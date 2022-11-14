ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea has been entered in a Rochester murder case. Derrick Timothy Days, 29 of South St. Paul, and Nautica Deishaun Cox, 23 of Minneapolis, were accused of shooting and killing Todd Lorne Banks Jr. on June 6, 2021, in Rochester. Police say Banks and another man were shot near the area of 1st Avenue and 3rd Street SW after a fight over a dice game. The other victim was critically wounded but survived.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO