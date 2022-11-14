ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbush, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wabi.tv

Ellsworth woman accused of intentionally crashing into building

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth woman is accused of purposely crashing her car into a building in Ellsworth. Megan Rich, 40, is facing numerous charges including aggravated criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, and assault on law enforcement. Police were called Wednesday morning to High Street for a...
ELLSWORTH, ME
I-95 FM

Penobscot Deputies Arrest Three in Greenbush with Dangerous Drugs

Three people are facing drug charges after they were allegedly caught in Greenbush with fentanyl and other drugs. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office reports Deputies went to the Greenbush home in search of a wanted suspect at approximately 8:00 Friday night. When they arrived, they encountered 30-year-old David Paterson, 26-year-old Latasha Shaffer, and 26-year-old Nicholas Paterson, all of Greenbush, who were at the residence. Deputies ran a check on the occupants and found that David Paterson had several active warrants out for his arrest and active bail conditions. Shaffer also had a warrant out for her arrest and active bail conditions, and Nicholas Paterson had active bail conditions. All three were placed in custody while police searched the home.
GREENBUSH, ME
94.9 HOM

Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case

It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
GOULDSBORO, ME
foxbangor.com

Ellsworth women drives car into building

ELLSWORTH– A woman is now facing charges after police say she crashed her car into a building on purpose. Ellsworth Police Department is investigating this accident which happened just after 2 oclock Wednesday morning. Police say Megan Rich of Ellsworth was driving on high street when she purposefully drove...
ELLSWORTH, ME
foxbangor.com

Three arrested in Greenbush

GREENBUSH– Back on November 11th, deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office were trying to locate a wanted subject in Greenbush. When they arrived at a residence, they found David Paterson and Latasha Shaffer both had warrants and Nicholas Paterson who has bail conditions. All were placed under arrest.
GREENBUSH, ME
B98.5

Search Underway For 2 Men Following Central Maine Traffic Stop

After nearly a week, the search continues for two men who fled from a Wednesday (November 9th) traffic stop. According to the KJ, the incident started on Wednesday when a Maine State Trooper pulled over a vehicle on I-95 near Clinton. Upon running a check on the identity of the occupant, it was discovered that 45 year old Brian Strout was wanted on drug charges.
CLINTON, ME
wabi.tv

1 dead, 1 injured in Waterboro domestic violence incident

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder and a man is dead following a domestic incident in Waterboro. The York County Sheriffs Office says deputies were called to Lakeview Drive for a report of a shooting around 2 PM yesterday. The Maine State Police Tactical Team also responded.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Corinth man dies in truck crash

CORINTH, Maine — A man from Corinth died Sunday after the pickup truck he was driving went off the road and flipped. It happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Route 43 in Corinth, also referred to as Hudson Road, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Monday.
CORINTH, ME
foxbangor.com

City of Ellsworth gets sued over new police department location

ELLSWORTH — A month after getting the go ahead for a new police station, the city is Ellsworth is getting sued over how they attained the property. “It’s appropriate to try and build a new police station that will serve the citizens of Ellsworth, but it has to be done the right way,” said Brett Baber, the plaintiff lawyer.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WGME

City councilors give ultimatum to Bangor nightclub

BANGOR (BDN) -- A Bangor nightclub that has been the scene of violent altercations and garnered noise complaints from neighbors for years needs to take steps to clean up its act if it’s going to maintain an essential license. Patrick Brann, who owns Half Acre Nightclub and the property...
BANGOR, ME
Q 96.1

Maine Man Charged with Gun Trafficking Conspiracy & Obstructing Justice

An 18-year-old Main man has been arrested and is facing charges including gun trafficking conspiracy for allegedly purchasing guns in Maine to sell to the Dominican Republic. Trenton Judkins from Garland was placed into custody in New York on Friday. He appeared in a Bangor court Monday. The charges against him are gun trafficking conspiracy, gun trafficking and conspiracy to obstruct justice. The investigation has been ongoing since last year, according to the Bangor Daily News.
MAINE STATE
