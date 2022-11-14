ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rise & Nye's Ice Cream Eating Contest Humbled Me

There is a time in a man’s life when he is humbled and reminded that he is nothing more than dust and into dust he shall return. For me, that time arrive last Saturday, at the second annual Rise & Nye’s Ice Cream Eating Championship. I signed up full of hubris. I love ice cream and always eat more of it than I should. Surely I could eat more than most.
Roche Bobois, a Luxury Furniture Shop, Has Opened in Downtown Sarasota

I don’t care if it’s cliché, I love French stuff. Croissants, Monet, Macron (the French prime minister married to a woman older than he), laissez-faire, au contraire, carte blanche–it’s a long list that’s about to get longer since global, luxury furniture brand Roche Bobois opened a new showroom in downtown Sarasota.
All the Best Holiday Events Happening in Sarasota This Year

Saturday, Nov. 19, George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port, (941) 240-8122, northportfl.gov. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Gingerbread House Workshop will feature music, games and a hot chocolate bar. Houses built at the workshop or at home can be entered into the Gingerbread House People’s Choice contest on Monday, Nov. 21, and will remain on view for voting through Saturday, Dec. 3, culminating in an awards ceremony at the Poinsettia Festival. Each kit is stocked with all the necessary building materials. Admission is $15 and includes one house kit; each additional house is $10.
Essential Intelligence About the Sarasota School of Architecture

With so many new residents flocking to Sarasota, there’s something they ought to know outside of its gorgeous beaches and thriving arts scene. Sarasota is ground zero for a midcentury modern architectural movement called the Sarasota School of Architecture. If you missed out on the annual Sarasota MOD Weekend, which celebrates the movement with home tours, symposiums and more, save the date for the 10th anniversary event next year.
Vintage On Wheels

Join us as we share the moving sculpture stories of Mike Carrigan, Molly Summers, Nick VINOGRADOV, Bill Lessig, Jeff Davis, and Daniel Slottke through this link, on our social media, or in the November edition of SRQ Magazine!. Celebrate the sprit of our hometown with SRQ Magazine. Published 10x a...
New Italian restaurant opens in Whitney Plaza

Everyone has the right to retire, even when they run a popular restaurant the neighbors love and will miss. “I’ve dedicated my life to restaurants since I’ve been here in 2001. All I did was work and work and work and build it,” former Bayou Tavern owner Domenic Padula said. “I don’t want to be anchored to one place. I want to travel a little bit.”
Meet the Winners of the 2022 Siesta Key Crystal Classic

Despite some red tide and event delays due to Hurricane Nicole, this year's annual Siesta Key Crystal Classic sand sculpting competition still transformed Siesta Key Beach into an outdoor art gallery from Nov. 12-14, thanks to 24 professional and amateur sand artists from around the world. Because of the delays,...
Perlman Music Program Suncoast Alum Randall Goosby Returns in Concert

It should be a sweet homecoming of sorts when violinist Randall Goosby returns to Sarasota to perform Dec. 8 for The Perlman Music Program Suncoast. Goosby, 26, spent a number of winter weeks studying and performing during the PMP Suncoast residency here, as well as happy summers at the PMP on Shelter Island in New York.
St. Armands Winter Fest moves toward Friday opening despite quarrel

Teams of workers nearly outnumbered tourists in St. Armands Circle this week, setting up attractions, decorating and lighting the shopping district’s park for the six-week run of a new festival scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Friday. Organizers and merchants say the St. Armands Winter Spectacular, which will feature...
Locals-first market blossoms on Lakewood Main Street

For nearly two years — during a pandemic that threatened the longevity of small businesses everywhere — local business owners were given a prime venue to showcase and sell their wares at the Main Street Market in downtown Lakewood Ranch. And, during a time when shopping indoors was risky for many, Lakewood Ranch residents enjoyed an open-air shopping experience that gave them access to artisan-made goods and the opportunity to meet and chat with neighbors.
Waterfront house in Sarasota with 12-car garage goes to auction

Shiver me timbers! A $10 million house known by neighbors as The Pirate House on Lido Key in Sarasota for its pirate statue on the patio has gone to auction. DeCaro Auctions International is auctioning off the house, which is also known by locals as the Cactus House for the number of cacti on the property. The residence resembles the modern Miami Beach Art Deco movement, according to a statement.
