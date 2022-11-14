Read full article on original website
Call Of Duty MW2 And Warzone 2 Season 1 Patch Notes Revealed
Warzone 2.0 launches today, but that's not all. The first season for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 is out now, ushering in a new battle pass, more maps, additional weapons, and bug fixes. The full patch notes for the Season 01 update have been posted online, and can be seen below.
Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0 and MW2 Friends List Bug Is Preventing Players From Partying Up
Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 just dropped, but unfortunately teaming up with friends in the free-to-play shooter is currently a struggle. However, there is an alternate way to invite players to a party so you don't have to fly solo. A bug is currently preventing players from accessing their friends...
Pokemon Scarlet & Pokemon Violet Official Overview Trailer
Learn about the world of Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet, including different features of the new open-world experience, Pokémon and Trainers you’ll meet, and more! Begin your adventure in the Paldea region when Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet release on November 18th!
OG Warzone Goes Offline Today As Warzone 2.0 Launches
[UPDATE] The original Call of Duty: Warzone is now officially offline. GameSpot attempted to play the original Warzone on Xbox today and we were not able to. The game instead directs players to Warzone 2.0, which launched today, November 16. Activision is marking the end of Warzone, too, with a...
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Battle Pass Details Revealed
Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 reinvents the seasonal battle pass as a multi-sector combat map, providing the typical cosmetic items, weapons, and operator skins in unlockable map sectors. Activision has detailed how this new map-style battle pass works, and highlights several items players can unlock this season.
Goat Simulator 3 Release Trailer
Goat Simulator 3 arrives today exclusively on PC via the Epic Games Store. Play with up to three friends or solo and discover the secrets waiting for you on San Angora. What are you waiting for? Get your hooves on all the goat-filled action now!
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's CDL Moshpit Is Delayed
Treyarch announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's CDL Moshpit Playlist will be "slightly delayed." The feature was originally scheduled for release at the start of Season 1 multiplayer, but due to bugs, it will now come at a later date. Fixing the CDL Moshpit Playlist bugs is "top...
First Look At Splinter Cell Remake | GameSpot News
Fans that have been patiently waiting for updates on the next Splinter Cell got their first taste of what Sam Fisher’s next mission is going to look like. Ubisoft, taking the original game and rebuilding it from the ground up in its own Snowdrop engine, unveiled concept art of the remake in celebration of the franchise’s 20th anniversary.
Warzone 2.0 Patch Notes, What You Need To Know | GameSpot News
Warzone 2.0 launches today and Activision is marking the end of the original Warzone with a Twitter post asking fans to press F to pay respects. This of course being a call back to the popular meme. Warzone Caldera, as it will be called, will be offline for 12 days, returning November 28, if all goes to plan. Activision will continue to support the game, but the extent to which it will do so is unknown.
The Witcher 3 Next Gen Update Gets Release Date
Toss a coin to your Witcher, because Geralt is getting a next gen makeover before the end of the year. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update will launch on December 14, CD Projekt Red has announced. The upgrade arrives as part of the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.
Rainbow Six Siege Is Getting A Nier Crossover
Nier has had a lot of collaborations with a lot of games--and this time, it's crossing over with Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft's tactical shooter will soon be getting a Maverick Nier Replicant bundle in the upcoming Operation Solar Raid update. The Nier and Rainbow Six Siege collaboration trailer teased what...
Dead Island 2 Has Been Delayed Again
Dead Island 2 has been in development a long time, with the sequel disappearing off the radar for a number of years, only to resurface recently with a 2023 release date. Now the game has been delayed again--though hopefully for the last time--with a new release date of April 28, 2023.
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC Confirmed To Be Paid | GameSpot News
For anyone hoping that Cyberpunk 2077’s big DLC expansion, Phantom Liberty, was going to be a free addon, guess again, as CD Projekt Red’s global PR director Radek Grabowski has confirmed that if will have a pricetag. So much for liberty. Although I guess they did say it...
The Game Awards IMAX Screenings Will Include An Exclusive Dead Space Remake Gameplay Preview
The Game Awards has just announced that it'll be partnering with IMAX to offer live screenings of the show in 40 cities across the US and Canada. As an incentive for those who may be on the fence about buying a cinema ticket to watch an awards show, the IMAX screenings will include an exclusive "extended gameplay preview" of the upcoming Dead Space remake.
Knockout City Season 8: High Society Heist! Brawl Pass Trailer
What a haul! The Red Hand Crew’s holding the High Society Heist Brawl Pass hostage for the brawlers of Knockout City! Earn Holobux, Outfits and more as you level up your Free Brawl Pass through Contracts and XP and bring your heists to new heights!
WoW: Dragonflight Launch Cinematic Shows Horde And Alliance Flying Side-By-Side
World of Warcraft's faction rivalries are largely dead in a new launch cinematic that highlights all the dragon goodness coming in WoW's latest expansion. Blizzard is well-known for its CG cinematics, and Dragonflight's launch cinematic doesn't disappoint. Unlike the story-heavy cinematics of more recent expansions, including an earlier one for Dragonflight, this latest trailer is more akin to mood-piece cinematics of older expansions like the Burning Crusade. It puts a spotlight on many of the core themes, gameplay features, and characters of the expansion.
Destiny 2 Will Introduce Iron Banner Fortress, A New Control-Style Mode, In Season 19
Destiny 2's Season 19 will see the arrival of a new mode called Iron Banner: Fortress. Bungie describes Iron Banner: Fortress as a mode similar to Zone Control, in which players compete to capture and hold zones. Caital also apparently has some role to play in Fortress, but Bungie leaves the exact details of how she affects the mode's gameplay a secret.
Evil West Everything To Know
Evil West is an action filled, gory, fast paced, third-person shooter with a narrative driven linear campaign. So it goes without saying, you’ll be doing a lot of shooting alongside a healthy mix of melee as well. Evil West features an online co-op for the entire campaign, but only...
Overwatch 2's Latest Patch Has Been Delayed, Leaving Mei Unplayable
Classic Overwatch hero Mei hasn't been playable in Overwatch 2 for over two weeks now, and Blizzard has just announced that it'll need a couple more days to fix the bugs that affected the character. The patch that will bring Mei back into the game is now scheduled for Thursday November 17 at 11 AM PST.
Xbox Series S Holiday Edition Now Available For $250
Ahead of Black Friday, The Xbox Series S "Holiday" Console is now available at major retailers for $250. With the gift-giving season around the corner, the Xbox Series S will likely be a popular pick this year, especially at this limited-time $250 price. We wouldn't be surprised to see the console sell out in the coming weeks, so if you want to put the Xbox Series S under the tree, it's a good idea to buy it as soon as possible.
