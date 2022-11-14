ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

James Maddison handed number 25 shirt by England as fitness doubts ended

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w4Pii_0jAU1Bs900

England have revealed their squad numbers for the World Cup in Qatar and seemingly ended any lingering doubts over James Maddison’s fitness by giving him the number 25 shirt.

The Leicester midfielder suffered an injury scare on Saturday after he was forced off with a knee issue during the 2-0 win over West Ham.

Days earlier Maddison had earned a surprise recall to the Three Lions fold, three years on from his only cap against Montenegro.

And while he marked his selection with a goal at the London Stadium, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers had to substitute the playmaker in the first half.

Both Rodgers and Maddison played down any fears following the win and the former Coventry and Norwich ace has now been given the number 25 for the tournament to signal his participation in Qatar is no longer under threat.

England manager Gareth Southgate has given the numbers one to 12 to the same players who wore them at Euro 2020, where they lost on penalties to Italy in the final at Wembley.

Jordan Pickford claims the number one jersey while captain Harry Kane again wears nine.

Kalvin Phillips, Conor Coady, Mason Mount and Phil Foden also wear numbers 14, 16, 19 and 20 respectively like they did for the European Championships last year.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Absolutely brilliant – England’s training base in Qatar hits the bullseye

England’s first training session in Qatar took place to the backdrop of a setting sun as the local call to prayer brought an end to the section open to the media. All of Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad took to the training pitch at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex to the south of Doha, a finely-manicured surface perfected by the Football Association’s own groundsman, who arrived in the country over the weekend to prepare.
newschain

England warned not to underestimate opening World Cup opponents Iran

England cannot afford to underestimate Iran when they bid to get their World Cup campaign up and running in Qatar, according to former defender Paul Parker. Gareth Southgate’s men open the Group B schedule at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan on November 21 and then play the United States before meeting Wales.
newschain

Phil Foden hopes club form translates to starring role for England at World Cup

Phil Foden knows it is about time he takes his club form onto the international stage as the England midfielder looks to establish himself among the world’s best. Long tipped as a future star, the 22-year-old is considered one of the most exciting talents around thanks to his key role in Pep Guardiola’s swashbuckling Manchester City side.
newschain

Bethany England encourages WSL to ensure stands remain safe spaces for fans

Chelsea forward Bethany England wants the Women’s Super League to ensure stands remain safe spaces for supporters as clubs increasingly pack Premier League grounds. The Blues face Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in a rematch of the 2019 London derby at the same venue, this time in front of a sell-out crowd. Earlier this season, the north London derby between Arsenal and Spurs at the Emirates set a new WSL attendance record of 47,367.
newschain

Today at the World Cup: England squad meets migrant workers

As England and Wales continued the build-up to their opening World Cup fixtures, Qatar’s human rights record was again brought into the spotlight. England defender Conor Coady stressed the squad’s belief that “football is for everybody” as Gareth Southgate and the players met migrant workers. Wales,...
newschain

Manchester United ‘cut my legs’ and stopped me shining – Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo felt Manchester United had ‘cut his legs’ and did not want him to ‘shine’ or listen to advice as his relationship with the club deteriorated. In his revealing TalkTV interview that has been released over the last few days, the Portugal forward claimed United were trying to force him out and criticised boss Erik ten Hag while also saying Red Devils owners the Glazer family do not care about the club.
newschain

Football rumours: Liverpool in the hunt for Jude Bellingham

Former Liverpool forward Emile Heskey has said his old club are “in the hunt” for Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, the Daily Mirror reports. The 19-year-old has been fielding interest from “just about every major club on the continent”, the paper says, with the Reds the rumoured front-runners in the charge for his signature for “quite some time”.
newschain

I don’t think I am a tourist – England defender Conor Coady laughs off criticism

Conor Coady insists he is not a World Cup “tourist” and will do whatever is asked of him in Qatar despite still getting stick for his role at the European Championship. The Everton defender – currently on loan from Wolves – was unofficially crowned England’s player of the tournament last summer as they lost on penalties to Italy in the final, despite not making a single appearance.
newschain

Senegal forward Sadio Mane ruled out of the World Cup with injury

Senegal’s Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the World Cup after failing to recover from an injury, team officials have announced. The former Liverpool forward was forced off after 20 minutes of Bayern Munich’s 6-1 win over Werder Bremen on November 8. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said...
newschain

Jordan Turnbull suspended as Tranmere tackle AFC Wimbledon

Tranmere are without Jordan Turnbull through suspension for the visit of AFC Wimbledon in Sky Bet League Two. The defender was sent off in the closing stages of last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Swindon. Reece McAlear will be assessed after missing out against the Robins with a knee injury.
newschain

Back row bruisers and patience at number 10 – England talking points

England and New Zealand will meet for the 43rd time on Saturday with the All Blacks odd-on favourites to storm Twickenham. Here the PA news agency examines five talking points heading into the match. All Blacks in town. The excitement building into Saturday’s main event of the autumn owes as...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
167K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy