Becky
3d ago
yes girl. I'm glad people are stepping up for their rights. I joke all these nurses won their cases. nobody should be forced to do anything they don't want to their own bodies.
universalhub.com
Pagan nurse who says it's not nice to fool Mother Nature sues Boston Medical Center for firing her after she refused to get Covid-19 shots
A Boston Medical Center staff nurse who believes Mother Nature doesn't want her getting shots or even taking medicines yesterday sued her former employer because it rejected her request for a religious exemption from Covid-19 shots and fired her last October. In her suit, filed yesterday in US District Court...
universalhub.com
Family of man who fell to his death on JFK/UMass stairs files wrongful-death suit against MBTA, MassDOT
The wife of David Jones, the Boston University professor who died after falling through missing steps on a rickety stairway next to the JFK/UMass T stop, today formally blamed the MBTA and MassDOT for his death, in a lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court. In her suit, on behalf of...
Boston Police Commissioner sends email to officers, clarifying permission to enter schools
BOSTON — Late Thursday, 25 Investigates obtained an email from the new Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox to the entire Boston Police Department, clarifying that officers are allowed to enter public school buildings. Law enforcement sources tell 25 Investigates, there was confusion in the department about when officers were allowed to enter school, under the previous superintendent of BPS.
universalhub.com
Family of heart-attack victim who spent 30 minutes stuck in an Allston elevator with EMTs sues elevator company, condo trust and building manager for his death the next day
The daughter of Boston Opera Company co-founder Randall Kulunis yesterday filed a negligence suit that alleges her father might have lived had he not got stuck in the elevator of his Allston condo building for half an hour with EMTs who were trying to get him to the hospital after he fell ill.
universalhub.com
Fetus or body of young infant found in South Boston freezer
Live Boston reports on the discovery around 2 p.m. in the freezer of an apartment at 838 East Broadway in South Boston. The remains were taken to the medical examiner to determine the cause of death and age.
Family sues elevator company after opera singer dies of heart attack
BOSTON - He was an artistic director of the Boston Opera Company, a trained tenor who helped local talent find their own voice. But on May 27, 2020, Randall Kulunis died when medical treatment was delayed. He was stuck in an elevator at his Allston condo building after suffering a mild heart attack. His former wife says minutes mattered. "They lost precious time and Randy ended up dying. There's a good chance he wouldn't have died if that didn't happen in the elevator," said Barbara Morash. According to a newly filed lawsuit, EMTs had...
MBTA station kidnapping, rape has Asian community on edge
"We have an argument for a hate crime charge, and that may still occur depending on how the facts play out.”. Details concerning a rape and kidnapping outside a Quincy MBTA station have both local leaders and the region’s Asian community unsettled. A 64-year-old Asian woman was on her...
News-Medical.net
Lifting universal masking in schools associated with new Covid-19 cases
The lifting of masking requirements in school districts outside of Boston in February 2022 was associated with an additional 44.9 COVID-19 cases per 1,000 students and staff in the 15 weeks after the statewide masking policy was rescinded. This represented nearly 12,000 total COVID-19 cases or 30% of all cases in those school districts that unmasked during that time, according to a new study led by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the Boston Public Health Commission, and Boston University School of Public Health.
NECN
Justice Department Launches Investigation Into Worcester Police Department
A Justice Department investigation will address whether the Worcester Police Department has a pattern of excessive use of force and discriminatory policing based on race or sex is underway, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts confirmed Tuesday. The U.S. Attorney's Office will look into department policies, procedures,...
Reading officer manslaughter trial: Victim said ‘Shoot me!’, so he did, ADA says
Reading police Officer Erik Drauschke is on trial for manslaughter in the death of Alan Greenough. Reading police Officer Erik Drauschke is on trial for manslaughter for shooting and killing 43-year-old Alan Greenough in 2018. On Monday, lawyers began their opening arguments in Middlesex Superior Court, The Boston Globe reported....
Salem State University to provide housing for homeless as Mass. experiences influx of migrants
SALEM, Mass. — Salem State University will provide temporary housing for the homeless, including both existing state residents and migrants arriving in Massachusetts, starting this month. The plan approved by state housing leaders and local officials includes using former university residential units, which are now vacant, in the Bates...
25 Investigates: Real estate company offers homeowners cash in exchange for 40-year lien
BROCKTON, Mass. — Naomi was feeling desperate in the spring of 2021. The 50-year-old mother of two was out of work and falling behind on her bills. Then she got a call from MV Realty. “Somebody just called me because I was looking at properties in Florida. They asked...
universalhub.com
Serial drug trafficker gets 5 1/2 years in federal prison for latest offenses, which include having three guns at home and six more in a storage unit
A federal judge this week sentenced Omari Peterson, 39, of Dorchester, to 66 months in federal prison following his guilty plea to one count of possession of cocaine and crack with intent to distribute and and two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition. US District...
25 Investigates: Missing on The Mile
No calls, no texts, no sightings. It’s unusual for someone to vanish, but 25 Investigates found one section of Boston where people are reported missing almost weekly. The “Mass and Cass” area is where Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard meet. It’s considered ground zero in the...
universalhub.com
Police: Four people collapse after snorting fentanyl in Hyde Park right after buying it; dealer was still on scene
Boston Police report arresting a Charlestown man on charges he sold fentanyl to four people early Sunday in Hyde Park, which they say they found out about when somebody called 911 to report multiple people collapsed with overdoses. Police say Boston EMTs and firefighters were the first to arrive at...
newbedfordguide.com
Former Trap House Landlord and Associate of New Bedford Latin Kings Chapter Sentenced
A former landlord and associate of the New Bedford Chapter of the Massachusetts Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation (Latin Kings) was sentenced today for racketeering and drug offenses. Robert Avitable, a/k/a “Bobby,” 52, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel time served (approximately four days...
Fired NBC Boston reporter Karen Hensel alleges ‘sexually-hostile’ environment in lawsuit
A former reporter for NBC Boston said to be fired three years ago over failing to disclose a relationship with a town police chief is suing the network and her former superior in federal court over claims of sexual harassment and retaliation for reporting it. Karen Hensel, who joined NBC...
Man arrested for allegedly firing multiple rounds into tree line on side of NH highway
NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is under arrest, accused of shooting multiple rounds into a nearby tree line on the side of a highway Monday night. Matthew D. Lowman, 24, of Nashua, was charged with reckless conduct involving a firearm. New Hampshire State Police say they received...
universalhub.com
Chinatown restaurant to lose liquor license for a day after getting found with underage drinkers two nights in a row
The Boston Licensing Board today ordered a one-day suspension for China Pearl/Shojo's liquor license after BPD licensing detectives found underage drinkers with fake IDs on Oct. 21 and then again the very next night. At a hearing Tuesday, BPD Sgt. Det. William Gallagher said he and his partner were in...
Haverhill Offers Free COVID-19 Home Tests to Help Avoid Virus Surge Over the Holiday
Haverhill’s Public Health Department hopes to thwart a COVID-19 virus surge during the Thanksgiving holiday as has happened the last two years. The relatively new city department suggests residents take a home test for COVID-19 before gatherings over the holiday. To assist, it offers free test kits to Haverhill...
