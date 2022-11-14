Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
AMBER Alert out for teen runaway in Wyoming
The following is a Facebook post from the Casper Police Department:. CASPER, Wyo. - On November 16, 2022, the Casper Police Department took a runaway report involving a fourteen-year-old girl, Gracelyn PRATT (picture attached). Gracelyn’s legal guardian reported Gracelyn missing when she did not return home from school. The Casper Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit assigned a detective to the case who immediately began looking into Gracelyn’s whereabouts. Through the course of that investigation, it was learned that Gracelyn had been having long-term communication with an adult family acquaintance identified as James Warren MARTIN (36 years of age; picture attached). Detectives learned that MARTIN and Gracelyn recently had been seen together in the days leading up to Gracelyn being reported as a runaway.
county17.com
2 arrested in connection to Howard Johnson shooting, investigation continues
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Two suspects are in custody for their alleged involvement in a shooting at a local hotel this week with more charges and arrests anticipated as the investigation continues, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Thursday. Gillette residents Elijah Anderson, 27, and 22-year-old Shania Marynak, were...
county17.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol suspects medical condition in fatal I-80 crash Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — A 57-year-old Cheyenne man died Monday when his SUV collided with a commercial truck on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Charles Swainson. The Highway Patrol reported it is investigating a medical condition on Swainson’s part as a possible contributing factor.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Nov. 17
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Nov. 15
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Nov. 14, Force Road, CCSO. A 60-year-old woman was transported to the...
county17.com
Wyoming State Hospital staffing issues play into delay of 2019 Riverton double homicide suspect evaluation
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Lander, Wyo. — Brandon Monroe, the fourth party involved in the January 4th, 2019 murders of Jocelyn Watt and Rudy Perez, will most likely be admitted to the Wyoming State Hospital mid January, and possibly as late as April.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Nov. 14
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). DUI, Nov. 11, Highway 50 and Lakeway Road, CCSO. Police responded...
2 Dead in Same Day Crashes Within 9-Mile Stretch of I-80 in Wyoming
Two people are dead following separate crashes on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County last Thursday, Nov. 10, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The first crash happened around 9:55 a.m. near mile marker 189.7, about 24 miles west of Rawlins. The patrol says 68-year-old Texas resident Gregory Garcia was headed...
county17.com
North Highway 59 fatal crash survivor charged with vehicular homicide
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Prosecutors have charged the survivor of a head-on collision that killed 33-year-old Casper resident Aaron Foster last week with vehicle homicide, Campbell County court records say. Nicholas L. Alvarez, 37, is charged with causing Foster’s death after the investigation revealed he crossed the center line on...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Nov. 14
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Missing Person Authorities Warn Of Online Missing Teen Scam
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The executive director of a Wyoming missing person nonprofit is sounding the alarm about an uptick of phishing scams involving missing people posts on social media. Desirée Tinoco, founder of Missing People of Wyoming, said what began as one scam involving...
cowboystatedaily.com
Campbell County Has Wyoming’s Highest Prison Rate, Teton County The Lowest
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Defendants in Campbell County’s courts are about six times more likely to go to a Wyoming prison than those in Teton County. People sentenced out of Campbell County had the highest average prison count per capita from 2019-2021, according to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Man Says He Wants To Desecrate Grave of Former Wyoming Gov. Ed Herschler
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Colorado man with deep roots in railroading and a profound admiration for Wyoming says former Wyoming Governor Ed Herschler all but ruined him financially by pulling the plug on a planned Denver-to-Salt Lake City passenger line. The line would have...
cowboystatedaily.com
State Gives $10 Million For New Hospital In Riverton
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s top elected officials on Wednesday approved a $10 million grant for a new hospital in Riverton. The State Loan and Investment Board, which consists of Wyoming’s governor, auditor, treasurer, secretary of state and superintendent of public instruction, met in Cheyenne to review applications for $85 million in available American Rescue Plan Act money marked for health care infrastructure in the state.
Need A New Place To Cut Wood In Central Wyoming?
Snow's falling and your fire is roaring. Can you imagine if you ran out of wood? That would be a huge bummer, especially with the winter weather we've been experiencing and the holiday's coming up. If you've been heating with wood for years, you're probably rolling your eyes right now....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
oilcity.news
Eastbound I-90 still closed from Buffalo to Sheridan; black ice on I-80 with snow falling in SE Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — While some closures that were in place this morning have been lifted along Interstate 90, eastbound I-90 remains closed as of 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. In southeast Wyoming, snow is falling in some areas along I-80 and black ice advisories...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Once In A Lifetime’: Wyoming Hunter Recounts Rare Mountain Goat Get
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Physical fitness, good marksmanship and grizzly country savvy are all important on a hunt for Rocky Mountain goats, Guy Litt of Laramie said. But patience is probably the most important element of all – if you’re lucky enough to get a...
3 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you wish to travel there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Wyoming that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
cowboystatedaily.com
Inside The Blue Bubble: What Teton County Residents Think Of The Rest Of Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s no question in the minds of many Jackson locals about how they are viewed around the rest of Wyoming. “It’s not that we don’t love the state, I know the state doesn’t love us,” said Mike Woods, a local bartender.
