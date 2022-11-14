ST. LOUIS — Giddo Simon Ministries (GSM) is more to than a nonprofit. It is family. George Simon, also known as “Giddo Simon” worked at Soulard Market almost his entire life. Over the years, his family watched him give away produce to families who couldn’t afford food, give to the homeless, shelters, and food pantries. He gave it away in the back of the stand, told customers to pay when they could, and he always bought extra produce to give away to food pantries. He loved giving. It was his life and legacy. After his passing in 2016, his ten children and their families decided to continue his legacy and increase the number of people they serve. At the start of the ministry in 2017, they provided fresh produce to one food pantry. At this time, GSM is serving multiple food pantries, one school and a community outreach program. 100% of the money received goes to feed the hungry. Donations enable the ministry to sustain their mission.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO