Guest
3d ago
if people's pets are like children to them, would you put your child outside all day unsupervised? the answer is obviously no, so then don't put your pets outside as well
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Naugatuck Cop Struck By Bullet Fired From Vehicle On I-84 In Waterbury
A Connecticut undercover police officer was struck by a bullet while conducting a surveillance operation on Chase Parkway at the I-84 East entrance ramp, according to authorities. The incident occurred in New Haven County around 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16 in Waterbury. Officers assigned to the Connecticut State Police...
New Milford Police Department Posts Warning About Latest Phone Scam
Scams are everywhere. From the highest level of society to the lowest, everyone is a target and the New Milford Police Department wants you to be aware of one of the latest to go around. **SCAM ALERT**. In a recent Facebook post, they point out that this scam is happening...
Waterbury family honors late 14-year-old son with holiday toy drive
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury family who lost their teenage son in September 2021 is holding a holiday toy drive in his memory. Angel Velez was 14 years old when he was stabbed to death on Colonial Avenue. Despite the devasting loss, his family tries to move forward by focusing on helping others. “Without […]
Bridgeport News: Pistol Whipped During Robbery
2022-11-16@7:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at G&E Smoke Shop at 975 State Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Police Release Photos of Suspect in Shooting at New Haven Liquor Store
New Haven police are trying to identify the person who shot a clerk at a New Haven liquor store during a robbery on Saturday night and they are asking for help from the public. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Yale Bowl Wine & Spirits liquor store...
Bristol PD presented $35K check from Officer Iurato’s fundraiser
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Following several fundraisers for Bristol police in the wake of an immense tragedy, the police department was handed a $35,000 check on Tuesday night. In mid-October, three Bristol officers were shot at during an apparent ambush. Two of those officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, were both killed. Officer […]
Naugatuck Animal Control: Severely emaciated french bulldog mix found off Route 8
WARNING: Some may find the images in this article to be disturbing. NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A severely emaciated french bulldog mix was found off Route 8 on Nov. 9, according to Naugatuck Animal Control. Beacon Falls Department of Transportation workers spotted the black male dog while they were cleaning up the area of Route […]
Cops: Health aide, accomplice stole $129K from 92-year-old woman
WESTPORT — A home health aide, hired to help provide round-the-clock care for a 92-year-old Westport resident, and her accomplice are accused of stealing more than $129,000 from the elderly woman’s financial accounts. Lisbeth Aldiva, 29, of Bridgeport, and Hiram Mojica, 34, of Hartford, were arrested Tuesday and...
March held in honor of Waterbury woman killed three years ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Three years later, a Waterbury family is still looking for answers in a 2019 homicide in Wolcott. The family of Janet Avalo-Alvarez brought friends and community members out over the weekend for a march in remembrance of Avalo-Alvarez. The march was also for those who have been made the victim of […]
Monroe man back in Connecticut recovering from stroke thanks to support of community
Christopher Stead, 20, suffered a stroke in July while studying for a business career in Oregon.
Milford News: Multiple Charges
On November 15, 2022, officers were dispatched to a Wheelers Farm Road address for an unwanted person complaint. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the victim who stated that their stepfather was intoxicated and yelling at them. Scott Kowalski of Milford was using racial and homophobic slurs and was threatening to assault them. Kowlaski was.
Westport News: Child Bit By Dog Multiple Times
2022-11-15@10:27pm–#Westport CT– A child on Maple Avenue North has been bitten by a dog multiple times in the face, neck, and head according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Man pleads guilty to supplying Connecticut gang members with guns
(WTNH) – A Georgia man pleaded guilty to supplying guns to gang members in Bridgeport. According to court documents, the FBI, ATF, DEA, and Bridgeport police have been investigating multiple Bridgeport-based gangs whose members are involved in narcotics trafficking, murder, and other acts of violence. From at least 2017 until his arrest on November 12, […]
Police: Connecticut resident wanted in fatal New Rochelle shooting
Police say 29-year-old Mtayari Dixon used to live in New Rochelle but currently lives in Stamford, Connecticut.
Father Arrested in Connection to Baby's Fentanyl Death in Enfield, Conn.
An Enfield man has been arrested in connection to the fentanyl death of his 1-year-old child in November 2021. Police said they've arrested 30-year-old Lenin Rodriguez on an arrest warrant Wednesday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the baby died of acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death...
K9 Blaze locates Hamden man on-the-run with gun, drugs
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — K9 Blaze, of the Hamden Police Department, helped track down a man on-the-run, as well as drugs and weapons. Hamden police responded to the area of Dixwell and Palmer avenues around 3:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a suspicious car. After approaching the car, it fled the area and struck […]
Newington man gets decade in prison after arranging for tractor trailer drivers to bring cocaine into Connecticut
A Newington man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for trafficking drugs into Connecticut using truck drivers – during an investigation in which more than $1 million in cash was seized. Angel Luis Rodriguez, who also goes by “Lou Rock,” 45, received his 10-year prison sentence during...
Southington police blotter
Denny Rivera, 46, of 303 Windsor St., Ludlow, MA, was charged Oct. 30 with second degree breach pf peace. Scott Brotherton Jr., 42, of 23 David Dr., was charged Oct. 31 with disorderly conduct. Michael V. Menta, 50, of 421 East Main St., Apartment 301, Waterbury, was charged Nov. 1...
Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics
Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
Enfield police looking for man wanted with $100,000 bond
The Enfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for his arrest.
