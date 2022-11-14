ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Comments / 7

Guest
3d ago

if people's pets are like children to them, would you put your child outside all day unsupervised? the answer is obviously no, so then don't put your pets outside as well

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Waterbury family honors late 14-year-old son with holiday toy drive

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury family who lost their teenage son in September 2021 is holding a holiday toy drive in his memory. Angel Velez was 14 years old when he was stabbed to death on Colonial Avenue. Despite the devasting loss, his family tries to move forward by focusing on helping others. “Without […]
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pistol Whipped During Robbery

2022-11-16@7:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at G&E Smoke Shop at 975 State Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Bristol PD presented $35K check from Officer Iurato’s fundraiser

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Following several fundraisers for Bristol police in the wake of an immense tragedy, the police department was handed a $35,000 check on Tuesday night. In mid-October, three Bristol officers were shot at during an apparent ambush. Two of those officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, were both killed. Officer […]
BRISTOL, CT
westportjournal.com

Cops: Health aide, accomplice stole $129K from 92-year-old woman

WESTPORT — A home health aide, hired to help provide round-the-clock care for a 92-year-old Westport resident, and her accomplice are accused of stealing more than $129,000 from the elderly woman’s financial accounts. Lisbeth Aldiva, 29, of Bridgeport, and Hiram Mojica, 34, of Hartford, were arrested Tuesday and...
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

March held in honor of Waterbury woman killed three years ago

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Three years later, a Waterbury family is still looking for answers in a 2019 homicide in Wolcott. The family of Janet Avalo-Alvarez brought friends and community members out over the weekend for a march in remembrance of Avalo-Alvarez. The march was also for those who have been made the victim of […]
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Multiple Charges

On November 15, 2022, officers were dispatched to a Wheelers Farm Road address for an unwanted person complaint. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the victim who stated that their stepfather was intoxicated and yelling at them. Scott Kowalski of Milford was using racial and homophobic slurs and was threatening to assault them. Kowlaski was.
MILFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Westport News: Child Bit By Dog Multiple Times

2022-11-15@10:27pm–#Westport CT– A child on Maple Avenue North has been bitten by a dog multiple times in the face, neck, and head according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

Man pleads guilty to supplying Connecticut gang members with guns

(WTNH) – A Georgia man pleaded guilty to supplying guns to gang members in Bridgeport. According to court documents, the FBI, ATF, DEA, and Bridgeport police have been investigating multiple Bridgeport-based gangs whose members are involved in narcotics trafficking, murder, and other acts of violence. From at least 2017 until his arrest on November 12, […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NECN

Father Arrested in Connection to Baby's Fentanyl Death in Enfield, Conn.

An Enfield man has been arrested in connection to the fentanyl death of his 1-year-old child in November 2021. Police said they've arrested 30-year-old Lenin Rodriguez on an arrest warrant Wednesday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the baby died of acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death...
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

K9 Blaze locates Hamden man on-the-run with gun, drugs

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — K9 Blaze, of the Hamden Police Department, helped track down a man on-the-run, as well as drugs and weapons. Hamden police responded to the area of Dixwell and Palmer avenues around 3:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a suspicious car. After approaching the car, it fled the area and struck […]
HAMDEN, CT
Bristol Press

Southington police blotter

Denny Rivera, 46, of 303 Windsor St., Ludlow, MA, was charged Oct. 30 with second degree breach pf peace. Scott Brotherton Jr., 42, of 23 David Dr., was charged Oct. 31 with disorderly conduct. Michael V. Menta, 50, of 421 East Main St., Apartment 301, Waterbury, was charged Nov. 1...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
beckersasc.com

Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics

Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
WATERBURY, CT
i95 ROCK

i95 ROCK

Brookfield, CT
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

I95 Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy