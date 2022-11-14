Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
1011now.com
SUV stolen after man leaves it running to warm up in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a vehicle was stolen after a man left it running to warm up. Tuesday morning, around 7:13 a.m., police were dispatched to a residence near 12th & Pawnee Streets, south of Van Dorn Street, to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle.
1011now.com
1.5 pounds of meth and guns found inside Lincoln home following narcotics investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two men are facing charges after roughly 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine was found in a home involved in a narcotics investigation. Wednesday night, at 8:35 p.m., officers with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force contacted 37-year-old Victor Gonzales and 43-year-old Robert Walkingbull in a vehicle in front of a residence near 13th & Washington.
News Channel Nebraska
Woman suffers gunshot wound, Beatrice Police arrest suspect
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police have arrested a 35-year-old man after a woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg. Authorities arrested Mitchell Brooks on suspicion of second-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, discharge of a firearm at a person and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
klkntv.com
Steroids, gun stolen in February found during Gage County bust
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Gage County Sheriff’s Office says it found several guns and controlled substances while executing search warrants last week. Three firearms were located at a Wymore home near North 8th and I Streets on Nov. 7, according to authorities. One of them was reported...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man busted for distributing drugs near school, LPD says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 25-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after Lincoln Police say he was caught manufacturing and distributing drugs near a school. Kendrick Buford is now facing several charges following the search of his apartment near 46th Street and Bancroft Avenue just before 5 p.m. Police say...
North Platte Telegraph
28 dogs rescued from unlicensed breeder northwest of Lincoln, sheriff says
Two months after a reported dog bite first led Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies to an unlicensed breeding operation northwest of Lincoln, authorities on Tuesday arrested a 70-year-old woman who had harbored the dogs and allegedly threatened police. Authorities and staff from the Capital Humane Society rescued 28 dogs of various...
WOWT
Gun found in purse at Omaha courthouse security checkpoint
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman in a hurry for a court appearance forgot what she had in her purse. That’s what she told security officers Tuesday at the main entrance of the Douglas County Courthouse after the X-Ray machine clearly revealed a 9mm handgun in her purse. The weapon was loaded with 10 rounds in the clip and one in the chamber.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify man killed in Wednesday afternoon shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Omaha, according to police. The shooting occurred around 3:05 p.m. near N. 49th and Miami streets, law enforcement said. In a news release Thursday morning, police identified the victim as Sincere Brooks, 19. Neighbors...
klkntv.com
Omaha teen arrested after trying to punch Lincoln officer at concert, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha teen was arrested Saturday after trying to sneak backstage during Rod Wave’s concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln Police say. Despite being kicked out of the arena by security, 18-year-old Patrick Bengston continued to make multiple attempts to sneak inside and backstage.
1011now.com
Omaha man convicted of first-degree murder in robbery gone wrong
For one of Nebraska's biggest chocolate makers, Baker's Candies, between the beginning of November to the end of the year, its workers will make more than 150,000 pounds of their chocolate meltaways. Former Lincoln Police officers share concerns about survey analyzing culture within LPD.
doniphanherald.com
Drunken driver sentenced to prison for death of Lincoln man on I-80 in Omaha
OMAHA — Timothy Flaherty, 76, had taken a retirement job driving blood samples from hospitals and doctor’s offices to Physicians Laboratory Services in Omaha — all so he could continue to provide for his family. Retired after three decades of working at Smithfield Foods meatpacking plant in...
News Channel Nebraska
High school bathroom reportedly set on fire in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fire that was set off in a high school bathroom. LPD said an officer was alerted by security staff at Northwest High School that a fire was seen in a bathroom on the second floor around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
kfornow.com
Arson Fire Reported At Lincoln Northwest High School Under Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 16)–An arson fire Tuesday morning inside Lincoln Northwest High School remains under investigation. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Wednesday said that a school resource officer at Northwest was notified by a school security staff member about a fire in a second-story restroom. The officer found heavy smoke in the area of the restroom and the fire had already been put out by security staff. Paper towels at the dispenser had been set on fire, according to Sgt. Vollmer, and a fire investigator confirmed it.
WOWT
BREAKING: Police investigate fatal shooting in north Omaha
More chilly weather ahead with Thursday snow showers. Encouraging news when it comes to a major product affected by supply chain issues: The price of lumber is dropping. A Bellevue teenager was killed in the crash late Tuesday on the I-L-Q streets interchange.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Jury rules no criminal wrongdoing in Beatrice Police-involved shooting
BEATRICE – A Gage County District Court grand jury has ruled there was no wrongdoing regarding the police-involved shooting death of Bradley S. Allen, on May 3rd of 2022. Evidence was presented to the grand jury on November 15th, resulting in a finding of no criminal conduct in relation to the death.
iheart.com
Omaha assault case upgraded to homicide after victim dies from his injuries
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha assault case is upgraded to a homicide after the victim dies from his injuries. Omaha Police say just after 4:00 the afternoon of Halloween, officers were called to the area of 38th and Hamilton for a report of a person down. OPD says once on the scene, the officers found 62 year old Daniel Price unresponsive, suffering from a head wound. Price was taken to Nebraska Medicine, where he died from his injuries on Saturday November 12th. Investigators say following Price's death, the case was upgraded from an assault to a homicide.
KETV.com
Lancaster County deputies seize 28 dogs from home in Malcolm
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lancaster County deputies pulled more than 20 dogs from a woman's house this week. Julia Hudson, 70, was sentenced to two years probation in 2013 when state regulators found dozens of dogs in cages crusted in feces and urine. The Capital Humane Society said the dogs...
1011now.com
Omaha man found guilty of shooting, killing man in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Omaha man has been found guilty of murder for shooting and killing a Lincoln man in 2021. Deontae Rush, 27, was found guilty on murder charges Monday in Lancaster County District Court. He was facing charges of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon...
iheart.com
Omaha Police Investigate Early Monday Assault
Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that occurred around 4 a.m. Monday south of 105th and Boyd, to the west of I-680. Police say officers encountered a suspect, 60-year old Lynnelle Lamay-Poe, and the stabbing victim, 60-year old Eddie Poe Jr. Investigators say Eddie Poe Jr was taken to a...
klkntv.com
Arson suspected in Lincoln Northwest High School bathroom fire, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: Lincoln Police ruled the Tuesday bathroom fire at Northwest High School as suspected arson. Inspector Hasenjaeger says a paper towel dispenser in a second-floor bathroom was set on fire. Police now estimate the total damage done to the dispenser, drywall and sprinklers around $5,200.
