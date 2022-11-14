ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to find Thanksgiving buffets, dinners and to-go meals in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Thanksgiving, local restaurants and national chains offer holiday meals-to-go and Thanksgiving buffets so families can focus on spending more time together and less time stressing over preparing a feast! Check out this list of offerings!. To-go Meals. Grand Rapids. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant...
West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18

WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
New Cocktail Lounge Opens on Grand Rapids West Side

There's a new spot to grab drinks in Grand Rapids!. Earlier this year we told you a father and son duo would be bringing a new cocktail bar to Bridge Street... The new cocktail room serving "artisan style cocktails in a comfortable, moody ambiance" is located at 443 Bridge Street NW, the former home of The Sovengard.
Heritage Community of Kalamazoo unveils $60M living complex for older adults

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heritage Community of Kalamazoo unveiled the new independent living complex for older adults Wednesday morning. The estimated $60 million Revel Creek complex is a four-story living complex, and is adjacent to Heritage Community. Revel Creek offers 60 market-rate, one to two bedroom apartments, each featuring a...
These Are The Most Dangerous Hills To Snow Sled In Kalamazoo

As we get ready for the winter season, the one thing above all else we can look forward to is the sledding days we're gonna get. You really never get too old to enjoy sledding, and as adults, it kind of makes up for having to drive around in the stuff. For the families, obviously, you'll want to go to some nice sledding hills and fully enjoy the season and safety.
Winter storm watch for all of Grand Rapids area; Some areas up to 18 inches of snow

A winter storm watch is in effect for the Grand Rapids area for an increasing coverage and increasing intensity of snow. The winter storm watch covers the time period from 7 a.m. Thursday, November 17 to 1 a.m. Saturday, November 19. The heavy snow will very likely continue through Saturday and Saturday night. The National Weather Service ends the winter storm watch at 1 a.m. Saturday just because they don’t warn for any weather 48 hours or more in the future.
