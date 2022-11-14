ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

SUV stolen after man leaves it running to warm up in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a vehicle was stolen after a man left it running to warm up. Tuesday morning, around 7:13 a.m., police were dispatched to a residence near 12th & Pawnee Streets, south of Van Dorn Street, to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

1.5 pounds of meth and guns found inside Lincoln home following narcotics investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two men are facing charges after roughly 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine was found in a home involved in a narcotics investigation. Wednesday night, at 8:35 p.m., officers with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force contacted 37-year-old Victor Gonzales and 43-year-old Robert Walkingbull in a vehicle in front of a residence near 13th & Washington.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman suffers gunshot wound, Beatrice Police arrest suspect

BEATRICE – Beatrice Police have arrested a 35-year-old man after a woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg. Authorities arrested Mitchell Brooks on suspicion of second-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, discharge of a firearm at a person and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
BEATRICE, NE
klkntv.com

Steroids, gun stolen in February found during Gage County bust

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Gage County Sheriff’s Office says it found several guns and controlled substances while executing search warrants last week. Three firearms were located at a Wymore home near North 8th and I Streets on Nov. 7, according to authorities. One of them was reported...
GAGE COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man busted for distributing drugs near school, LPD says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 25-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after Lincoln Police say he was caught manufacturing and distributing drugs near a school. Kendrick Buford is now facing several charges following the search of his apartment near 46th Street and Bancroft Avenue just before 5 p.m. Police say...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

28 dogs rescued from unlicensed breeder northwest of Lincoln, sheriff says

Two months after a reported dog bite first led Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies to an unlicensed breeding operation northwest of Lincoln, authorities on Tuesday arrested a 70-year-old woman who had harbored the dogs and allegedly threatened police. Authorities and staff from the Capital Humane Society rescued 28 dogs of various...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Gun found in purse at Omaha courthouse security checkpoint

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman in a hurry for a court appearance forgot what she had in her purse. That’s what she told security officers Tuesday at the main entrance of the Douglas County Courthouse after the X-Ray machine clearly revealed a 9mm handgun in her purse. The weapon was loaded with 10 rounds in the clip and one in the chamber.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police identify man killed in Wednesday afternoon shooting

OMAHA, Neb. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Omaha, according to police. The shooting occurred around 3:05 p.m. near N. 49th and Miami streets, law enforcement said. In a news release Thursday morning, police identified the victim as Sincere Brooks, 19. Neighbors...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Omaha man convicted of first-degree murder in robbery gone wrong

For one of Nebraska’s biggest chocolate makers, Baker’s Candies, between the beginning of November to the end of the year, its workers will make more than 150,000 pounds of their chocolate meltaways. Former Lincoln Police officers share concerns about survey analyzing culture within LPD. Updated: 18 hours ago.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Drunken driver sentenced to prison for death of Lincoln man on I-80 in Omaha

OMAHA — Timothy Flaherty, 76, had taken a retirement job driving blood samples from hospitals and doctor’s offices to Physicians Laboratory Services in Omaha — all so he could continue to provide for his family. Retired after three decades of working at Smithfield Foods meatpacking plant in...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Arson Fire Reported At Lincoln Northwest High School Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 16)–An arson fire Tuesday morning inside Lincoln Northwest High School remains under investigation. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Wednesday said that a school resource officer at Northwest was notified by a school security staff member about a fire in a second-story restroom. The officer found heavy smoke in the area of the restroom and the fire had already been put out by security staff. Paper towels at the dispenser had been set on fire, according to Sgt. Vollmer, and a fire investigator confirmed it.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Police investigate fatal shooting in north Omaha

More chilly weather ahead with Thursday snow showers. Encouraging news when it comes to a major product affected by supply chain issues: The price of lumber is dropping. A Bellevue teenager was killed in the crash late Tuesday on the I-L-Q streets interchange. How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Omaha assault case upgraded to homicide after victim dies from his injuries

(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha assault case is upgraded to a homicide after the victim dies from his injuries. Omaha Police say just after 4:00 the afternoon of Halloween, officers were called to the area of 38th and Hamilton for a report of a person down. OPD says once on the scene, the officers found 62 year old Daniel Price unresponsive, suffering from a head wound. Price was taken to Nebraska Medicine, where he died from his injuries on Saturday November 12th. Investigators say following Price's death, the case was upgraded from an assault to a homicide.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Lancaster County deputies seize 28 dogs from home in Malcolm

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lancaster County deputies pulled more than 20 dogs from a woman's house this week. Julia Hudson, 70, was sentenced to two years probation in 2013 when state regulators found dozens of dogs in cages crusted in feces and urine. The Capital Humane Society said the dogs...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Omaha man found guilty of shooting, killing man in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Omaha man has been found guilty of murder for shooting and killing a Lincoln man in 2021. Deontae Rush, 27, was found guilty on murder charges Monday in Lancaster County District Court. He was facing charges of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Omaha Police Investigate Early Monday Assault

Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that occurred around 4 a.m. Monday south of 105th and Boyd, to the west of I-680. Police say officers encountered a suspect, 60-year old Lynnelle Lamay-Poe, and the stabbing victim, 60-year old Eddie Poe Jr. Investigators say Eddie Poe Jr was taken to a...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Arson suspected in Lincoln Northwest High School bathroom fire, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: Lincoln Police ruled the Tuesday bathroom fire at Northwest High School as suspected arson. Inspector Hasenjaeger says a paper towel dispenser in a second-floor bathroom was set on fire. Police now estimate the total damage done to the dispenser, drywall and sprinklers around $5,200.
LINCOLN, NE

