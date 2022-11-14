The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested Christina Simmons, b/f, 38, of Natchitoches for improper supervision of a minor. On Nov. 4, NPD officers responded to the 100 block of Chinquapin Place in reference to a burglary in progress. They located the 12-year-old juvenile suspect after a brief foot chase and placed him under arrest. The juvenile was taken to the police department while officers attempted to make contact with his mother. After waiting for three hours, Christina Simmons arrived at the police station and her son was released to her after being charged with simple burglary.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO