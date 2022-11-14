Read full article on original website
Check this out: Largest Costco in the Midwest opens in Ankeny
ANKENY, Iowa — The highly-anticipated Ankeny Costco is now open. Local 5 Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence got a sneak peek at the new location earlier this week. The wholesale store is the biggest in the Midwest, featuring a food court, gas station, pharmacy, tire service and more. As part of...
Tavian Banks & Chip Albright have details on the Iowa Wolves Metro League at the YMCA | Paid Content
Paid Content | The Iowa Wolves Metro League is open to high school students (grades 9-12) in metro Des Moines and surrounding suburbs who do not play on their high school teams. Former NFL/Hawkeye Football Star Tavian Banks, Associate Executive Director-John R. Grubb YMCA, talks about the importance of the program and informs us that sign ups are happening NOW through November 29, 2022. Games begin December 5th and run for 10 weeks. The cost is only $15 and players get treated to an amazing experience and special items, including a game jersey, provided by the Iowa Wolves and supporting sponsors. Chip Albright, VP Marketing and Partnerships-Iowa Wolves, also talks about the special Wolves Basketball games happening this Saturday and Sunday. Sign up for the Iowa Wolves Metro League at "The Y" at www.dmymca.org/basketball. Get all information about the Iowa Wolves at www.iawolves.com.
CATCH Holiday Activities starting this week in DES MOINES!
Alex Wilson, Communications and PR Manager-Catch Des Moines, has information on holiday traditions that are returning to central Iowa this week! Jingle in the Junction at Historic Valley Junction happens on Thursdays 5-9pm with the glow of more than 100,000 lights as you shop, eat and enjoy entertainment. The Holiday Promenade will be in Historic East Village on Friday night 5-9pm. Enjoy two days of whiskey this Friday and Saturday at Whiskey Fest taking place at The River Center. And, the Iowa Wild are back on home ice as they take on the Milwaukee Admirals at Wells Fargo Arena Friday night at 7pm. Get all the details on these fun events, and more, at www.catchdesmoines.com.
Health experts break down Iowa's rise in STI cases, share resources for care
Currently, central Iowa STI resources are available at a low cost. Testing is $10 for Polk County residents, $25 for non-residents and follow-up medication is free.
After several recent fires, officials urge fire safety precautions in winter months
DES MOINES, Iowa — With at least eight fires in Iowa being reported within the last week, State Fire Marshal Dan Wood explained how now is a critical time of year for fire safety for both residents and firefighters. "As far as this time of year, you run into...
Suspect arrested in connection to Des Moines bank robbery
Officers arrested Joe Pendergrass, who they say held up the U.S. Bank on Walnut Street downtown. He is charged with second degree robbery.
From barely making the postseason to playing for a state title, Valley Tigers peak at right time
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Valley Tigers managed to pull off a huge upset in the Class 5A semifinals, overcoming a 14-point deficit to beat Dowling Catholic and advance to the state title game. Battling back been the running theme all season for the Tigers. They finished the...
