Brunswick, ME

WMTW

Time to prepare your yard for a Maine winter

FALMOUTH, Maine — As the last of those brown leaves have now fallen to the ground and early winter starting to flex its muscle. It is time to make those final preparations to wrap up the yard for the long Maine winter ahead. First things first and that's of course leaves, what are the best practices? Andrew Tufts from Maine Audubon gave us the answer.
FALMOUTH, ME
103.7 WCYY

The Delivery of Portland, Maine’s Huge Christmas Tree Moved Back a Day

Christmas is fast approaching, and Portland is getting ready. One of the city's prized seasonal landmarks is the large pine tree that stands in Monument Square every year. And with the lighting ceremony coming up on November 25, the announcement's been made about which tree's been selected to represent the season. However, the delivery of that tree will have a slight delay.
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!

It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
AUGUSTA, ME
nationalfisherman.com

A death in the family

On the Nov. 1, 2022, a unique fishing vessel, the Irene Alton sank in 160 feet of water off the coast of Maine. In 1976, Bernard Raynes launched the Irene and Alton – named for his parents – in Owls Head, Maine. Raynes, who came from 11 generations of fishermen from Maine and Nova Scotia, had built the 58-foot wooden eastern rig at a time when everyone else was building steel stern trawlers.
OWLS HEAD, ME
92 Moose

Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA

According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
AUBURN, ME
wabi.tv

Multiple Maine schools report threats Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The York County Emergency Management confirms a reported incident of an active shooter at Sanford High School Tuesday morning was a hoax. According to officials, a call came into the Sanford Regional Communications Center around 8:30 a.m. from an untraceable number. The call reported there was...
YORK COUNTY, ME
The Maine Writer

FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday

Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in Maine

The Boston-based renewable energy company Longroad Energy has just received its financing and approval to start the construction of what will be Maine's largest solar facility when finished in 2024. The $200 million solar project will be located in Kennebec County, in the towns of Benton, Clinton, and Unity Township. The project has been in progress for five years and is expected to be finished by 2024. The Three Corners Solar Project is expected to operate for 20 years.
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
103.7 WCYY

Save-A-Lot in Farmington to Close Leaving Many With No Cheap Food Option

It always happens right before the holidays, and this closing is no exception. According to the Sun Journal, this Save-A-Lot in the Mt. Blue Plaza in Farmington will close on November, 23. The assistant manager Janna Marie Toothaker posted on her Facebook the news and said that employees have been told. Janna has only been the assistant manager for nine months. She also told the Sun Journal that Hannaford in Farmington found out and is 'offering a mini job fair...' That is so nice!
FARMINGTON, ME
Q106.5

Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine

Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
CUMBERLAND, ME
95.9 WCYY

Busy Old Port Starbucks Location in Portland, Maine, Set to Close

No matter what the season, there's a handful of places in Portland's Old Port that remain busy all year long. Once of those places is the conveniently located Starbucks at the corner of Middle and Exchange streets. During the heightened tourism season, it's bustling with visitors from away, and during the offseason, locals pounce for coffee to get them through the arduous months. According to the Portland Press Herald, this Starbucks will close permanently by mid-December, despite being regularly busy.
PORTLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

103.7 WCYY

