A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Veteran actor Robert Clary has passed away at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Soap Opera Vet, Hogan’s Heroes Star Robert Clary, Dead at 96Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
PREVIEW: Lakewood vs. Rancho Verde, CIF Football
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. For the first time in 13 years, Lakewood will play for a chance to win a CIF Southern Section championship on Friday at Rancho Verde. The Division 8 semifinal is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m.
Girls’ Water Polo Preview: Millikan Rams
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored...
PODCAST: Interviews With Lakewood Football Before CIF Semifinal
This week we’re stopping by Lakewood to interview coach Justin Utupo and a handful of players before their CIF semifinal on Friday. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
Girls’ Water Polo Preview: Lakewood Lancers
He562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of...
Moore League Boys’ Wrestling Preview
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. We are still in search of a sponsor for our wrestling coverage this year. Email Tyler@the562.org if you’re interested. Led by a senior trio of Alexander Lovato, Gavin...
Girls’ Water Polo Preview: Long Beach Poly Jackrabbits
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. The562’s coverage of boys’ water polo is sponsored by Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is...
FEATURE: Lakewood’s Justin Utupo Using Lessons From His Own Great Coaches
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Fresh off Lakewood’s dominating quarterfinal win over Redondo Union in the CIF Southern Section Division 8 quarterfinals last Friday, coach Justin Utupo’s phone was buzzing with friends and family reaching out to congratulate him and his team.
Long Beach Boys’ Basketball Preview 2022-23
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. We are still in search of a sponsor for our basketball coverage this year. Email Tyler@the562.org if you’re interested. Long Beach Poly has won a record 13 consecutive...
Girls’ Water Polo Preview: Cabrillo Jaguars
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family.
LBCC Vikings Men’s Basketball Preview
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. The562’s coverage of Vikings athletics is sponsored in part by Long Beach City College. The Long Beach City College men’s basketball team enters the 2022-23 season with high...
Boys’ Basketball Preview: Millikan Rams
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. Millikan won a share of the Moore League boys’ basketball title two years ago, but hasn’t won an outright league chip since 1988. This year’s Rams team is a matchup problem in the Moore League with legit bigs, as well as the scoring guards they’ve been known for under coach Curtis Boyer.
Boys’ Basketball Preview: Compton Tarbabes
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. It’s never easy following a legend, and first-year Compton basketball coach Tony Finley will have to do exactly that this year as he takes the reigns from Tony Thomas, who departed Compton for Rancho Dominguez Prep during the offseason.
Long Beach Girls’ Soccer Preview 2022-23
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. Wilson, Millikan and Long Beach Poly have all won a Moore League title in...
Daily Trojan
Trojans fall in last-second loss to UCLA
The No. 3 Trojans fell to crosstown rival No. 2 UCLA 14-13 in a nail-biting conference final over the weekend, marking their third loss to the Bruins this season. The contest went into overtime after the Bruins snuck in a goal with three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and in the final moments of overtime play UCLA struck again to take the win.
Yardbarker
UCLA student section to make Bruins history vs. No. 8 USC
And no, this wasn't the little league game at halftime. This was a real-life college football game featuring one of the more storied universities in college sports. As they say, winning is a deodorant and it rights all wrongs. Since that near loss to South Alabama, Chip Kelly's Bruins have gone on to win five of their last seven games, including victories over No. 15 Washington, No. 11 Utah and Stanford.
thequakercampus.org
Whittier College Announces Discontinuation of Multiple Athletics Programs
Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type bool in /home/thequake/thequakercampus.org/wp-content/themes/wonderwall-magazine/inc/functions.php on line 106. Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type bool in /home/thequake/thequakercampus.org/wp-content/themes/wonderwall-magazine/inc/functions.php on line 107. Louis Ascencio. After much speculation and rumors that circulated on November 14th about the abolishment of the Poets’...
