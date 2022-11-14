Warzone 2.0 launches today and Activision is marking the end of the original Warzone with a Twitter post asking fans to press F to pay respects. This of course being a call back to the popular meme. Warzone Caldera, as it will be called, will be offline for 12 days, returning November 28, if all goes to plan. Activision will continue to support the game, but the extent to which it will do so is unknown.

