LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Cross Country Trails - Providence, Calvary, and Cedar Creek Win Across Louisiana and ArkansasUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Natchitoches Times
Chick-fil-A opened at 6 a.m. today, Nov. 17, 2022
Chick-fil-a Natchitoches is open as of 6 a.m. today. The restaurant will be open for drive-thru, dine-in and carry-out service and is hiring 100 full and part-time team members in the community. In honor of Chick-fil-A Natchitoches’ opening, Chick-fil-A will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in the...
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Natchitoches, La.
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces those who serve and protect in Natchitoches, La. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at...
cenlanow.com
Stretch of I-20 in Dixie Inn now Kim Cannon Memorial Interchange
DIXIE INN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The site of a tragic accident in Dixie Inn, La. now serves to honor a local woman’s legacy. Family and friends of Kim Cannon gathered at Interstate 20 near mile-marker 44 near Dixie Inn for a ceremony this morning. Cannon was only 35 years old when an 18-wheeler slammed into her vehicle and killed her in September 2020.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Odds and ends from around the parish
Holiday events are filling the calendar, creating plenty of options to fellowship, shop, and enjoy the season. Downtown Ruston’s Holiday Open House is slated for today from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Participating businesses include Ruston Golf Company, Boutique Barr, Park Haus, The Fashion of Ruston, David Hedgepeth Interiors, Embellishments,...
KTBS
Deadly shooting prompts BPPJ hearing on special event permits
ARCADIA, La. -- The Bienville Parish Police Jury has set a public hearing in December for an ordinance to add teeth to gatherings and events and require groups to obtain a permit for the event. The request comes at the request of Sheriff John Ballance following a shooting that killed...
Natchitoches Times
HDBA funds Christmas fireworks displays
An article published in the Nov. 5 edition of the Natchitoches Times incorrectly stated that the Natchitoches Main Street Office and the City sponsor fireworks shows for the Christmas Festival and the Classic Car Show. These fireworks displays are sponsored by the Historic District Business Association (HDBA). The City and...
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: Cane River Kitchenware & Sweet Fruit Delights
NATCHITOCHES, La. - This week, Rick Rowe has a special Tasty Tuesday report leading up to a special KTBS 3 Community Caravan in Natchitoches, Louisiana. According to Cane River Kitchenware's website they are all about kitchens and their passion is pleasing people by meeting their needs and wants. At Cane River Kitchenware, they all love to cook, love people, and love to serve.
ktalnews.com
Natchitoches mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges. Police say they first arrested the 12-year-old boy on November 4 when they responded to a burglary on the 100 block of Chinquapin Pl. After a brief foot chase, they placed him in custody and charged with simple burglary. They brought him back to the police department, where officers attempted to contact his mother.
Natchitoches Times
Juvenile arrested for theft of City vehicle
On Nov. 12 around 9:24 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to 500 North Street (J.W. Thomas Apartments) in reference to a vehicle crash. Several witnesses said the driver who caused the crash fled the area. Officers determined that a truck involved in the crash had been stolen from the MLK Recreation Center the previous day, along with another city vehicle that was also located near the J.W. Thomas Apartments.
Natchitoches Times
4 area teams finish in Top 5 at Youth BASS Nation fall qualifier on Red River
Louisiana Youth BASS Nation held it’s North Division Fall Qualifier, Saturday, Nov. 5 on the Red River out of Grand Ecore Landing in Natchitoches. There were 150 teams competing in two divisions including 134 high school and 16 Junior Bassmaster teams. Friday, Nov. 4 was official practice day and...
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Almost four years ago at the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish, two teenage boys died by suicide just 72 hours apart. While that detention center was cited for several violations of state regulations, Ware and its administrators didn’t face any penalties. The image...
Natchitoches Times
Juvenile arrested 3 times, mother charged with improper supervision
The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested Christina Simmons, b/f, 38, of Natchitoches for improper supervision of a minor. On Nov. 4, NPD officers responded to the 100 block of Chinquapin Place in reference to a burglary in progress. They located the 12-year-old juvenile suspect after a brief foot chase and placed him under arrest. The juvenile was taken to the police department while officers attempted to make contact with his mother. After waiting for three hours, Christina Simmons arrived at the police station and her son was released to her after being charged with simple burglary.
ktalnews.com
New restaurant in Natchitoches plans to hire 100 team members
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Job seekers in Natchitoches are in luck. A new restaurant coming to town is planning to hire 100 full and part-time employees. Chick-fil-A Natchitoches opened Thursday with big plans. As well as providing dozens of jobs, Chick-fil-A is surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in the area with free Chick-fil-A for a year. The restaurant also plans to donate $25,000 to Feeding America in support of the greater central Louisiana area.
Natchitoches Times
INMATE IN NATCHITOCHES PARISH DETENTION CENTER DIES FOLLOWING SUDDEN MEDICAL EVENT
According to Sheriff Stuart Wright, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating the sudden death of an offender at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. Offender Mr. Carlos Thomas, 45, was transported Nov. 10 to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center after complaints of severe back pain.
KTBS
Shooting in Converse under investigation
CONVERSE, La. - Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports a 66-year-old Converse man was shot while hunting Wednesday. Mitchell said Wendell George was shot at three times by what he thought was a shotgun while hunting on his property. The rounds did not penetrate George’s skin, and he did not require medical attention.
Natchitoches Times
List of Natchitoches Treasures grows by six
Sen. Louie Bernard and Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. recognized six distinguished community members as Natchitoches Treasures during a celebratory luncheon Nov. 4. The awards were established in 2008 to recognize residents of retirement age whose contributions to the community embody ideals of service, generosity, volunteerism and love for their community. This year’s inductees are Brad Ferguson, Victor Jones, Bobbye Lee, Chris Maggio, Warren Massia and Lisso Simmons, who join 78 prior recipients as luminaries among those who selflessly serve Natchitoches through their everyday actions.
Natchitoches Times
Hopeville demolition permit tops $153k
Permits for the long-awaited demolition of the Hopeville Apartments on Second Street and renovation of a former washateria on Texas Street are among the 30 permits issued in October according to the report from Director of Planning and Zoning Shontrell Roque. The valuation was $886,126. The value of the permit...
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of LouisianaThe Charley Project. In 2021, the National Crime Information Center reported that one-third of the 300,000 girls and women reported missing in the United States are black.
Natchitoches Times
Northwestern State will hold Fall Commencement Dec. 14-15
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University will hold Fall 2022 commencement exercises with four ceremonies over two days in December. Ceremonies will take place at 10 a.m. and. 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 and at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec 15, according to University Registrar Barbara Prescott. The ceremonies will take place in Prather Coliseum and will be streamed on the university’s website, www.nsula.edu.
Louisiana inmate jumps off parking garage in an attempt to escape
An inmate in Louisiana attempted to escape by jumping off the thrid-floor of a parking garage.
