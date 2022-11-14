Read full article on original website
The Road to SCRIPPS National Spelling Bee Is Coming Through Kalamazoo
I've always thought I was a pretty decent speller. I even won a classroom spelling bee when I was in the 6th grade.. the word was Vacuum... and I was the only one that remembered the second "U" in the word, and didn't put an "E" at the end. But...
Largest Spinning Wheel in America Now Resides in Downtown Allegan
As someone who has a unique and albeit odd obsession with large oversized foods-- take the Wienermobile and Kalamazoo's Big Banana Car, for example-- this definitely piqued my curiosity. Just the other day the official Facebook page of Downtown Allegan shared some BIG news,. Did you know? Downtown Allegan is...
Here Are At Least 7 Pop Culture References to Kalamazoo
People often say that they're surprised that Kalamazoo is a real place. But, honestly, it shouldn't be a surprise. As it turns out, there are a ton of pop culture references from songs, tv shows, and even books all of which mention Kalamazoo. A recent Reddit post from u/King_of_Uranus (gotta...
Watch This 1980s Promotional Video For Kalamazoo County
I recently came across a movie that was no doubt a film strip played in a school and after watching it, there's no doubt it got the treatment I gave film strips in middle school. Don't get me wrong, as an adult I love this kind of stuff, but when...
Wendy’s Founder Dave Thomas Was Inspired By This Kalamazoo Burger Joint
Despite having grown up in West Michigan I must admit, there is still so much I don't know about my own hometown and surroundings. I can't believe after all these years I'm still learning!. When someone recently told me Dave Thomas, founder of the Wendy's fast food chain, grew up...
Flypaper Was Founded and Created in Grand Rapids, Michigan
It's possible you may have seen some old black and white film comedies from the 1930s through the 1940s where someone was always getting stuck on a flat piece of flypaper. Well, that was no stage prop...that stuff – flypaper – was created here in Michigan...Grand Rapids, to be exact.
West Michigan Based Creamery Offers Ice Cream Advent Calendar Ahead Of The Holidays
We are in the countdown to the holidays! What better way to mark the passing days than with the traditional Advent calendar?. First used by German Lutherans in anticipation of Christmas Day, the Advent calendar is now used by many other Christian denominations to count down the days until December 25. However, these days the Advent calendar has grown in popularity and is now used by just about everyone-- religious or not.
Why Kzoo SubReddit Says People Should (Or Should Not) Move to Kalamazoo
There are plenty of sources to look at when considering moving to a new place. Tourism pages, Facebook groups, and Google searches all work great, and can give a pretty wide view of a community, like Kalamazoo. When I moved here, I did just that and searched all of the...
‘Bad Axe’ Docu-film to Premiere at 3 Michigan Celebration Cinemas
When you hear the words Bad Axe in relation to Michigan, you'd probably think of a rural town in Michigan's thumb. But, today, we're talking about a new documentary that you can catch in theaters for a limited time. Bad Axe is a documentary about,. a closely knit Asian-American family...
These Are The Most Dangerous Hills To Snow Sled In Kalamazoo
As we get ready for the winter season, the one thing above all else we can look forward to is the sledding days we're gonna get. You really never get too old to enjoy sledding, and as adults, it kind of makes up for having to drive around in the stuff. For the families, obviously, you'll want to go to some nice sledding hills and fully enjoy the season and safety.
On the Mooove! West Michigan Police Wrangle Three Escaped Cows
Some escape-artist cows decided to take a snowy stroll through West Michigan this week... We're used to watching out for wandering deer this time of year - but cows on the loose are more unusual to see!. The Walker Police Department shared a post to Facebook saying three rogue cows...
Kalamazoo Area ‘Fit Mom Friend’ Gains Over 5 Mil. Likes on Tiktok
I cannot believe this local has gone under our radar for so long. It's Tiktok Tuesday! This week, we're highlighting a local mom who focuses on comedy, podcasting, and fitness for new moms. Desb___, as she's known on Tiktok, currently has nearly 325k followers and over 5 million likes. That's...
Michigan Meteor Shower Viewing Is Sketchy This Weekend
The Leonid meteor shower, this week, is expected to bring more meteors than usual, but the conditions for viewing in Michigan look rather dismal. The National Weather Service forecast, for the weekend evenings of November 18th and 19th, calls for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Is...
Is This An Eaton Rapids Kid Going Viral For Building Snowman At Central Michigan Game Vs. WMU?
UPDATE: The person wearing the varsity jacket, who's also the artist responsible for a stunningly anthropomorphic snowman, is indeed an Eaton Rapids High School student. Her name is Amanda Zeller, and she's a varsity track and soccer star for the Greyhounds. Her dad, Phil Zeller, confirmed his daughter as the subject of Wednesday's viral Twitter sensation from the CMU-WMU football game, writing the following on Facebook:
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
Otsego Ski Resort Installing New High Speed Ski Lift Ahead of Opening Day
As our license plates proclaim, Michigan truly is a water winter wonderland! According to Pure Michigan, there are over 40 ski resorts in operation right here in the Great Lakes State. Whether you prefer to ski or snowboard, now that that white fluffy stuff is falling from the sky here...
Four Vape Shops Targeted In Battle Creek Sting Operation
What appeared to be another kid wanting to purchase vaping products at a Battle Creek vape shop, was actually an undercover Battle Creek Police officer taking part in a sting operation. Multiple community agencies and concerned parents had been in contact with the Battle Creek Police Department after the evidence...
Light Up Kalamazoo in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland
Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
A Generous Slice: Local Pizza Restaurant Raising Funs During Hunger And Homelessness Awareness Week
It's National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week across the country, so a number of outlets across the country are doing their part to aid in bringing this to everyone's attention. Not to be forgotten, Buddy's Pizza in Portage is taking part this year, and donating locally. National Hunger and Homelessness...
