Read full article on original website
Related
Condado Tacos hopes to benefit from past MI success
After opening 38 other locations across the country, including five others in Michigan, Condado Tacos has officially arrived in Kalamazoo.
WOOD
Where to find Thanksgiving buffets, dinners and to-go meals in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Thanksgiving, local restaurants and national chains offer holiday meals-to-go and Thanksgiving buffets so families can focus on spending more time together and less time stressing over preparing a feast! Check out this list of offerings!. To-go Meals. Grand Rapids. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant...
Despite winter storm warning, over 100 people stand in line for tacos in Kalamazoo
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, MI – Amid freezing temperatures and a winter storm warning Thursday, dozens of people stood in line outside. They gathered and waited in line for hours for a chance to get some free tacos. Condado Tacos had the grand opening for its newest location on Thursday, Nov....
Stuff The Bus 2022 In Kalamazoo Will Be Bigger Than Ever
Stuff the Bus is returning in 2022 and this year it's bigger than ever, as we partner with Honor Credit Union and our Townsquare Media brothers and sisters to deliver the best holiday possible for some amazing Southwest Michigan kids. Here's a great way to make a positive impact on...
Wendy’s Founder Dave Thomas Was Inspired By This Kalamazoo Burger Joint
Despite having grown up in West Michigan I must admit, there is still so much I don't know about my own hometown and surroundings. I can't believe after all these years I'm still learning!. When someone recently told me Dave Thomas, founder of the Wendy's fast food chain, grew up...
Kum & Go expanding into Detroit in 2024, Grand Rapids next year
Kum & Go announced Thursday it is expanding into Detroit and Michigan over the next couple of years, with plans for dozens of stores.
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary
Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
Dive team looks for evidence after body found near South Haven
Divers were looking for more evidence Thursday after the body of a man from Kalamazoo was found near South Haven.
Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kent, Kalamazoo, Muskegon counties
Michigan Auto Law has released its annual list of the most dangerous intersections in Kent, Muskegon and Kalamazoo counties for 2021. The report is based on police car accident data for 2021.
Throw a pie in cop’s face? These WMU students did just that — for a good cause
KALAMAZOO, MI – Western Michigan University students gathered around the flagpoles to get a chance to throw a pie at campus police officers. The Pie-A-Cop event was held Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the flagpoles on Western Michigan University’s campus. The booth was set up around 2 p.m. and lasted for 90 minutes.
West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18
WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
‘Bad Axe’ Docu-film to Premiere at 3 Michigan Celebration Cinemas
When you hear the words Bad Axe in relation to Michigan, you'd probably think of a rural town in Michigan's thumb. But, today, we're talking about a new documentary that you can catch in theaters for a limited time. Bad Axe is a documentary about,. a closely knit Asian-American family...
Why Kzoo SubReddit Says People Should (Or Should Not) Move to Kalamazoo
There are plenty of sources to look at when considering moving to a new place. Tourism pages, Facebook groups, and Google searches all work great, and can give a pretty wide view of a community, like Kalamazoo. When I moved here, I did just that and searched all of the...
New Cocktail Lounge Opens on Grand Rapids West Side
There's a new spot to grab drinks in Grand Rapids!. Earlier this year we told you a father and son duo would be bringing a new cocktail bar to Bridge Street... The new cocktail room serving "artisan style cocktails in a comfortable, moody ambiance" is located at 443 Bridge Street NW, the former home of The Sovengard.
Holy Pinball! Star World Amusement in Kalamazoo Is A 90s Kid’s Dream
From Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Space Invaders, Galaxian, and so much more, arcades were where you had to go as a kid. Meeting up with friends at the arcade after school would be the hangout spot for 80's and 90's kids. Since 1984, Star World Amusement has been serving the...
jack1065.com
List of most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo county released
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Auto Law has released its annual list of the most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County for 2021. The report is based on police car accident data for 2021. The intersection of Drake Road at West Main Street in Kalamazoo is once again the...
WWMTCw
Heritage Community of Kalamazoo unveils $60M living complex for older adults
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heritage Community of Kalamazoo unveiled the new independent living complex for older adults Wednesday morning. The estimated $60 million Revel Creek complex is a four-story living complex, and is adjacent to Heritage Community. Revel Creek offers 60 market-rate, one to two bedroom apartments, each featuring a...
These Are The Most Dangerous Hills To Snow Sled In Kalamazoo
As we get ready for the winter season, the one thing above all else we can look forward to is the sledding days we're gonna get. You really never get too old to enjoy sledding, and as adults, it kind of makes up for having to drive around in the stuff. For the families, obviously, you'll want to go to some nice sledding hills and fully enjoy the season and safety.
Winter storm watch for all of Grand Rapids area; Some areas up to 18 inches of snow
A winter storm watch is in effect for the Grand Rapids area for an increasing coverage and increasing intensity of snow. The winter storm watch covers the time period from 7 a.m. Thursday, November 17 to 1 a.m. Saturday, November 19. The heavy snow will very likely continue through Saturday and Saturday night. The National Weather Service ends the winter storm watch at 1 a.m. Saturday just because they don’t warn for any weather 48 hours or more in the future.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
1077 WRKR
Kalamazoo, MI
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0