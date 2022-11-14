ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewartville, MN

KIMT

Attempted murder trial set over Rochester stabbing

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial is now scheduled over a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital. Mazem Caden Gisi, 20 of Rochester, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder, and two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Gisi is accused of stabbing a man...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Man accused of embezzling over $600,000 from Rochester company pleads guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former Reichel Foods executive accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company is pleading guilty. Thomas James Wiechmann, 57 of Austin, was charged with four felony counts of theft by swindle in September 2021. Investigators say Weichman charged $603,172.96 of his own expenses to company credit cards while he worked at Rochester-based Reichel Foods from April 1997 through March 18, 2021.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rushford man sentenced for meth in Fillmore County

PRESTON, Minn. – A former fugitive is sentenced to time served for methamphetamine in Fillmore County. Beau William Block, 40 of Rushford, has been given 40 days in jail, with credit for 40 days already served, and five years of supervised probation. He’s also been fined $500. Black...
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

South St. Paul man pleads guilty to fatal Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea has been entered in a Rochester murder case. Derrick Timothy Days, 29 of South St. Paul, and Nautica Deishaun Cox, 23 of Minneapolis, were accused of shooting and killing Todd Lorne Banks Jr. on June 6, 2021, in Rochester. Police say Banks and another man were shot near the area of 1st Avenue and 3rd Street SW after a fight over a dice game. The other victim was critically wounded but survived.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Second man sentenced for guns found during Rochester traffic stop

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second man has now been sentenced over guns found during a traffic stop. Teegan James Wenzel, 20 of St. Paul, pleaded guilty Monday to possession of a pistol without a permit in a public place. He was sentenced to two years of unsupervised monitoring and fined $200.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Motorcycle speedster sentenced in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A motorcyclist arrested after deputies clocked him going 144 miles per hour has pleaded guilty. Noah Alexander Doherty, 23 of Lake City, was arrested on June 14. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Doherty resisted arrest and a deputy suffered minor injuries when his elbow was shut in a squad car door. Court documents state Doherty finally surrendered after a deputy drew his Taser.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Rochester man gets prison sentence for NE Iowa crimes

DECORAH, Iowa – A Rochester man already serving time for crimes in Minnesota is now sentenced to prison in Iowa. Nathan Randal Gossman, 37, has pleaded guilty in Winneshiek County to identity theft and two counts of third-degree burglary. He was accused of stealing $500 of tools in October 2021 and using stolen checks and credit cards to buy $1,564.10 in items.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester man to stand trial for home burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man allegedly caught red-handed robbing a Rochester home is pleading not guilty. Darin Jay Huntington, 51, is now set to stand trial April 12, 2023, for first-degree burglary. Huntington was arrested August 23. Rochester police say a homeowner was informed someone was seen digging in...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Man arrested at Apache Mall after alleged gun threat

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 22-year-old Illinois man was arrested at Apache Mall after making gun threats toward an ex-girlfriend. Police said the man had threatened to kill his ex, and he was found sitting on a bench outside the Champs store. That led to the arrest of Jalen Davis, who...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

2 found dead in Rochester; drug overdoses a possible cause

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two people were found dead and authorities believe they could have died from overdoses. Police were called Sunday night and were told the parents of a female had not heard from her since Nov. 3. The female lived in northwest Rochester with her boyfriend, and both were...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Minnesota men sentenced for North Iowa truck theft

OSAGE, Iowa – Two Minnesota men have been sentenced for stealing a pickup truck in Mitchell County. Jesse James Devlaeminck, 43 of Rochester, and Nathaniel Mark Thompson, 37 of Mankato, were accused of stealing a 2015 Chevy Silverado from a property in Stacyville on October 28, 2021. The stolen vehicle was later recovered by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.
STACYVILLE, IA
KIMT

Driver injured after losing control on the ice in Mower County

UDOLPHO TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A single-vehicle crash in icy conditions has injured one person in Mower County. It happened a little after 5:30 pm the near intersection of Highway 218 and 320th Street. The Minnesota State Patrol says Robert Donald Invalson, 81 of Waltham, was driving north when he lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KIMT

1 hospitalized after rollover crash on I-90 in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 34-year-old Rushford man was hospitalized following a one-vehicle crash on Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol said Carl Schollmeier suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital. He was driving a van on I-90 near mile marker 224 when it went into the...
RUSHFORD, MN
KIMT

Man, 59, found dead in Rochester church maintenance shed likely due to carbon monoxide

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 59-year-old man was found deceased in a church maintenance shed. Police said a medical call was received Tuesday at Bethel Lutheran Church at 3:26 p.m. Church staff/personnel went to check on the man and found him deceased. The Rochester Fire Department measured high levels of carbon monoxide in the shed. The gas tank on an engine was found out of gas.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

RFD swears in two new firefighters at awards event

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Fire Department swore in Annabelle Hardwick and Brady Nelson at an awards ceremony at Fire Station Two on Wednesday. The department also promoted one firefighter to motor operator, gave out two awards to two members for actions in the field and recognized Sue Lindskog for her volunteer service.
ROCHESTER, MN

