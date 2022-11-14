Read full article on original website
Abe Hamadeh and Kris Mayes separated by just 143 votes in attorney general race
Republican Abe Hamadeh, who trails by dozens of votes in the race for attorney general, is the only candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump in a statewide contest that still had a chance to come out ahead. Fellow Trump-endorsed Republicans Kari Lake and Mark Finchem have refused to concede in races for governor and […] The post Abe Hamadeh and Kris Mayes separated by just 143 votes in attorney general race appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Kari Lake not accepting defeat in Arizona governor’s race, ‘exploring every avenue’
PHOENIX – The race has been called, her opponent’s victory speech has been made, and the ballots are mostly counted. But Kari Lake isn’t accepting defeat. The Republican said Thursday morning she’s exploring legal action after her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona’s gubernatorial race, citing Election Day issues with in-person voting in Maricopa County.
Arizona attorney general battle going down to wire as count winds down
PHOENIX – The race for Arizona attorney general was nearly even Thursday as the final few thousand votes were being counted. Democrat Kris Mayes’ lead over Republican Abe Hamadeh shrank to 236 votes after 11 counties released small batches of results by 7 p.m., according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office website.
Arizona set to certify state election results by December
PHOENIX — The ballot count in Arizona from last week’s midterm election is nearing the end but it could be weeks before the results are certified. As of Wednesday evening, there were about 25,000 uncounted ballots statewide. All 15 counties must get their results approved by their board of supervisors and sent over to the secretary of state’s office by Nov. 28.
2022 Election: Kathy Hoffman concedes to Republican Tom Horne in race to lead Arizona schools
PHOENIX - Democrat and incumbent Kathy Hoffman has conceded in the race for Superintendent of Public Instruction against Republican Tom Horne. Hoffman released the following statement on Nov. 17:. "After a hard-fought race, we came up short. I want to thank my supporters, volunteers, and staff who stood by me...
Kathy Hoffman concedes to Tom Horne in Arizona education superintendent race
PHOENIX — Democratic incumbent Kathy Hoffman conceded to Republican challenger Tom Horne on Thursday morning in the race for Arizona superintendent of public instruction. “After a hard-fought race, we came up short,” Hoffman said in a social media post. “I want to thank my supporters, volunteers, and staff...
'Unmitigated disaster': Prominent Arizona Republican calls for changes within the party
PHOENIX - In the recent midterm election, a "Red Wave" that some predict will overtake Arizona failed to materialize, with Democratic candidates, including Sen. Mark Kelly and outgoing Secretary of State Katie Hobbs projected to defeat their Trump-endorsed opponents, Blake Masters (in the Senate Race) and Kari Lake (in the governor's race).
Hoffman concedes to Horne, Lake refuses to concede against Hobbs
Kathy Hoffman has conceded to Tom Horne in the race for Superintendent of Public Instruction, according to a statement she shared online.
Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs selects co-chairs for transition team
PHOENIX – Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs selected two people to co-chair the team that will guide her transition into office. “I am thrilled to have Monica Villalobos and Michael Haener as co-chairs of the transition team for my administration,” Hobbs said in a press release. “Their track record...
Arizona attorney general race nearly even as remaining votes dwindle
PHOENIX – The race for Arizona attorney general was nearly a dead heat as the number of uncounted votes dwindled statewide. Democrat Kris Mayes was clinging to a lead of 1,547 votes after two counties reported about 3,700 ballots Wednesday evening, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office website.
About 27,000 ballots left to be counted in Arizona
Arizona’s Family political reporter Dennis Welch sat down with Katie Hobbs Wednesday morning. Former President Trump announces 2024 presidential bid. Josh Rultenberg, a reporter with Gray’s Washington New Bureau, joined Good Morning, Arizona to talk about what might be to come for Arizona. Wednesday is deadline to cure...
Gov.-elect Hobbs says she'll call special session on day 1 to repeal Civil War-era abortion ban
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs plans to call a special session after she takes office to repeal the state's 158-year-old, near-total ban on abortion. "On day one, I will call a special session to repeal the state's pre-Roe ban," Hobbs told 12News Wednesday, in her first televised interview since the governor's race was called for her Monday night.
MSNBC
Arizona’s anti-immigrant fervor is finally being doused
In 2006, more than 70% of Arizona voters helped pass a ballot measure that denied state benefits to undocumented immigrants. That mean-spirited ban included a stipulation that undocumented students could not receive an in-state tuition discount or state-sponsored scholarships to the state’s public universities as their documented counterparts could.
GOP challenger Tom Horne increases lead over Education Supt. Kathy Hoffman
PHOENIX — Republican challenger Tom Horne extended his lead over incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman after more results were released Tuesday. Horne held an edge of 8,576 votes as of around 7 p.m., according to Arizona’s Secretary of State’s Office. The Republican led by 6,438...
Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day
PHOENIX – Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Election Integrity in Arizona? WATCH: Dozens of Voters Describe How Ballots NOT Counted
Arizona Republican Voters Describe How Ballots Were Not Counted, Ballots Were Tossed in a Box, and People Were Not Allowed in to Vote. Originally published by: Jim Hoft, 2022-11-13, The Gateway Pundit. On Tuesday morning, The Gateway Pundit reported that when polls opened in Maricopa County at 6 am on...
Juan Ciscomani expected to win Arizona's 6th Congressional seat, Kirsten Engel concedes
TUCSON, Ariz. — Juan Ciscomani is projected to win a congressional seat representing the southeastern corner of Arizona after his opponent, Kirsten Engel, conceded Tuesday morning. After U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick announced she had no intentions of seeking another term in Congress, the area that encompasses most of Kirkpatrick's...
Here’s what Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said in victory speech
PHOENIX – Projected Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs promised voters Tuesday that she would work with Democrats and Republicans to move the state forward after a contentious election season and other challenges. “It is truly the honor of a lifetime and I will do everything in my power to make...
5 takeaways from election outcomes in Arizona
PHOENIX — A week after Election Day in Arizona, winners have been called in big-ticket races including governor and secretary of state. But several other races will impact the state, such as a future lieutenant governor and the rejection of the person who sponsored Arizona’s abortion ban. >>...
We must push back against authoritarians, says Arizona's secretary of state-elect
Arizona's Democratic Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes joins Morning Joe to discuss the outcome of the midterm elections.Nov. 17, 2022.
