Lafayette Square redevelopment features old facades; contemporary layouts, conveniences
Lafayette Square’s beauty and history make it one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the city of St. Louis.
FOX2now.com
Design Tip Tuesday: Don’t be afraid to transform your home
ST. LOUIS – When you think of a home renovation, some fear and trepidation may go through your body – that’s normal. Don’t let those fears stand in the way of the kitchen and bathroom of your dreams. Living in that new space, entertaining with loved ones, and showing off your new kitchen during the holidays is all worth it.
Report: St. Louis-based retailer Weekends Only to close doors
Weekends Only, a St. Louis-based furniture retailer, is planning to close doors in the future, according to a report from FurnitureToday.com.
edglentoday.com
Spencer Homes, LLC Announces Acquisitions of Fulford Home Remodeling and Fulford Home HandyMan
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville-based custom home builder and construction company Spencer Homes, LLC, announced today the acquisition of Fulford Home Remodeling, a leader in residential remodeling for over 35 years, and Fulford Home HandyMan. Both companies are based in Swansea, Ill. “Remodeling projects often seem overwhelming, but with the right team...
St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business
ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
FOX2now.com
7 people burglarize stores Wednesday morning
A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning. A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning. Visitation scheduled Wedensday morning for late Dr. …
KSDK
Holiday Baskets from OMG! Gifts
ST. LOUIS — Looking for the perfect gift to send to your special someone this holiday season?! OMG! Gift Baskets has officially launched their Holiday line. The customizable, personalized boxes are the perfect option for those looking to spread the Christmas cheer. Tuesday morning, CEO & Founder, Angela Brown,...
suntimesnews.com
The Pointe Restaurant opens in Farmington
FARMINGTON – The Pointe Restaurant held its ribbon cutting and grand opening November 3, 2022, and invites you to come explore Farmington’s newest upscale dining experience. With panoramic views, spacious dining room, and generous outdoor patio, guests are sure to appreciate the classic charm of their prior visits and will be excited to see the modern transformation.
Schnucks helping customers save on Thanksgiving meals
One local grocery store chain is determined to help its customers save money this Thanksgiving.
Happy Holidays, Eureka has a new light show event
EUREKA, Mo.—A new holiday attraction is coming to Eureka, Missouri, this year. The World of Illumination will be located in the parking lot of Six Flags, St. Louis. The World of Illumination in St. Louis runs from November 18 to January 1. Everyone is invited to embark on a fantastic holiday experience with Santa.
How two developers are bringing urban to one of St. Louis' biggest suburbs
ST. LOUIS — Developers are working with the city of Chesterfield on what they see as an unprecedented opportunity to rebuild part of the city into a dense, mixed-use downtown unlike anything else in the St. Louis suburbs. Editor's note: The above video is from previous coverage of the...
Westport Plaza gets a makeover! Here’s what’s coming to the social hub next year
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Soon, Westport Plaza will start to look very different! Developers will give the social hub a facelift with more businesses in 2023. Visitors will see more green space at the plaza for concerts and shows and the two Sheraton hotels on the campus are also being completely renovated.
myleaderpaper.com
Cedar Hill homeowner puts out blaze before firefighters arrive
The Cedar Hill Fire Protection District responded to a call about a fire at a home in the 6200 block of Cedar Drive in Cedar Hill over the weekend, but by the time firefighters arrived, the homeowner had it under control, Chief Mick Fischer said. He reported that a fire...
'Our best is not good enough': St. Louis advocates for unhoused race to make bed space
ST. LOUIS — Tucked into a Maryland Heights neighborhood, staff at Loaves and Fishes know they're trying to stay above the surface in their fight against homelessness but they need more space for the lifeboats. "Unfortunately right now, our best is not good enough. The need is growing at...
myleaderpaper.com
SUV stolen from House Springs home
An SUV was stolen from outside a home in the 7000 block of Brooks Farm Drive in House Springs. The black 2022 Ford Edge was worth an estimated $45,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The victim said she parked the SUV in the driveway of her home at...
KSDK
Happy birthday Peanut! Here's how the Missouri turtle got her unique shape
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Peanut the turtle is turning 38 years old this year and the Missouri Department of Conservation is throwing her a birthday celebration. Peanut is not your typical turtle. She has attracted attention from across the state, and nationwide, for her one-of-a-kind shape. At a young age, Peanut wandered into a discarded plastic six-pack ring and got stuck, according to MDC. As she grew, her shell grew around the plastic ring, which resulted in an unusual figure-eight shape.
feastmagazine.com
Donut Drive-In delivers understated decadence
Husband-and-wife-duo Kevin and Erin McKernan became the new owners of the classic Donut Drive-In near Lindenwood Park and St. Louis Hills in March 2020. This 600-square-foot building has been home to freshly fried doughnuts since 1953, and Kevin and Erin want to keep the tradition alive. Kevin, a high school theater teacher, and Erin, who has a background in marketing, both juggle family and careers while keeping doughnuts slinging at Donut Drive-In. “The people that go there and work late and have everything ready in the morning are the real superstars of the place,” Kevin says, referring to Petrit Beka (head baker and night manager), Sharon Buchholz (doughnut finisher) and Tanya Thee (day manager), who have all worked there for decades. We talked to Kevin about the St. Louis icon and his favorite doughnuts.
Denny’s says this $5.99 t-shirt may be worth $2,186
For only $5.99, Denny's is promoting a t-shirt that serves as a membership for a whole year of breakfast.
laduenews.com
11 eateries in or near St. Louis offering carryout or dine-in Thanksgiving specials
Whether you buy your bird pre-brined, reheat a green bean casserole or go out for dinner, make it easy on yourself this Thanksgiving. Here’s where you can order baked brie, charcuterie, hard cider flights, pumpkin pie and other holiday foods.
List: Holiday events in St. Louis for you and your family this year
Check out these events for the whole family for the 2022 holiday season. Thanksgiving is still more than a week away, but it's never too early to start planning for the holiday season. Whether you like twinkling lights, hot chocolate or Christmas music, you'll have plenty to choose from this...
