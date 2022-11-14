Read full article on original website
Valorant Give Back 2022 Bundle: Skins, Prices, Release Date
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Give Back 2022 Bundle in Valorant.
How to Complete The Final Trial in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Guide to completing the quest the Final Trial for Merlin in the upcoming game Disney Dreamlight Valley
Modern Warfare 2 Glitch Reveals New Skins
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's glitch revealed that Eth.3n from Infinite Warfare will be arriving in the game as a skin for Operator Gus. From anticipating its release date to getting the skins, here's everything you need to know. Modern Warfare 2 Glitch Reveals New Skins. Call of Duty...
Where to Find Terminal in Warzone 2
With the highly anticipated debut of Al Mazrah in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, a handful of iconic multiplayer maps from the series have been sprinkled across the new flagship map — including Terminal. For those looking to check out the reimagined version of the OG 2009 map, here's...
League of Legends Error 'Cannot Be Launched With Your Current Compatibility Mode Settings': How to Fix
With each new update for League of Legends, players report having a compatibility issue with their game. League of Legends is a game known for changing the way it plays with frequent updates to its champion roster or to the items players can build. While most players update their game without issue, sometimes a problem arises where a player or two gets left behind.
How to Loot Fast in Warzone 2
If you are waiting till the holidays to get your hands on the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, there is still a new game out there free to play now with Warzone 2. Warzone 2.0 came out on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, and while there have been some issues with slow download times and social not working, the general reception has been great so far. One big question players have been having revolves around fast looting in the new game.
Do Heirlooms Do Any Extra Damage in Apex Legends?
With free-to-play models and microtransactions continuing to dominate the competitive shooter genre, it's perhaps no surprise that many players are skeptical that some of these cosmetics aren't doing a bit more than advertised. Here's a breakdown of whether or not Heirlooms do any extra damage in Apex Legends. Do Heirlooms...
Twitch Streamer Accidentally Leaks New Apex Legends Skin
Apex Legends streamer Mande accidentally showed off a leaked Wraith skin on stream when a hacker joined his lobby with the leaked skin equipped. Leaked skins are nothing new in Apex Legends as it is nearly impossible to keep anything a secret nowadays. While players have seen different artworks and renders for Wraith's new prestige skin, seeing it live in a popular Twitch streamer's stream is a different experience.
How Does the Warzone 2 Gulag Work?
When players fall to their first deaths in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, they will find that the Gulag has been revamped pretty drastically. From the new symmetrical, small-scale arena to the 2v2 format, here's a breakdown of how the Gulag works in Warzone 2. Warzone 2 Gulag Explained. The...
Overwatch 2 Mid Season Patch Delayed, Mei Still Locked
Blizzard have announced that the mid-season patch for Overwatch 2 has been delayed, leaving players unable to select Mei for a bit longer. The mid-season patch was due to be released yesterday, but an official post on Blizzard's forum revealed that would no longer be the case. "Today’s patch is delayed as we work to resolve a critical issue. We’ll provide an update here and set the patch live as soon as the problem is addressed," the post read.
How to Use Photo Mode in God of War Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök's Photo Mode may be similar to God of War (2018)'s Photo Mode.
How Can You Change Perks in Warzone 2
Fans that were eager to change perks in Warzone 2 will be left disappointed as it is currently not possible to change perks. Perks in Call of Duty have always been useful ways to alter your gameplay, allowing players to experience the game in a way that is different from others. While fully customizable loadouts were a feature in the original Warzone, this seems to have changed in Warzone 2.
Sam Bankman-Fried's League of Legends History is Rather Embarrassing
A lot of celebrities have played League of Legends over the years like FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. League of Legends is an online multiplayer game. It was developed by Riot Games with the goal being to defeat enemies by destroying their base. The action-strategy game was founded in 2009 and has been a big hit.
Will Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC Expansion be Free?
CD Projekt Red have announced a DLC expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 — Phantom Liberty. But will it be free?
How to Use Proximity Chat in Warzone 2
One of Warzone 2's new features is proximity chat. Here's how to use it in-game.
How to Complete Fortnite Challenge 'Fly 100 Meters Continuously in an Octane'
Having trouble completing the "Fly 100 meters continuously in an Octane" Fortnite challenge? Don't worry we've got the guide just for you. In the latest update, the Octane vehicle from Rocket League has finally made its way to Fortnite's Battle Royale and Zero Build modes. Previously available in Fortnite Creative, players could get behind the wheels of this classic vehicle and use its unique abilities on maps created by both the Fortnite Creative team and other players.
Xbox Games With Gold: November 2022
Xbox's Games With Gold has new titles available for the month of November.
How to Slide Cancel in Warzone 2
Slide Canceling is an important tactic learned in order to gain the upper hand on opponents. Here's how to pull it off in Warzone 2. Slide Canceling has the benefit of increasing movement speed when navigating the map, as well as making you a harder target to hit. It's not always easy to pull off, and players have had to come up with some creative methods to execute the trick in Modern Warfare 2.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Nature and Nurture Quest Guide
Disney Dreamlight Valley Nature and Nurture Quest Guide
