The Iowa Wolves Metro League is open to high school students (grades 9-12) in metro Des Moines and surrounding suburbs who do not play on their high school teams. Former NFL/Hawkeye Football Star Tavian Banks, Associate Executive Director-John R. Grubb YMCA, talks about the importance of the program and informs us that sign ups are happening NOW through November 29, 2022. Games begin December 5th and run for 10 weeks. The cost is only $15 and players get treated to an amazing experience and special items, including a game jersey, provided by the Iowa Wolves and supporting sponsors. Chip Albright, VP Marketing and Partnerships-Iowa Wolves, also talks about the special Wolves Basketball games happening this Saturday and Sunday. Sign up for the Iowa Wolves Metro League at "The Y" at www.dmymca.org/basketball. Get all information about the Iowa Wolves at www.iawolves.com.

