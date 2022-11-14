HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first half of your Tuesday could feature a little bit of everything. Be careful as you hit the roads this morning and most of the day. The clouds stayed away a little longer than expected, which allowed our temperatures to drop a little more than expected. That means instead of being out of the transition zone by morning, we are going to be right in the middle of it. Rain, snow, or wintry mix are all on the table early, so be extra careful on your morning drive. The good news is temperatures should climb into the upper 30s by mid-morning and into the 40s later today, which should transition us over to a cold rain. Those chances will become more scattered the later into the day we get.

HAZARD, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO