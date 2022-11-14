ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KSDK

Show Me St. Louis Giving Week: Gateway180

ST. LOUIS — Gateway180 is a 120 bed shelter for women, children and families experiencing homelessness. The nonprofit serves as a temporary home to their clients 24/7. Executive Director, Kathy Connors, joined Mary in studio for the Show Me St. Louis Giving Week. Connors explains their team is aggressive in assisting families to reduce their housing barriers. In fact, in 2019 – 2022, Gateway180 moved 75% of those served to next step and permanent housing. Additionally, they are currently conducting an innovative shelter to housing program with STL City.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Show Me St. Louis Giving Week: Giddo Simon Ministries

ST. LOUIS — Giddo Simon Ministries (GSM) is more to than a nonprofit. It is family. George Simon, also known as “Giddo Simon” worked at Soulard Market almost his entire life. Over the years, his family watched him give away produce to families who couldn’t afford food, give to the homeless, shelters, and food pantries. He gave it away in the back of the stand, told customers to pay when they could, and he always bought extra produce to give away to food pantries. He loved giving. It was his life and legacy. After his passing in 2016, his ten children and their families decided to continue his legacy and increase the number of people they serve. At the start of the ministry in 2017, they provided fresh produce to one food pantry. At this time, GSM is serving multiple food pantries, one school and a community outreach program. 100% of the money received goes to feed the hungry. Donations enable the ministry to sustain their mission.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

3rd Annual Give Black Ball on Black Friday

ST. LOUIS — If you’re looking for something to do this Black Friday outside of the regular shopping traditions, Malik Wilson may have found just the event for you. Reggie's Son presents the 3rd Annual Give Black Ball that takes place on November 25, 2022, and is a celebration and fundraiser for African American excellence, arts, education, and culture in the community.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Happy birthday Peanut! Here's how the Missouri turtle got her unique shape

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Peanut the turtle is turning 38 years old this year and the Missouri Department of Conservation is throwing her a birthday celebration. Peanut is not your typical turtle. She has attracted attention from across the state, and nationwide, for her one-of-a-kind shape. At a young age, Peanut wandered into a discarded plastic six-pack ring and got stuck, according to MDC. As she grew, her shell grew around the plastic ring, which resulted in an unusual figure-eight shape.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

7 people burglarize stores Wednesday morning

A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning. A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning. Visitation scheduled Wedensday morning for late Dr. …
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

St. Louis congregation Neve Shalom quietly closes after 33 years

The St. Louis area recently lost a 33-year-old congregation. Neve Shalom, a Jewish Renewal community, quietly disbanded after the High Holidays. Dwindling membership was the primary reason Neve Shalom made the difficult decision to cease operation, according to Tom Wilde, board president. “In the last days, we had about 40...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Donut Drive-In delivers understated decadence

Husband-and-wife-duo Kevin and Erin McKernan became the new owners of the classic Donut Drive-In near Lindenwood Park and St. Louis Hills in March 2020. This 600-square-foot building has been home to freshly fried doughnuts since 1953, and Kevin and Erin want to keep the tradition alive. Kevin, a high school theater teacher, and Erin, who has a background in marketing, both juggle family and careers while keeping doughnuts slinging at Donut Drive-In. “The people that go there and work late and have everything ready in the morning are the real superstars of the place,” Kevin says, referring to Petrit Beka (head baker and night manager), Sharon Buchholz (doughnut finisher) and Tanya Thee (day manager), who have all worked there for decades. We talked to Kevin about the St. Louis icon and his favorite doughnuts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Happy Holidays, Eureka has a new light show event

EUREKA, Mo.—A new holiday attraction is coming to Eureka, Missouri, this year. The World of Illumination will be located in the parking lot of Six Flags, St. Louis. The World of Illumination in St. Louis runs from November 18 to January 1. Everyone is invited to embark on a fantastic holiday experience with Santa.
EUREKA, MO
KSDK

A look ahead to a potentially wet Thanksgiving in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — During one of the busiest travel times of the year, we'd probably like to avoid a repeat of the snowy couple of days we've seen recently. That looks to be the case as we're expecting slightly warmer weather heading into the week ahead. Futurecast next week...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Lizzo announces St. Louis tour stop

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Lizzo will bring her tour to St. Louis in April 2023!. The three-time Grammy and Emmy award-winning superstar will bring the second North American leg of her The Special 2Our to the Enterprise Center on April 25. Tickets go on sale to the public at...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

