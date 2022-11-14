There is a time in a man’s life when he is humbled and reminded that he is nothing more than dust and into dust he shall return. For me, that time arrive last Saturday, at the second annual Rise & Nye’s Ice Cream Eating Championship. I signed up full of hubris. I love ice cream and always eat more of it than I should. Surely I could eat more than most.

