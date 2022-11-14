(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha assault case is upgraded to a homicide after the victim dies from his injuries. Omaha Police say just after 4:00 the afternoon of Halloween, officers were called to the area of 38th and Hamilton for a report of a person down. OPD says once on the scene, the officers found 62 year old Daniel Price unresponsive, suffering from a head wound. Price was taken to Nebraska Medicine, where he died from his injuries on Saturday November 12th. Investigators say following Price's death, the case was upgraded from an assault to a homicide.

