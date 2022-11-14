BOSTON - He was an artistic director of the Boston Opera Company, a trained tenor who helped local talent find their own voice. But on May 27, 2020, Randall Kulunis died when medical treatment was delayed. He was stuck in an elevator at his Allston condo building after suffering a mild heart attack. His former wife says minutes mattered. "They lost precious time and Randy ended up dying. There's a good chance he wouldn't have died if that didn't happen in the elevator," said Barbara Morash. According to a newly filed lawsuit, EMTs had...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO