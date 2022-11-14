ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KRCB 104.9

California commission overhauls rooftop solar proposal

photo credit:  The California Public Utilities Commission last week released a long-awaited overhaul of its proposal to regulate rooftop solar installations, removing an unpopular new fee but reducing how much utilities would pay homeowners for supplying power to the grid. The revised proposal comes after the CPUC earlier this year abandoned a controversial plan that solar advocates warned would undermine the state's efforts to battle climate change. The measures to overhaul management of California's residential solar program have languished for more than a year. The CPUC's challenge is to encourage more rooftop solar production while not disproportionately saddling low-income residents with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Facing $25 Billion Budget Shortfall Next Year

A Legislative Analyst’s Office report released on Wednesday found that California revenue is $41 billion below expectations, likely resulting in a massive $25 billion shortfall in the upcoming 2023-2024 state budget. The LAO recommends lawmakers start cutting the budget when they begin the January session. Minus a severely affected...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

California regulators close to new solar rules

San Diego County resident Belinda Martinez is feeling pretty good about the solar power investment her family made about five years ago. Martinez has lived in a Spanish colonial cottage on an oversized lot in a more established Oceanside neighborhood for about 20 years. “We fell in love with the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
constructiontechnology.media

AECOM to help manage California High-Speed Rail project

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has announced that a joint venture that includes AECOM has been selected to provide program management support for the much delayed California High-Speed Rail project. The rail project is currently under active construction and advanced design in California, US, along 171 miles between the cities...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New CalPERS rule limits how long retirees can work while drawing a pension

The CalPERS Board of Administration approved new restrictions Tuesday on how long retired public employees may work without giving up pension payments. The board set an initial two-year limit, plus extensions, on retired annuitant appointments. The appointments allow retirees to earn paychecks for up to 960 hours of work per year from employers who participate in CalPERS.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wtaq.com

California tries to harness megastorm floods to ease crippling droughts

HURON, Calif. (Reuters) – The land along the Arroyo Pasajero Creek, halfway between Sacramento and Los Angeles, is too dry to farm some years and dangerously flooded in others. Amid the cycles of wet and dry — both phenomena exacerbated by climate change — a coalition of local farmers...
HURON, CA
KTLA

These are the driest reservoirs in California

Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
montereycountyweekly.com

A leader in homeless solutions, Monterey County gets swept up in a Newsom crackdown.

Like blameless students who find themselves punished with the rest of the class, Monterey County found itself caught up in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ire because he believes the state’s counties and cities aren’t doing enough to combat homelessness. Newsom announced Nov. 3 that he was rejecting every region’s homeless action plan and withholding all Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention funding, totaling $1 billion, until their goals were significantly beefed up. He complained current action plans would only result in a 2-percent statewide reduction in homelessness by 2024.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Reason.com

California's Vaping Flavor Ban Could Be Lethal

The campaign for Proposition 31, a ballot initiative that Californians approved by a wide margin last week, urged voters to "protect kids from candy-flavored tobacco." That slogan packed an impressive amount of dishonesty into five words. The initiative's main target was nicotine vaping products, which do not contain tobacco and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
