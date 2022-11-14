Florida basketball adds a couple votes in AP Poll's Week 2 update

The Todd Golden era has gotten off to a solid start as Florida basketball finished the opening week of the 2022-23 season with a pair of wins over the Stony Brook Seawolves and Kennesaw State Owls last Monday and Friday, respectively. While the victories were not against an appreciable level of opposition, they still count the same in the standings — not to mention that the team appears to be pretty well synced early on.

In the AP Poll preseason rankings released prior to the opening of the schedule, the Gators garnered just three votes. While the Orange and Blue scored a pair of decisive wins on its home court, it was only good enough to earn one extra vote per win. Those five are still better than the Coaches Poll, which gave Florida just one lonely vote this week.

The Gators’ two games ahead of the next polls update come against the Florida Atlantic Owls on Monday night in the O’Connell Center and the Florida State Seminoles on Friday in Tallahassee. Both FAU and FSU failed to earn a nod in either the AP Poll or Coaches Poll this week.

