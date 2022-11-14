ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Carrie Underwood Sends Special Message to Superfan, Chargers Kicker Cameron Dicker on ‘SNF’

By Emily Morgan
 3 days ago
Photo by: Terry Wyatt / Stringer

The Chargers may have lost to the 49ers during “Sunday Night Football,” but that didn’t keep kicker Cameron Dicker from walking away with his own “W.” During the broadcast, country music superstar Carrie Underwood delivered a personal message to the 22-year-old, who was planning to go to her concert in Texas but later learned he was signing with Los Angeles and couldn’t go to the show.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my agent’s calling me. This is weird,'” he said. “Then, ‘Hey, how fast can you be at the airport?’ [I] said, ‘An hour and a half,’ hopped on a flight and came right out.”

Later, Underwood found out that Dicker was heading off to play in the NFL. As a result, the country singer penned a personal message to the rookie.

“A little birdie told me that you were on your way to our show in Austin not too long ago when you got the call to go play for the Chargers,” the 39-year-old superstar began.

She continued: “I just wanted to say congratulations and good luck tonight on ‘Sunday Night Football.'”

“I would love to have you out for a make-up concert, any show you want to come to, just let us know, and we’ll get you hooked up,” Underwood said to the kicker. “Hope to see you soon.”

Cameron Dicker wins big as gets to play in the NFL & personal invite from Carrie Underwood

Earlier this month, the Chargers signed Dicker as starter Dustin Hopkins deals with a hamstring injury.

Underwood, who also sings the “Sunday Night Football” theme song, then extended an invitation to Dicker to attend one of her future shows on her “Denim & Rhinestones Tour,” which runs until the Spring of 2023.

The Chargers dropped to 5-4 season with a 22-16 loss to the 49ers. With a good amount of the season left to go, not to mention a possible shot at the playoffs, Dicker may have to wait until next year to see the country singer in person.

Before signing with the Chargers, the undrafted Texas rookie had a brief run with the Rams, Ravens, and, most recently, the Eagles.

Dicker made a good impression in his inaugural Chargers game in Week 9. First, he kicked the game-winning field goal against the Falcons. Then, in the face-off against the 49ers, Dicker was 3-for-3 on field goals, including a 47-yard kick, and converted his only extra-point attempt.

The Chargers will return to primetime next week with a “Sunday Night Football” showdown against the Chiefs.

Now, not only does Dicker get to fulfill his dream of playing professional football, but he also gets to see Underwood in concert.

However, it might be tricky for him to make the show if he keeps kicking like he has (he was flawless on all 11 of his NFL kicks through the early part of Sunday’s game). So he may need to tell Carrie he might be busy for the next several months.

