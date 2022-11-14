Read full article on original website
BBC
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
BBC
Monmouth: Man admits killing Poole golfer on night out
A nineteen-year-old man has admitted killing an "absolute gentleman" on a night out. Andrew Nicholas travelled 100 miles to Wales for a golf weekend, but was found unconscious in Monnow Street, Monmouth, in the early hours of 26 June. The 43-year-old, from Poole, Dorset, was taken to hospital but died...
BBC
Hillsborough victims 'still being treated like public property'
A woman whose father died in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster has criticised the Home Office for still treating the victims like "public property". Charlotte Hennessy, whose father James was among the 97 killed in the tragedy, said the decision to review pathology failings without seeking permission from the families was "disrespectful".
BBC
Katie Kenyon: Man who said axe death was accident admits murder
A man who told police he killed a woman accidentally when he threw an axe at a tree has admitted murdering her. Andrew Burfield changed his plea at Preston Crown Court to admit killing mother-of-two Katie Kenyon, who was hit an estimated 12 times with the axe. The court had...
BBC
Teenagers deny murdering dad-of-four outside his home
Three teenagers have denied murdering a father-of-four who died when he was attacked outside his home. Nathaniel Wardle, 43, known as Natty, died in St Hilda's Avenue, Wallsend, North Tyneside, on 20 June. At Newcastle Crown Court, Mohammed Rabani, 18, pleaded not guilty to murder but admitted a charge of...
