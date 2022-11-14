ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 6

Becky
3d ago

yes girl. I'm glad people are stepping up for their rights. I joke all these nurses won their cases. nobody should be forced to do anything they don't want to their own bodies.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police Commissioner sends email to officers, clarifying permission to enter schools

BOSTON — Late Thursday, 25 Investigates obtained an email from the new Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox to the entire Boston Police Department, clarifying that officers are allowed to enter public school buildings. Law enforcement sources tell 25 Investigates, there was confusion in the department about when officers were allowed to enter school, under the previous superintendent of BPS.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Family of heart-attack victim who spent 30 minutes stuck in an Allston elevator with EMTs sues elevator company, condo trust and building manager for his death the next day

The daughter of Boston Opera Company co-founder Randall Kulunis yesterday filed a negligence suit that alleges her father might have lived had he not got stuck in the elevator of his Allston condo building for half an hour with EMTs who were trying to get him to the hospital after he fell ill.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Family sues elevator company after opera singer dies of heart attack

BOSTON - He was an artistic director of the Boston Opera Company, a trained tenor who helped local talent find their own voice. But on May 27, 2020, Randall Kulunis died when medical treatment was delayed. He was stuck in an elevator at his Allston condo building after suffering a mild heart attack. His former wife says minutes mattered. "They lost precious time and Randy ended up dying. There's a good chance he wouldn't have died if that didn't happen in the elevator," said Barbara Morash. According to a newly filed lawsuit, EMTs had...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

MBTA station kidnapping, rape has Asian community on edge

"We have an argument for a hate crime charge, and that may still occur depending on how the facts play out.”. Details concerning a rape and kidnapping outside a Quincy MBTA station have both local leaders and the region’s Asian community unsettled. A 64-year-old Asian woman was on her...
QUINCY, MA
News-Medical.net

Lifting universal masking in schools associated with new Covid-19 cases

The lifting of masking requirements in school districts outside of Boston in February 2022 was associated with an additional 44.9 COVID-19 cases per 1,000 students and staff in the 15 weeks after the statewide masking policy was rescinded. This represented nearly 12,000 total COVID-19 cases or 30% of all cases in those school districts that unmasked during that time, according to a new study led by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the Boston Public Health Commission, and Boston University School of Public Health.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Justice Department Launches Investigation Into Worcester Police Department

A Justice Department investigation will address whether the Worcester Police Department has a pattern of excessive use of force and discriminatory policing based on race or sex is underway, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts confirmed Tuesday. The U.S. Attorney's Office will look into department policies, procedures,...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Missing on The Mile

No calls, no texts, no sightings. It’s unusual for someone to vanish, but 25 Investigates found one section of Boston where people are reported missing almost weekly. The “Mass and Cass” area is where Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard meet. It’s considered ground zero in the...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy