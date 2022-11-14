Before Pharmacist Dr. John Stith Pemberton sold his first glass of Coca-Cola in Atlanta in 1886, Charles Alderton, a pharmacist in Waco, Texas, served his first Dr. Pepper to a customer in 1885. Steven Grover Cleveland was President of the U.S. during both years, and in 1886, he dedicated the Statue of Liberty, and Geronimo, the Apache warrior, along with his men surrendered in Skeleton Canyon, Ariz. to General Nelson Miles. The economy of Georgia received a boost in 1886 when Pemberton began advertising Coca-Cola in the “Atlanta Journal.” While there is no way to accurately determine the financial impact of Coca-Cola Consolidated,...

