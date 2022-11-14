ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do Heirlooms Do Any Extra Damage in Apex Legends?

With free-to-play models and microtransactions continuing to dominate the competitive shooter genre, it's perhaps no surprise that many players are skeptical that some of these cosmetics aren't doing a bit more than advertised. Here's a breakdown of whether or not Heirlooms do any extra damage in Apex Legends. Do Heirlooms...
Twitch Streamer Accidentally Leaks New Apex Legends Skin

Apex Legends streamer Mande accidentally showed off a leaked Wraith skin on stream when a hacker joined his lobby with the leaked skin equipped. Leaked skins are nothing new in Apex Legends as it is nearly impossible to keep anything a secret nowadays. While players have seen different artworks and renders for Wraith's new prestige skin, seeing it live in a popular Twitch streamer's stream is a different experience.
Modern Warfare 2 Glitch Reveals New Skins

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's glitch revealed that Eth.3n from Infinite Warfare will be arriving in the game as a skin for Operator Gus. From anticipating its release date to getting the skins, here's everything you need to know. Modern Warfare 2 Glitch Reveals New Skins. Call of Duty...
How Does the Warzone 2 Gulag Work?

When players fall to their first deaths in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, they will find that the Gulag has been revamped pretty drastically. From the new symmetrical, small-scale arena to the 2v2 format, here's a breakdown of how the Gulag works in Warzone 2. Warzone 2 Gulag Explained. The...
Warzone 2 Game Chat Not Working: What is it and How to Fix

Activision's heavily anticipated battle royale, Warzone 2.0 is finally here. The newest Call of Duty is not free of bugs though with a game chat issue bothering fans. Warzone 2.0 released on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, with a fun new proximity chat making the game that much more enjoyable. There have been some issues with the new game chat, and luckily there is a fix.
Apex Legends Season 15 Legend Tier List

Our Apex Legends Season 15 weapon tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use now that the meta has been shifted once again with the launch of Respawn Entertainment's latest major balancing update. With the Eclipse patch, although there weren't any major...
Dead Island 2 Delayed Again

Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios have announced that Dead Island 2 will now be releasing on April 28, 2023.
How Can You Change Perks in Warzone 2

Fans that were eager to change perks in Warzone 2 will be left disappointed as it is currently not possible to change perks. Perks in Call of Duty have always been useful ways to alter your gameplay, allowing players to experience the game in a way that is different from others. While fully customizable loadouts were a feature in the original Warzone, this seems to have changed in Warzone 2.
Warzone 2 Slow Download: How to Fix

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is has officially launched, but its release isn't without its fair share of issues. Some players, especially those who are new to the franchise, have been reporting unusually slow downloads when trying to start the game. For the majority of players, accessing the game through...
How to Add an Enemy to Your Squad in Warzone 2

Fans who were patiently waiting for Warzone 2 to release were met with a plethora of new mechanics to use during their games. One of the most interesting new mechanics players have to work with is the assimilation mechanic, allowing players to switch sides in the middle of battle. Working...
