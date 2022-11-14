ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 1

Related
Arizona Mirror

Abe Hamadeh and Kris Mayes separated by just 143 votes in attorney general race

Republican Abe Hamadeh, who trails by dozens of votes in the race for attorney general, is the only candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump in a statewide contest that still had a chance to come out ahead.  Fellow Trump-endorsed Republicans Kari Lake and Mark Finchem have refused to concede in races for governor and […] The post Abe Hamadeh and Kris Mayes separated by just 143 votes in attorney general race appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Kari Lake not accepting defeat in Arizona governor’s race, ‘exploring every avenue’

PHOENIX – The race has been called, her opponent’s victory speech has been made, and the ballots are mostly counted. But Kari Lake isn’t accepting defeat. The Republican said Thursday morning she’s exploring legal action after her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona’s gubernatorial race, citing Election Day issues with in-person voting in Maricopa County.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona attorney general battle going down to wire as count winds down

PHOENIX – The race for Arizona attorney general was nearly even Thursday as the final few thousand votes were being counted. Democrat Kris Mayes’ lead over Republican Abe Hamadeh shrank to 236 votes after 11 counties released small batches of results by 7 p.m., according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office website.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona set to certify state election results by December

PHOENIX — The ballot count in Arizona from last week’s midterm election is nearing the end but it could be weeks before the results are certified. As of Wednesday evening, there were about 25,000 uncounted ballots statewide. All 15 counties must get their results approved by their board of supervisors and sent over to the secretary of state’s office by Nov. 28.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs selects co-chairs for transition team

PHOENIX – Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs selected two people to co-chair the team that will guide her transition into office. “I am thrilled to have Monica Villalobos and Michael Haener as co-chairs of the transition team for my administration,” Hobbs said in a press release. “Their track record...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona attorney general race nearly even as remaining votes dwindle

PHOENIX – The race for Arizona attorney general was nearly a dead heat as the number of uncounted votes dwindled statewide. Democrat Kris Mayes was clinging to a lead of 1,547 votes after two counties reported about 3,700 ballots Wednesday evening, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office website.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

About 27,000 ballots left to be counted in Arizona

Arizona’s Family political reporter Dennis Welch sat down with Katie Hobbs Wednesday morning. Former President Trump announces 2024 presidential bid. Josh Rultenberg, a reporter with Gray’s Washington New Bureau, joined Good Morning, Arizona to talk about what might be to come for Arizona. Wednesday is deadline to cure...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Arizona’s anti-immigrant fervor is finally being doused

In 2006, more than 70% of Arizona voters helped pass a ballot measure that denied state benefits to undocumented immigrants. That mean-spirited ban included a stipulation that undocumented students could not receive an in-state tuition discount or state-sponsored scholarships to the state’s public universities as their documented counterparts could.
ARIZONA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day

PHOENIX – Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Here’s what Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said in victory speech

PHOENIX – Projected Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs promised voters Tuesday that she would work with Democrats and Republicans to move the state forward after a contentious election season and other challenges. “It is truly the honor of a lifetime and I will do everything in my power to make...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

5 takeaways from election outcomes in Arizona

PHOENIX — A week after Election Day in Arizona, winners have been called in big-ticket races including governor and secretary of state. But several other races will impact the state, such as a future lieutenant governor and the rejection of the person who sponsored Arizona’s abortion ban. >>...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy