BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-In less than three weeks the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle sold all 250,000 tickets in the Gem State. Idaho Lottery officials said Monday the last ticket was sold on Saturday afternoon just 23 days after the raffle went on sale and guarantees someone will win $1 million. “We thank our players and retail partners for again making the Idaho Lottery’s annual Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle a success,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. “Right now, there is a ticket out there worth a guaranteed $1,000,000. All tickets must be kept in a safe place until the winning numbers are announced right after New Year’s.” The person holding the winning $1 million dollar ticket will find out January 4, when the winning numbers will be announced for all prizes. Other ticket holders can win anywhere from $15 to $10,000. According to the Idaho Lottery more than $900,000 was made for Idaho public schools and buildings off the raffle sales. All prizes over $1,000 must be claimed at the Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise. All winners have 180 days from January 4, 2023 to claim their prizes. This is the second time the raffle sold out before the Thanksgiving holiday.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO