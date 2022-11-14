Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake felt in New Mexico
The U.S. Geological Survey has reported a 5.3 magnitude earthquake just south of the New Mexico state line near Mentone, Texas on Wednesday afternoon. USGS data shows the earthquake was felt in Alamogordo, Clovis, Roswell, Carlsbad, and Hobbs. The earthquake was also felt in rural portions of Chaves, Lea, Otero, and Eddy counties.
Did you feel that? Earthquake reported near Pecos
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was reported about 29 miles NNW of Toyah around 3:30 this afternoon. Shocks from the earthquake were felt in Odessa, Midland, Andrews and Coahoma, according to viewer reports, and lasted for several seconds, as opposed to the quick and loud booms felt in most of the recent […]
fox34.com
New Mexico woman killed in collision southwest of Andrews
ANDREWS, Texas (KCBD) - A woman from Lovington, New Mexico has died after a crash that happened 16 miles southwest of Andrews on Monday evening, Nov. 14 around 5 p.m. DPS tells us the collision happened at SH 115 and FM 181. They say 52-year-old Alicia Rivas, in a 2019...
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico’s Conservative Counties did not show up for election
The following is directly from the Secretary of State website. You can look for yourself at the Secretary of State website. In the 2022 general election there was 52% voter turnout statewide. In Lea County (Hobbs) there was 38% turnout. In Eddy County (Carlsbad and Artesia) there was 49% turnout.
Hobbs city commissioners vote unanimously to approve ordinance on abortion clinics
HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs city commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance regarding abortion clinics last week. Public support from the community was very strong regarding this ordinance, and that was a key reason for why it was passed. The ordinance does not prevent abortion clinics from opening in Hobbs,...
One dead after crash in Lea County
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — One person has been killed in a fatal three-vehicle crash on State Road 128 in Lea County. The incident occurred on November 9 at 5:00 a.m. 18-year-old Francisco Saenz Hinojos of El Paso was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial investigation revealed that Hinojos...
Victim in deadly hit-and-run Andrews Co crash identified
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The victim killed last week in a hit and run crash in Andrews County has been identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety as 87-year-old Soledad Rodriguez Gonzalez, of Hobbs, New Mexico. Gonzalez died at the scene. According to a DPS crash report, the crash happened around 12:32 p.m. on […]
Hobbs teen accused of throwing baby in dumpster to face trial
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Alexis Avila, the teen accused of throwing her newborn in a dumpster in Hobbs, will face a trial as early as December. The state and Avila’s attorney have a tentative start date of December 19. In January, she was caught on camera throwing her newborn baby boy in a dumpster during freezing temperatures. […]
KFDA
Hobbs woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Andrews County
ANDREWS, County (KCBD) - A Hobbs woman was killed in a crash in Andrews County Wednesday afternoon after DPS officials report a semi truck did not stop after the collision. On Nov. 9, around 12:32 p.m., officers responded to a rollover on SH 176, 16 miles east of Andrews. Investigators...
