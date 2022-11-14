Read full article on original website
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
KSDK
Show Me St. Louis Giving Week: Gateway180
ST. LOUIS — Gateway180 is a 120 bed shelter for women, children and families experiencing homelessness. The nonprofit serves as a temporary home to their clients 24/7. Executive Director, Kathy Connors, joined Mary in studio for the Show Me St. Louis Giving Week. Connors explains their team is aggressive in assisting families to reduce their housing barriers. In fact, in 2019 – 2022, Gateway180 moved 75% of those served to next step and permanent housing. Additionally, they are currently conducting an innovative shelter to housing program with STL City.
KSDK
Show Me St. Louis Giving Week: Giddo Simon Ministries
ST. LOUIS — Giddo Simon Ministries (GSM) is more to than a nonprofit. It is family. George Simon, also known as “Giddo Simon” worked at Soulard Market almost his entire life. Over the years, his family watched him give away produce to families who couldn’t afford food, give to the homeless, shelters, and food pantries. He gave it away in the back of the stand, told customers to pay when they could, and he always bought extra produce to give away to food pantries. He loved giving. It was his life and legacy. After his passing in 2016, his ten children and their families decided to continue his legacy and increase the number of people they serve. At the start of the ministry in 2017, they provided fresh produce to one food pantry. At this time, GSM is serving multiple food pantries, one school and a community outreach program. 100% of the money received goes to feed the hungry. Donations enable the ministry to sustain their mission.
KSDK
3rd Annual Give Black Ball on Black Friday
ST. LOUIS — If you’re looking for something to do this Black Friday outside of the regular shopping traditions, Malik Wilson may have found just the event for you. Reggie's Son presents the 3rd Annual Give Black Ball that takes place on November 25, 2022, and is a celebration and fundraiser for African American excellence, arts, education, and culture in the community.
KSDK
Happy birthday Peanut! Here's how the Missouri turtle got her unique shape
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Peanut the turtle is turning 38 years old this year and the Missouri Department of Conservation is throwing her a birthday celebration. Peanut is not your typical turtle. She has attracted attention from across the state, and nationwide, for her one-of-a-kind shape. At a young age, Peanut wandered into a discarded plastic six-pack ring and got stuck, according to MDC. As she grew, her shell grew around the plastic ring, which resulted in an unusual figure-eight shape.
FOX2now.com
7 people burglarize stores Wednesday morning
A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning. A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning. Visitation scheduled Wedensday morning for late Dr. …
A ‘Miracle’ Delivery: 10-year-old helps deliver baby sister
Delivering a baby is not for everyone, but do not tell that to 10-year-old Miracle Moore.
'Our best is not good enough': St. Louis advocates for unhoused race to make bed space
ST. LOUIS — Tucked into a Maryland Heights neighborhood, staff at Loaves and Fishes know they're trying to stay above the surface in their fight against homelessness but they need more space for the lifeboats. "Unfortunately right now, our best is not good enough. The need is growing at...
stljewishlight.org
St. Louis congregation Neve Shalom quietly closes after 33 years
The St. Louis area recently lost a 33-year-old congregation. Neve Shalom, a Jewish Renewal community, quietly disbanded after the High Holidays. Dwindling membership was the primary reason Neve Shalom made the difficult decision to cease operation, according to Tom Wilde, board president. “In the last days, we had about 40...
KSDK
2 local McDonalds restaurants hold Central VPA fundraiser Tuesday
20% of the proceeds raised from 4-8p.m. go to St. Louis Public School Foundation.
feastmagazine.com
Donut Drive-In delivers understated decadence
Husband-and-wife-duo Kevin and Erin McKernan became the new owners of the classic Donut Drive-In near Lindenwood Park and St. Louis Hills in March 2020. This 600-square-foot building has been home to freshly fried doughnuts since 1953, and Kevin and Erin want to keep the tradition alive. Kevin, a high school theater teacher, and Erin, who has a background in marketing, both juggle family and careers while keeping doughnuts slinging at Donut Drive-In. “The people that go there and work late and have everything ready in the morning are the real superstars of the place,” Kevin says, referring to Petrit Beka (head baker and night manager), Sharon Buchholz (doughnut finisher) and Tanya Thee (day manager), who have all worked there for decades. We talked to Kevin about the St. Louis icon and his favorite doughnuts.
Happy Holidays, Eureka has a new light show event
EUREKA, Mo.—A new holiday attraction is coming to Eureka, Missouri, this year. The World of Illumination will be located in the parking lot of Six Flags, St. Louis. The World of Illumination in St. Louis runs from November 18 to January 1. Everyone is invited to embark on a fantastic holiday experience with Santa.
This St. Louis area pastry shop named ‘best’ in the state, Yelp says
Yelp recently released its updated “Best pastries in every state and province” list, praising Kirkwood's Nathaniel Reid Bakery as the eatery with the best pastries in the Show-Me State.
‘What I witnessed, it was horrible’ – Horrific living conditions reported at Ferguson apartment complex
Following reports of roach infestation and mold, Ferguson city leaders are concerned about the health of hundreds of residents who live in an apartment complex.
One shot after teens accused of throwing bricks at cars in St. Louis
An investigation is underway Wednesday morning after a teenager was shot in north St. Louis, leading to a heavy police presence at the Homer G. Phillips Senior Apartments.
Police: Man stabs panhandler for using his ‘spot’ in St. Louis
A man stabbed a panhandler for using his "spot" Tuesday in St. Louis, police say.
KSDK
A look ahead to a potentially wet Thanksgiving in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — During one of the busiest travel times of the year, we'd probably like to avoid a repeat of the snowy couple of days we've seen recently. That looks to be the case as we're expecting slightly warmer weather heading into the week ahead. Futurecast next week...
'I want to see justice done': St. Louis Co. mom among hundreds suing over Coldwater Creek contamination
FLORISSANT, Mo. — For 32 years, Mary Clynes has witnessed her child struggle. Her daughter Melissa was born with a condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. It's a rare birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart. "The only cure for that is a heart transplant or...
Annual Great American Smokeout takes place Thursday, Nov. 17
Thursday is the perfect opportunity for smokers to try to kick the habit - it's the annual Great American Smokeout.
KMOV
St. Patrick Center opens new, independent living shelter for the unhoused
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For days now, the St. Louis region has seen freezing temperatures and many are left out on the streets without shelter. For years, the St. Patrick Center has been vying for money to open a more permanent home for the unhoused. Now, they’ve got it...
KMOV
Lizzo announces St. Louis tour stop
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Lizzo will bring her tour to St. Louis in April 2023!. The three-time Grammy and Emmy award-winning superstar will bring the second North American leg of her The Special 2Our to the Enterprise Center on April 25. Tickets go on sale to the public at...
