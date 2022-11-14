Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Clouds finally part later this week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our dreary stretch has continued through the day today, but fear not! Sunshine is on the way as we approach the second half of the work week. We’re still watching clouds in place as we head through the rest of tonight...and I can’t rule out a stray flurry or two. But, most stay dry through tonight. Even with the clouds, we’re pretty chilly overnight as we fall back down into the middle 20s.
wymt.com
Showers ending, cold weather remains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a showery start to our Tuesday around the mountains, but some nicer weather tries to work in as we head through later on tonight. Our system will continue to push showers out of the region as we head later on into tonight. However, with the moisture left in the atmosphere, we are talking about clouds remaining in the region as we head through the overnight hours. That’s going to keep lows down into the lower to middle 30s tonight...but we do look to stay above freezing.
wymt.com
Cold forecast ahead for the next several days, flurries possible today
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Keep those jackets handy all the way through the weekend. It’s going to be a chilly forecast for the next several days. Most of the moisture is gone, but the clouds remain today. It will be cold all day long with temperatures starting in the 30s and never leaving them. Some flurries or brief snow showers are possible during the colder moments. No accumulation is expected.
wymt.com
Wintry mix possible early, cold rain likely most of today
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first half of your Tuesday could feature a little bit of everything. Be careful as you hit the roads this morning and most of the day. The clouds stayed away a little longer than expected, which allowed our temperatures to drop a little more than expected. That means instead of being out of the transition zone by morning, we are going to be right in the middle of it. Rain, snow, or wintry mix are all on the table early, so be extra careful on your morning drive. The good news is temperatures should climb into the upper 30s by mid-morning and into the 40s later today, which should transition us over to a cold rain. Those chances will become more scattered the later into the day we get.
wymt.com
The Queen City prepares for holiday fun in the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Hazard is preparing for the holiday season and downtown coordinator Bailey Richards said she looks forward to the “Christmas in a Small-Town” event each year. “They’re gonna have free ice skating. They’ve got vendors. They’ve got events every single night so...
wymt.com
LCCHS dance team wins regional competition despite recent flood
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Letcher County Central High School dance team brought home the first-place regional title. Even though the late July flooding devasted their community, LCDC stayed strong. Three team members lost their home. The team also lost uniforms, poms and other gear. “We lost all of...
wbontv.com
Trailer fire extinguished this afternoon on Walnut Grove in Estill
Estill County Fire Crews responded this afternoon at a trailer fire on Walnut Grove Road just off Richmond Road. According to Fire Cheif Derrick Muncie, the fire was extinguished, and crews stayed on the scene to battle hot spots. The Trailer is still standing but suffered burn damage inside. At...
wymt.com
DQ Roundball Previews: Pike County Central
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County burst onto the scene last season after beating Belfry to win the district title and losing in the regional final to Pikeville. This years team returns some familiar faces that are poised to make another run. ”Last year we started off pretty rough but...
wymt.com
Areas in Leslie County without power, school system closed
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Viewers tell WYMT they are without power Tuesday morning in Leslie County. One viewer told us they lost power around 3:00 a.m. Leslie County Schools are closed for the day. A spokesperson with Kentucky Power said crews are working to restore equipment failure at the...
wymt.com
Corbin High School closed Wednesday due to electrical fire
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a fire at Corbin High School. Firefighters said they were called to the high school because of smoke in a mechanical room below the cafeteria. Officials said they found a small electrical fire in a water heater unit. They were able...
fox56news.com
FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods
Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five...
wymt.com
Rockingham Cooperative donates $80,000 worth of supplies to Kentucky flood victims
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In July of 2022, eastern Kentucky was hit with a tragic flood leaving many homeless and without food. Five months later, some people are still struggling to eat and rebuild their homes. With the help of the community, Rockingham Cooperative was able to gather $80,990 worth...
wymt.com
More than $80,000 in supplies delivered to EKY non-profit for flood relief
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than three months after historic flooding rocked the region, many people are still trying to find their footing. “These people here, some of them lost everything. Ain’t got nothing,” Stanley Williams said. To help lift some of that burden before the holiday...
wymt.com
DQ Roundball Previews: Letcher Central Cougars
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher Central hopes to return to the 14th Region tournament in 2023. The Cougars fell short in the 53rd District Tournament to Knott Central but after overcoming obstacles in the offseason, they say they like their chances. ”We need to push the ball more and get...
wymt.com
Hazard Independent Schools to begin its Angel Tree program
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The holidays are a time of giving, but they are also a time for giving back. Schools like Roy G. Eversole Elementary and Hazard Middle School will be setting up trees for the Angel Tree program in the upcoming week. Those with the district said they...
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY POWER PLANS POWER GRID IMPROVEMENTS IN PIKE COUNTY
ASHLAND, Ky., Nov. 15, 2022 – Kentucky Power officials plan upgrades to the electric transmission system in Pike County and are hosting an in-person open house to share the proposed upgrades with the community. The Myra Substation and Transmission Line Project involves building approximately 3 miles of 138-kilovolt (kV)...
Magoffin superintendent delivers gift cards to bus crash victims
Magoffin Superintendent Chris Meadows went to visit the seven individuals still hospitalized after the Monday wreck.
wymt.com
DQ Roundball Previews: Phelps Lady Hornets
PHELPS, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Hornets are ready to take the next step in 2023. In their first year under Jacob McCoy, Phelps finished 12-17 and fell in the 60th District Tournament. This team believes togetherness is the key to success. ”I just want to see them hustle hard,”...
wymt.com
DQ Roundball Previews: Lee County Girls
BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Lee County finished last season at 9-17 and 0-7 in district play. New head coach Tyler Hensley is looking to bring his team together and work on building a new identity. “We’ve wanted to focus on building a culture in Lee County,” said Hensley. “The girls...
wymt.com
Bluegrass Care Navigators expands in Big Sandy region
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Bluegrass Care Navigators designated its seventh regional office in the commonwealth to people in Pike, Magoffin and Floyd Counties. Those with the organization said the new office will give them opportunities to partner with healthcare organizations in the community and connect patients with needed at-home care.
Comments / 0