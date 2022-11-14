ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swartz Creek, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Banana 101.5

Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021

Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Flint Nostalgia Returns: Delicious Food Back For Limited Run

There's nothing like a fast-food menu item you loved as a kid, making a return. No, I don't mean the 27th return of the McDonald's McRib or Breakfast Bagel. Not Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza (the original was way better). Not the Wendy's Pretzel Pub Burger or even the Starbuck's Eggnog Latte.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Semi-Sweets in Genesee County shutting down after 8 years

GENESEE COUNTY, MI - For the past eight years, Semi-Sweets has done catering for weddings, birthday parties, and a variety of other occasions. Located at both the Flint Farmers’ Market and in Flushing at 8474 W. Mount Morris Rd, the business announced that it will shut down for good, no longer providing a “sweet ending” for its customers.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Is A Hookah Bar Opening In Grand Blanc Sweetwater Location?

Sweetwater Bar and Grill permanently closed its doors in October of this year. The announcement was made via social media. The post (which has since been taken down on Facebook, but you can see below) mentioned that it was tough to find employees. That did not add up for the employees that suddenly lost their jobs.
GRAND BLANC, MI
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside This Eerie Abandoned School In Flint

While some abandoned schools may have remnants of their past, this one doesn't seem to have much but graffiti and boarded-up windows. Located in Flint, the Whittier Classical Academy was built back in the early 1920s and looks like it has some stories to tell. Whittier Classical Academy In Flint.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint fire chief leaves position, former chief to step in

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton is no longer in his position. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley's office issued a statement Thursday evening, saying Barton no longer is leading the Flint Fire Department. The change in leadership is effective immediately, but no reason was announced. "As this administration...
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Walking Thru a Deserted Detroit Neighborhood At Night

Driving thru any abandoned neighborhood at night is creepy enough...but to walk through one of the deserted Detroit neighborhoods during the night is downright ballsy. Walking alone in a parking ramp is nerve-wracking enough...but in a mostly-abandoned neighborhood? Nuh-uh...not me. But this guy did...he took his cellphone and walked down...
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy