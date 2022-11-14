Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Man pleads guilty to threatening to shoot up an Olmsted County business
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal is struck with a man who threatened to shoot up an Olmsted County business. Javarie James Smith, 21 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Thursday to one count of terroristic threats. Smith was arrested in September after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says...
KIMT
Attempted murder trial set over Rochester stabbing
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial is now scheduled over a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital. Mazem Caden Gisi, 20 of Rochester, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder, and two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Gisi is accused of stabbing a man...
KIMT
Man accused of embezzling over $600,000 from Rochester company pleads guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former Reichel Foods executive accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company is pleading guilty. Thomas James Wiechmann, 57 of Austin, was charged with four felony counts of theft by swindle in September 2021. Investigators say Weichman charged $603,172.96 of his own expenses to company credit cards while he worked at Rochester-based Reichel Foods from April 1997 through March 18, 2021.
KIMT
Rushford man sentenced for meth in Fillmore County
PRESTON, Minn. – A former fugitive is sentenced to time served for methamphetamine in Fillmore County. Beau William Block, 40 of Rushford, has been given 40 days in jail, with credit for 40 days already served, and five years of supervised probation. He’s also been fined $500. Black...
KIMT
South St. Paul man pleads guilty to fatal Rochester shooting
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea has been entered in a Rochester murder case. Derrick Timothy Days, 29 of South St. Paul, and Nautica Deishaun Cox, 23 of Minneapolis, were accused of shooting and killing Todd Lorne Banks Jr. on June 6, 2021, in Rochester. Police say Banks and another man were shot near the area of 1st Avenue and 3rd Street SW after a fight over a dice game. The other victim was critically wounded but survived.
KIMT
Second man sentenced for guns found during Rochester traffic stop
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second man has now been sentenced over guns found during a traffic stop. Teegan James Wenzel, 20 of St. Paul, pleaded guilty Monday to possession of a pistol without a permit in a public place. He was sentenced to two years of unsupervised monitoring and fined $200.
KIMT
Motorcycle speedster sentenced in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A motorcyclist arrested after deputies clocked him going 144 miles per hour has pleaded guilty. Noah Alexander Doherty, 23 of Lake City, was arrested on June 14. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Doherty resisted arrest and a deputy suffered minor injuries when his elbow was shut in a squad car door. Court documents state Doherty finally surrendered after a deputy drew his Taser.
KIMT
Former Mitchell County law enforcer pleads guilty to assaulting his fiancee
OSAGE, Iowa – A former North Iowa law enforcer accused of attacking his fiancée is pleading guilty. Brandley Joseph Evans, 34 of Osage, has entered a guilty plea to domestic abuse assault. He was arrested in March after his fiancée went to a northeast Iowa medical facility for treatment of injuries.
KIMT
Rochester man gets prison sentence for NE Iowa crimes
DECORAH, Iowa – A Rochester man already serving time for crimes in Minnesota is now sentenced to prison in Iowa. Nathan Randal Gossman, 37, has pleaded guilty in Winneshiek County to identity theft and two counts of third-degree burglary. He was accused of stealing $500 of tools in October 2021 and using stolen checks and credit cards to buy $1,564.10 in items.
KIMT
Rochester man to stand trial for home burglary
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man allegedly caught red-handed robbing a Rochester home is pleading not guilty. Darin Jay Huntington, 51, is now set to stand trial April 12, 2023, for first-degree burglary. Huntington was arrested August 23. Rochester police say a homeowner was informed someone was seen digging in...
KIMT
Man arrested at Apache Mall after alleged gun threat
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 22-year-old Illinois man was arrested at Apache Mall after making gun threats toward an ex-girlfriend. Police said the man had threatened to kill his ex, and he was found sitting on a bench outside the Champs store. That led to the arrest of Jalen Davis, who...
KIMT
2 found dead in Rochester; drug overdoses a possible cause
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two people were found dead and authorities believe they could have died from overdoses. Police were called Sunday night and were told the parents of a female had not heard from her since Nov. 3. The female lived in northwest Rochester with her boyfriend, and both were...
KIMT
Minnesota men sentenced for North Iowa truck theft
OSAGE, Iowa – Two Minnesota men have been sentenced for stealing a pickup truck in Mitchell County. Jesse James Devlaeminck, 43 of Rochester, and Nathaniel Mark Thompson, 37 of Mankato, were accused of stealing a 2015 Chevy Silverado from a property in Stacyville on October 28, 2021. The stolen vehicle was later recovered by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.
KIMT
Driver injured after losing control on the ice in Mower County
UDOLPHO TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A single-vehicle crash in icy conditions has injured one person in Mower County. It happened a little after 5:30 pm the near intersection of Highway 218 and 320th Street. The Minnesota State Patrol says Robert Donald Invalson, 81 of Waltham, was driving north when he lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch.
KIMT
1 hospitalized after rollover crash on I-90 in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 34-year-old Rushford man was hospitalized following a one-vehicle crash on Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol said Carl Schollmeier suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital. He was driving a van on I-90 near mile marker 224 when it went into the...
KIMT
Man, 59, found dead in Rochester church maintenance shed likely due to carbon monoxide
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 59-year-old man was found deceased in a church maintenance shed. Police said a medical call was received Tuesday at Bethel Lutheran Church at 3:26 p.m. Church staff/personnel went to check on the man and found him deceased. The Rochester Fire Department measured high levels of carbon monoxide in the shed. The gas tank on an engine was found out of gas.
KIMT
Olmsted County celebrates four retiring Commissioners on Olmsted County Board
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tuesday Olmsted County employees and residents came together to honor four county commissioners who will be retiring from service at the end of 2022. The commissioners being honored are Ken Brown, Matt Flynn, Stephanie Podulke, and Jim Bier. Jim Bier representing the fifth district has served on...
KIMT
Family Service Rochester seeking volunteers to help shovel snow across Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Family Service Rochester is looking for volunteers to help clear driveways and sidewalks for seniors across Olmsted County. 120 seniors have already asked for help with snow removal. The non profit will provide the shovels and match volunteers with neighborhoods and properties that need a hand shoveling.
KIMT
Minnesota Give to the Max Day to support local nonprofits and schools
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thursday is GiveMN's Give to the Max Day. A day to show support for thousands of nonprofits and schools across the state. Through the first 13 years of Give to the Max Day, donors have given more than $250 million to more than 10,000 nonprofits and schools in Minnesota.
KIMT
RFD swears in two new firefighters at awards event
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Fire Department swore in Annabelle Hardwick and Brady Nelson at an awards ceremony at Fire Station Two on Wednesday. The department also promoted one firefighter to motor operator, gave out two awards to two members for actions in the field and recognized Sue Lindskog for her volunteer service.
Comments / 0