Ballwin, MO

FOX2now.com

Design Tip Tuesday: Don’t be afraid to transform your home

ST. LOUIS – When you think of a home renovation, some fear and trepidation may go through your body – that’s normal. Don’t let those fears stand in the way of the kitchen and bathroom of your dreams. Living in that new space, entertaining with loved ones, and showing off your new kitchen during the holidays is all worth it.
WILDWOOD, MO
edglentoday.com

Spencer Homes, LLC Announces Acquisitions of Fulford Home Remodeling and Fulford Home HandyMan

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville-based custom home builder and construction company Spencer Homes, LLC, announced today the acquisition of Fulford Home Remodeling, a leader in residential remodeling for over 35 years, and Fulford Home HandyMan. Both companies are based in Swansea, Ill. “Remodeling projects often seem overwhelming, but with the right team...
SWANSEA, IL
5 On Your Side

St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business

ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

7 people burglarize stores Wednesday morning

A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning. A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning. Visitation scheduled Wedensday morning for late Dr. …
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Holiday Baskets from OMG! Gifts

ST. LOUIS — Looking for the perfect gift to send to your special someone this holiday season?! OMG! Gift Baskets has officially launched their Holiday line. The customizable, personalized boxes are the perfect option for those looking to spread the Christmas cheer. Tuesday morning, CEO & Founder, Angela Brown,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
suntimesnews.com

The Pointe Restaurant opens in Farmington

FARMINGTON – The Pointe Restaurant held its ribbon cutting and grand opening November 3, 2022, and invites you to come explore Farmington’s newest upscale dining experience. With panoramic views, spacious dining room, and generous outdoor patio, guests are sure to appreciate the classic charm of their prior visits and will be excited to see the modern transformation.
FARMINGTON, MO
FOX2Now

Happy Holidays, Eureka has a new light show event

EUREKA, Mo.—A new holiday attraction is coming to Eureka, Missouri, this year. The World of Illumination will be located in the parking lot of Six Flags, St. Louis. The World of Illumination in St. Louis runs from November 18 to January 1. Everyone is invited to embark on a fantastic holiday experience with Santa.
EUREKA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Cedar Hill homeowner puts out blaze before firefighters arrive

The Cedar Hill Fire Protection District responded to a call about a fire at a home in the 6200 block of Cedar Drive in Cedar Hill over the weekend, but by the time firefighters arrived, the homeowner had it under control, Chief Mick Fischer said. He reported that a fire...
CEDAR HILL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

SUV stolen from House Springs home

An SUV was stolen from outside a home in the 7000 block of Brooks Farm Drive in House Springs. The black 2022 Ford Edge was worth an estimated $45,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The victim said she parked the SUV in the driveway of her home at...
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
KSDK

Happy birthday Peanut! Here's how the Missouri turtle got her unique shape

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Peanut the turtle is turning 38 years old this year and the Missouri Department of Conservation is throwing her a birthday celebration. Peanut is not your typical turtle. She has attracted attention from across the state, and nationwide, for her one-of-a-kind shape. At a young age, Peanut wandered into a discarded plastic six-pack ring and got stuck, according to MDC. As she grew, her shell grew around the plastic ring, which resulted in an unusual figure-eight shape.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Donut Drive-In delivers understated decadence

Husband-and-wife-duo Kevin and Erin McKernan became the new owners of the classic Donut Drive-In near Lindenwood Park and St. Louis Hills in March 2020. This 600-square-foot building has been home to freshly fried doughnuts since 1953, and Kevin and Erin want to keep the tradition alive. Kevin, a high school theater teacher, and Erin, who has a background in marketing, both juggle family and careers while keeping doughnuts slinging at Donut Drive-In. “The people that go there and work late and have everything ready in the morning are the real superstars of the place,” Kevin says, referring to Petrit Beka (head baker and night manager), Sharon Buchholz (doughnut finisher) and Tanya Thee (day manager), who have all worked there for decades. We talked to Kevin about the St. Louis icon and his favorite doughnuts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

