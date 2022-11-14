Read full article on original website
Related
Valorant Give Back 2022 Bundle: Skins, Prices, Release Date
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Give Back 2022 Bundle in Valorant.
Do Heirlooms Do Any Extra Damage in Apex Legends?
With free-to-play models and microtransactions continuing to dominate the competitive shooter genre, it's perhaps no surprise that many players are skeptical that some of these cosmetics aren't doing a bit more than advertised. Here's a breakdown of whether or not Heirlooms do any extra damage in Apex Legends. Do Heirlooms...
Twitch Streamer Accidentally Leaks New Apex Legends Skin
Apex Legends streamer Mande accidentally showed off a leaked Wraith skin on stream when a hacker joined his lobby with the leaked skin equipped. Leaked skins are nothing new in Apex Legends as it is nearly impossible to keep anything a secret nowadays. While players have seen different artworks and renders for Wraith's new prestige skin, seeing it live in a popular Twitch streamer's stream is a different experience.
League of Legends Error 'Cannot Be Launched With Your Current Compatibility Mode Settings': How to Fix
With each new update for League of Legends, players report having a compatibility issue with their game. League of Legends is a game known for changing the way it plays with frequent updates to its champion roster or to the items players can build. While most players update their game without issue, sometimes a problem arises where a player or two gets left behind.
Modern Warfare 2 Glitch Reveals New Skins
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's glitch revealed that Eth.3n from Infinite Warfare will be arriving in the game as a skin for Operator Gus. From anticipating its release date to getting the skins, here's everything you need to know. Modern Warfare 2 Glitch Reveals New Skins. Call of Duty...
Best Way to Get an Upgrade in Pokémon GO 2022
For trainers that are able to get their hands on Porygon, the Upgrade item is essential for evolving it.
Xbox Games With Gold: November 2022
Xbox's Games With Gold has new titles available for the month of November.
How Does the Warzone 2 Gulag Work?
When players fall to their first deaths in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, they will find that the Gulag has been revamped pretty drastically. From the new symmetrical, small-scale arena to the 2v2 format, here's a breakdown of how the Gulag works in Warzone 2. Warzone 2 Gulag Explained. The...
Warzone 2 Game Chat Not Working: What is it and How to Fix
Activision's heavily anticipated battle royale, Warzone 2.0 is finally here. The newest Call of Duty is not free of bugs though with a game chat issue bothering fans. Warzone 2.0 released on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, with a fun new proximity chat making the game that much more enjoyable. There have been some issues with the new game chat, and luckily there is a fix.
Amazon Black Friday 2022 Deals Listed
Amazon has a selection of deals on both video games and electronics for Black Friday.
Apex Legends Season 15 Legend Tier List
Our Apex Legends Season 15 weapon tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use now that the meta has been shifted once again with the launch of Respawn Entertainment's latest major balancing update. With the Eclipse patch, although there weren't any major...
How to Cook Saki Maki in Disney Dreamlight Valley
A guide to crafting the recipe Saki Maki in the upcoming game Disney Dreamlight Valley
Dead Island 2 Delayed Again
Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios have announced that Dead Island 2 will now be releasing on April 28, 2023.
How Can You Change Perks in Warzone 2
Fans that were eager to change perks in Warzone 2 will be left disappointed as it is currently not possible to change perks. Perks in Call of Duty have always been useful ways to alter your gameplay, allowing players to experience the game in a way that is different from others. While fully customizable loadouts were a feature in the original Warzone, this seems to have changed in Warzone 2.
Warzone 2 Slow Download: How to Fix
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is has officially launched, but its release isn't without its fair share of issues. Some players, especially those who are new to the franchise, have been reporting unusually slow downloads when trying to start the game. For the majority of players, accessing the game through...
How to Use Photo Mode in God of War Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök's Photo Mode may be similar to God of War (2018)'s Photo Mode.
NICKMERCS Discusses Quitting Apex for Warzone 2
Streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has discussed whether or not he'll quit Apex Legends for Warzone 2.
How to Add an Enemy to Your Squad in Warzone 2
Fans who were patiently waiting for Warzone 2 to release were met with a plethora of new mechanics to use during their games. One of the most interesting new mechanics players have to work with is the assimilation mechanic, allowing players to switch sides in the middle of battle. Working...
Disney Dreamlight Valley Nature and Nurture Quest Guide
Disney Dreamlight Valley Nature and Nurture Quest Guide
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0