINOGRADOV, Bill Lessig, Jeff Davis, and Daniel Slottke through this link, on our social media, or in the November edition of SRQ Magazine!. Celebrate the sprit of our hometown with SRQ Magazine. Published 10x a...
Habit Burger Grill Set to Make Tampa Debut, Nine More Locations on the Horizon
Although the restaurant is reportedly going to open this December, a location is yet to be revealed.
There are reasons why Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is second largest in the nation
Here’s a fact you might not know: The Benevolent Protective Order of Elks Punta Gorda Lodge 2606 is the second largest in the United States. Its membership of 5,196 is topped only by the 5,250-strong roster of BPOE Greater Wildwood (New Jersey) Lodge 1896. This broaches the question: How...
New Italian restaurant opens in Whitney Plaza
Everyone has the right to retire, even when they run a popular restaurant the neighbors love and will miss. “I’ve dedicated my life to restaurants since I’ve been here in 2001. All I did was work and work and work and build it,” former Bayou Tavern owner Domenic Padula said. “I don’t want to be anchored to one place. I want to travel a little bit.”
After 36 Years, Primo Ristorante in Sarasota says “Goodbye”
From Primo Chef/Owner, Maurizio Colluci – To all our Friends, Guests, and Amazing Employees… I would like to thank you for 36 years of great business and memories. Today, Sunday November 13, 2022, is our last day of operation. It is a hard and an emotional decision, but...
Here's The Top Chinese Restaurant In Florida
For those who can't get enough of this tasty cuisine, LoveFood pinpointed the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
Meet the Winners of the 2022 Siesta Key Crystal Classic
Despite some red tide and event delays due to Hurricane Nicole, this year's annual Siesta Key Crystal Classic sand sculpting competition still transformed Siesta Key Beach into an outdoor art gallery from Nov. 12-14, thanks to 24 professional and amateur sand artists from around the world. Because of the delays,...
Perlman Music Program Suncoast Alum Randall Goosby Returns in Concert
It should be a sweet homecoming of sorts when violinist Randall Goosby returns to Sarasota to perform Dec. 8 for The Perlman Music Program Suncoast. Goosby, 26, spent a number of winter weeks studying and performing during the PMP Suncoast residency here, as well as happy summers at the PMP on Shelter Island in New York.
St. Armands Winter Fest moves toward Friday opening despite quarrel
Teams of workers nearly outnumbered tourists in St. Armands Circle this week, setting up attractions, decorating and lighting the shopping district’s park for the six-week run of a new festival scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Friday. Organizers and merchants say the St. Armands Winter Spectacular, which will feature...
Wine and shop: Publix customers at select Florida locations can drink while they get groceries
Ever wanted to have a glass of wine while shopping for groceries? Customers at certain Publix locations in Florida are now able to do just that!
Locals-first market blossoms on Lakewood Main Street
For nearly two years — during a pandemic that threatened the longevity of small businesses everywhere — local business owners were given a prime venue to showcase and sell their wares at the Main Street Market in downtown Lakewood Ranch. And, during a time when shopping indoors was risky for many, Lakewood Ranch residents enjoyed an open-air shopping experience that gave them access to artisan-made goods and the opportunity to meet and chat with neighbors.
Waterfront house in Sarasota with 12-car garage goes to auction
Shiver me timbers! A $10 million house known by neighbors as The Pirate House on Lido Key in Sarasota for its pirate statue on the patio has gone to auction. DeCaro Auctions International is auctioning off the house, which is also known by locals as the Cactus House for the number of cacti on the property. The residence resembles the modern Miami Beach Art Deco movement, according to a statement.
Several Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Affordable Places to Retire on the Water
Many people see living by the water as a luxury that one might be able to enjoy in one's later years if one is very lucky. After all, property in waterfront cities tends to be more expensive and scarce. And although the sunshine state is known for its beaches and lakes, not every home is within proximity to the water.
