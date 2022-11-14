Read full article on original website
Watch: Why Sledding Off Your Idaho Roof Isn’t Advisable
Sledding is one of the true joys of winter. There are safe ways to enjoy this winter pastime, and there are people that climb on their snow-covered roofs and let their friends record them doing something that could result in a holiday trip to the emergency room. Who doesn't love...
Are Unhappy Holidays Coming to Idaho?
I’ve been reading about a nationwide shortage of turkeys. My own eyes tell me it’s not an issue in southern Idaho. The birds may be pricey but I see a lot of them in freezers. Still, one man who owns a grocery chain is predicting some unhappy holidays are ahead. John Catsimatidis made an appearance on Varney and Company on the Fox Business Network. He owns grocery stores, and convenience stores and hosts a radio show. He also believes current policies from the Federal Reserve and the federal government are making life for most Americans worse than it should be.
LOOK: Famous Southern Idaho Ranch House For Sale With Indoor Pool
If you are in the market for a home in Southern Idaho with plenty of land and a pretty interesting history, the perfect place may have just hit the market. The property isn’t as well known as the street sign that used to hang over the entrance. A large tree trunk had a sign hanging from it with the name ‘El Rancho Co$ta Plente’ painted in white. I looked it up on Google and the sign is gone, but tourists have posted pictures from their visits so the memory remains. Some think the name is a reference to an old Three Stooges episode where they win a radio contest and move into the Hotel Costa Plente. You can see that in the video below starting about 5 minutes in.
Sold Out! Idaho $1 Million Raffle Winners to be Announced Jan 4, 2023
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-In less than three weeks the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle sold all 250,000 tickets in the Gem State. Idaho Lottery officials said Monday the last ticket was sold on Saturday afternoon just 23 days after the raffle went on sale and guarantees someone will win $1 million. “We thank our players and retail partners for again making the Idaho Lottery’s annual Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle a success,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. “Right now, there is a ticket out there worth a guaranteed $1,000,000. All tickets must be kept in a safe place until the winning numbers are announced right after New Year’s.” The person holding the winning $1 million dollar ticket will find out January 4, when the winning numbers will be announced for all prizes. Other ticket holders can win anywhere from $15 to $10,000. According to the Idaho Lottery more than $900,000 was made for Idaho public schools and buildings off the raffle sales. All prizes over $1,000 must be claimed at the Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise. All winners have 180 days from January 4, 2023 to claim their prizes. This is the second time the raffle sold out before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Can You Help Me Find Idaho Related Christmas Gifts?
A year ago I planned to send some family members Idaho-themed Christmas presents. I discovered the state capitol had a gift shop and decided it would be a good place to start. My thinking is it could be a bit pricey but if the difference benefits our lovely capitol building I would be glad to help by shelling out a few extra dollars. I went online and was informed the gift shop was closed for renovations. As a result, I bought the gifts from a private seller (and possibly save a few dollars) and shipped them directly to recipients.
The One Thing you Need to Do in Idaho but Won’t as the Weather gets Cold
The frost is painting the glass of your windshield, the coats, beanies, and gloves are a must, and the cold weather has officially arrived in the Magic Valley. Nights are dropping into the teens, and the temperatures rise above freezing for only a couple of hours each day. With the cold finally, here, some things should have been done to prepare, and while many of us have done those tasks, there may be some that still need to be done for others. Most know to get firewood, blow out the hoses, and find the ice scrapers, but there is one task that should be done, that many are not aware of and won't do this fall or winter in the Magic Valley.
The Horrific Mystery Behind Unsolved Case Of 5 Murders In Idaho
One of the most mysterious and horrible unsolved cases in Idaho involved the murder of 5 people in three years. Between 1979 and 1982 in northern Idaho, 5 people were killed, one as young s 12 years old. The Stage Door Killer In Lewis Clark Valley. The 5 victims were...
Watch: Idaho Family Celebrates Blowing Frosty To Kingdom Come
Gunplay and the holidays just go hand in hand in Idaho. One of our longtime traditions in Twin Falls has been to bring our guns out to the South Hills while Christmas tree hunting and do some target practice and feast on fried chicken from Albertsons. Idaho has been getting...
10 Alternatives to Eating Turkey Due to a Shortage this Thanksgiving in Idaho
Thanksgiving is next week, and rumors have circulated that there may be a turkey shortage, and it has some wondering if there will be enough to go around for all the families in the area. While there should be enough to go around, in the worst-case scenario that there are no turkeys available, here are some alternatives to consider this Thanksgiving.
Get The Skis Out Early Because Pomerelle Gets To Open Before Thanksgiving
There has been quite a bit of snowfall in the mountains around the Magic Valley. There has been so much snowfall already that Pomerelle Ski Resort has announced that they can start the season early. They plan on running the lifts earlier than expected this year. Pomerelle Ski Resort Opening...
Idaho has More of This Resource Than all Other Lower 48 States
Idaho has rivers. A lot of them. According to Only In Your State, Idaho has more river miles than any other state in the lower 48. These are great for fishing, boating, and all sorts of tourist activities. It’s also great for the economy. Early Idaho survived by loading agricultural products, precious metals, and timber onto barges. These were shipped downriver and made their way to coastal cities where there was great demand as the country was growing.
I Would Drive From Idaho to Pick up This Car
There is a museum in Deer Lodge, Montana that is one of the best I’ve ever visited. It’s located in a part of the old state prison complex. There are nearly 200 classic and antique cars in the building. If you’re a motorhead, it’s worth the drive to see the place. From several points in Idaho, it’s only a few hours away. There are reasonably priced hotels in town (Deer Lodge is the hometown of NBA great Phil Jackson). There are multiple museums. The auto showcase is the biggest of the group.
Are Natural Disasters the Fate for Idahoans, or are we all Safe?
Every state seems to have its fair share of good and bad when it comes to weather. Despite the beautiful weather year round in Florida they still have hurricanes, and despite the perfect conditions in California, they can have massive earthquakes. No place is immune from natural disasters in this country, but which places are the most dangerous, and which can sleep better knowing they are safer than other states? How does Idaho compare when it comes to the threat of natural disasters?
Does an Early Snowfall in Idaho Mean a Harsh Winter is Coming?
While winter doesn’t officially begin in 2022 until December 21st, we have already experienced one heavy snowfall that came weeks earlier than normal. What does that mean, if anything, for the upcoming winter season?. What Does The Recent Snowfall In Idaho Mean For the 2022-2023 Winter Season?. Some parts...
How to Make it Through the Long Winter Stuck Inside in Idaho
The warm days of summer and the pleasant days of fall are a memory of the past now, as the weather has shifted and the cold has made its way to southern Idaho. As the wind picks up, the temperatures drop, and the inevitable snow and rain come, many of us will turn to staying indoors instead of enjoying the great outdoors for the coming months. This can seem depressing a little, but there is much to do indoors this fall and winter, and Idahoans have decided to share how they enjoy spending time inside.
Why Idaho is Home to One of the Best Towns for Veterans to be Living in
Today is Veteran's Day, and it is important to thank one if you cross paths, as you should anytime you meet one. Without these brave men and women, we would not have the freedoms we do in this country. These brave individuals put their lives on the line for this country and have earned the respect of all who call America home. After their service, not all veterans are taken care of, and many struggle to enjoy life after their time in the military is over. This can depend on where they live, their length of service, their title in the military, and many other things, but when it comes to their time after duty, where is the best place for these men and women to enjoy their lives?
The Idaho Town Going the Way of the Dinosaurs
Bliss is a regular stop when I’m traveling the Interstate. I like to stop and eat at the Oxbow Cafe. Great food and great people. The new travel center is also a neat addition to the community. A friend told me her dad sculpted the dinosaur outside the café, basing it on a toy her brother had when he was a little boy.
Can You Spot an Idaho Pot Smoker Because He’s Wheezing?
Marijuana, marijuana, principals grow it, teachers smoke it, why can’t we, why can’t we?. I remember that ditty from my days in grade school when none of us even knew what marijuana was. Other than an episode of Dragnet where two stoned parents forgot their child was in a running bathtub. The baby drowned.
An Idaho Neighbor Goes Big Brother on the Second Amendment
Maybe they can change the name to Noregon! The liberals on the left coast of our neighbor to the left simply can’t help themselves. They’re now going to attempt to institute strict new gun laws. A registry, fingerprinting, and public knowledge of your purchases are on the way. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the measure barely passed. Maybe the lefties living in Portland, Salem, and Eugene are looking over their shoulders. The narrow margin would suggest they didn’t turn out in record numbers to approve the gun grab.
7 Events to Enjoy this Cold Weekend in the Magic Valley
The weather has dipped and the cold, wetness, and snow have made their arrival. With the colder weather and conditions, it makes getting out of the house a little tougher, but more important than before, to avoid cabin fever before the heart of winter weather. Despite the conditions, there will still be tons of activities and events taking place this weekend in the Magic Valley, and there is no reason to not bundle up and head out to enjoy your weekend. Here are the events taking place this weekend.
