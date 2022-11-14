Read full article on original website
Time to prepare your yard for a Maine winter
FALMOUTH, Maine — As the last of those brown leaves have now fallen to the ground and early winter starting to flex its muscle. It is time to make those final preparations to wrap up the yard for the long Maine winter ahead. First things first and that's of course leaves, what are the best practices? Andrew Tufts from Maine Audubon gave us the answer.
The Delivery of Portland, Maine’s Huge Christmas Tree Moved Back a Day
Christmas is fast approaching, and Portland is getting ready. One of the city's prized seasonal landmarks is the large pine tree that stands in Monument Square every year. And with the lighting ceremony coming up on November 25, the announcement's been made about which tree's been selected to represent the season. However, the delivery of that tree will have a slight delay.
Drive Through Over 1 Million LED Lights at Maine Celebration of Lights in Cumberland
One thing that I look forward to every holiday season is the lights. There is just something about Christmas lights and decorations that bring a smile to my face. Many houses go all out during the winter months, but there are also places in which you can choose to drive thru or walk thru that shine bright with thousands of Christmas lights.
Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!
It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
nationalfisherman.com
A death in the family
On the Nov. 1, 2022, a unique fishing vessel, the Irene Alton sank in 160 feet of water off the coast of Maine. In 1976, Bernard Raynes launched the Irene and Alton – named for his parents – in Owls Head, Maine. Raynes, who came from 11 generations of fishermen from Maine and Nova Scotia, had built the 58-foot wooden eastern rig at a time when everyone else was building steel stern trawlers.
themainewire.com
One of Maine’s Biggest School Districts Can’t Pay Janitors, Bus Drivers, and Lunch Ladies On Time; Teachers Unaffected
Gov. Janet Mills and Legislative Democrats met the statewide commitment to fund 55 percent of Maine’s public schools, but that funding isn’t trickling down to hourly employees in the school system of Maine’s biggest city like it should. Janitors, bus drivers, food service providers, and other hourly...
'Scuse me while I disappear | Pat Callaghan announces retirement after 43 years
PORTLAND, Maine — When Frank Sinatra retired in 1971, he went out in dramatic style. His closing number was "Angel Eyes," a saloon song written by Matt Dennis and Earl Brent. As Sinatra sang the final line, "'scuse me while I disappear," the spotlight dimmed and went out, and...
This Maine Restaurant’s Funny Sign About the Temperature Dropping Is So True
You probably know the old saying: "If you don't like the weather in Maine, wait minute." It's so true, especially this fall season. We had temperatures in the 70s during the first week of November. Then they dropped like a rock into the 30s for the second week of November.
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
These Central Maine Pigs Busted Loose to Frolic in The Wednesday Snow!
There's always something special about the first snowfall of the year, isn't there? I mean sure, we all b*tch and moan about how crappy the roads are or that we have to take an extra 5 minutes to warm up the car- but admit it - it's damn near magical.
wabi.tv
Multiple Maine schools report threats Tuesday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The York County Emergency Management confirms a reported incident of an active shooter at Sanford High School Tuesday morning was a hoax. According to officials, a call came into the Sanford Regional Communications Center around 8:30 a.m. from an untraceable number. The call reported there was...
Unbelievably, Another Car Hits The Famous Auburn, Maine Walmart Pole
You would think after several years of people hitting the pole in the parking lot of the Auburn Walmart, with photos of their misjudgments splattered all over the Internet, that drivers would have stopped hitting the famous pole by now. Sadly, that's not the case as yet another car has run into the Auburn Walmart Pole.
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday
Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Get Ready For The Grand Opening of This New Augusta Restaurant
It's so fun to learn about how our local community is growing and the food industry is especially exciting because now that the pandemic is semi gone, we can actually go out and enjoy food again!. Are you ready for another new restaurant in Augusta? Something that will satisfy for...
The Majority of Mainers Didn’t Realize This is The Smallest County
Have you ever thought how many people live in your city, state, or county? It seems to me that we always love to read articles about the size of our communities. I have always wondered what county in Maine is the very smallest. Portland, one of our most interesting and...
690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in Maine
The Boston-based renewable energy company Longroad Energy has just received its financing and approval to start the construction of what will be Maine's largest solar facility when finished in 2024. The $200 million solar project will be located in Kennebec County, in the towns of Benton, Clinton, and Unity Township. The project has been in progress for five years and is expected to be finished by 2024. The Three Corners Solar Project is expected to operate for 20 years.
Save-A-Lot in Farmington to Close Leaving Many With No Cheap Food Option
It always happens right before the holidays, and this closing is no exception. According to the Sun Journal, this Save-A-Lot in the Mt. Blue Plaza in Farmington will close on November, 23. The assistant manager Janna Marie Toothaker posted on her Facebook the news and said that employees have been told. Janna has only been the assistant manager for nine months. She also told the Sun Journal that Hannaford in Farmington found out and is 'offering a mini job fair...' That is so nice!
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine
Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
Busy Old Port Starbucks Location in Portland, Maine, Set to Close
No matter what the season, there's a handful of places in Portland's Old Port that remain busy all year long. Once of those places is the conveniently located Starbucks at the corner of Middle and Exchange streets. During the heightened tourism season, it's bustling with visitors from away, and during the offseason, locals pounce for coffee to get them through the arduous months. According to the Portland Press Herald, this Starbucks will close permanently by mid-December, despite being regularly busy.
