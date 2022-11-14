Read full article on original website
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
Maldon: Family home engulfed in fire caused by charging vape
A family home was gutted by a fire caused by an electronic vape that was left charging unattended, a fire service said. Five crews were called to the house on Jersey Road, Maldon, Essex, at 13:40 GMT on Tuesday. A first floor bedroom was "engulfed in flames" before it spread...
Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms
The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles' 1969 investiture...
Bristol: 'Predatory' rapist attacked woman after night out
A "predatory" rapist has been given a hospital order after he attacked a woman in Bristol. Gabriel Nomafo, 28, followed the 21-year-old after she was separated from friends following a night out in the city centre in March 2019. Nomafo, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court...
Puppies dumped in Snodland country park over cost concerns, say RSPCA
Two puppies have been rescued after being shut inside a domestic food waste bin and dumped at a country park. The cockapoos, who are about eight weeks old, were discovered at Leybourne Lakes Country Park, near Snodland. A third dog died, but the RSPCA is caring for the surviving puppies.
Missing pilots may have faced cloud trouble
Two pilots whose plane went missing over the English Channel may have got into difficulty trying to avoid cloud, an investigation has found. Lee Rogers and Brian Statham were flying in a group of aircraft that took off from Wellesbourne, Warwickshire, for France on 2 April. An Air Accidents Investigation...
A46 murder trial: Accused TikTok star admits lying to police
A TikTok star accused of murdering her mother's young lover has admitted lying to the police. Mahek Bukhari, 23, and seven others deny killing Saqib Hussain and his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin. The prosecution say they rammed the men off the A46 in Leicestershire on 11 February to keep the...
Hillsborough victims 'still being treated like public property'
A woman whose father died in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster has criticised the Home Office for still treating the victims like "public property". Charlotte Hennessy, whose father James was among the 97 killed in the tragedy, said the decision to review pathology failings without seeking permission from the families was "disrespectful".
Scottish government admits key wind power statistic is wrong
Claims about Scotland's potential offshore wind capacity are not accurate despite regularly being cited by ministers, the Scottish government has admitted. The government first claimed in 2010 that the country had 25% of Europe's offshore wind potential. The statistic has been used by several different SNP ministers since then. But...
Katie Kenyon: Man who said axe death was accident admits murder
A man who told police he killed a woman accidentally when he threw an axe at a tree has admitted murdering her. Andrew Burfield changed his plea at Preston Crown Court to admit killing mother-of-two Katie Kenyon, who was hit an estimated 12 times with the axe. The court had...
Wakefield roofing firm boss sentenced over workman fall death
A roofing company director has been given a suspended jail sentence after a workman fell 39ft (12m) to his death. Father-of-two Jonathan May, 39, from Wakefield, died when he fell through a factory skylight at an industrial estate in Barnsley in December 2016. Melvyn Davis was sentenced to eight weeks,...
Hinkley Point C construction work resumes after site death
Construction work at a nuclear power station site has restarted after the death of a worker. Work had been on hold at Hinkley Point C in Somerset since Sunday when a man, believed to be aged in his 40s, died at the site. Avon and Somerset Police said a man...
UVF mural on Shankill Road being investigated by police
A new Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) mural in the Shankill Road area of Belfast is being examined by police. The mural depicts UVF members Joe Coggle and Paul McClelland holding guns, as well as a poppy wreath, as first reported by The Irish News. Police said they were "currently examining...
Man found guilty of guest house murder
A man has been found guilty of murdering another man in a guest house where they were both staying. Stephen Povey, 37, suffered serious injuries after he was attacked at the property on Norwich Road, Ipswich, on 9 July last year. Warren Atkinson, 41, was later charged with murder and...
Lucy Letby: Baby developed strange purple patches, trial hears
A baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby collapsed "in front of our faces" after developing "strange" purple patches, a doctor has told her trial. Ms Letby is accused of injecting air into the bloodstream of the baby, referred to as Child E, at Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.
Annabel Greenhalgh: 'We want people to know how wonderful she was'
A grieving mother whose only child died suddenly said she was desperate for her daughter to leave a legacy. Annabel Greenhalgh, 11, died on 14 October a day after going to hospital with pain in her stomach. Her parents Josie and Craig, from Warwick, have raised more than £5,000 for...
Ashfield District Council leader and five other councillors arrested
A council leader has denied wrongdoing after he and five councillors in his party were arrested. Nottinghamshire Police said four properties in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Stanton Hill, Sutton-in-Ashfield and Underwood were searched as part of investigations into alleged fraud. All six Ashfield Independent councillors have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
Disgraced surgeon's patients demand public inquiry
Patients of disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel have met at the Scottish Parliament to demand a public inquiry. They said their lives had been ruined and they were left in chronic pain after operations conducted by Prof Eljamel. It came as police said they were working with the National Crime Agency...
