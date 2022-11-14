Read full article on original website
Abraham, Foraker, Yen elected fellows of informatics society
The American Medical Informatics Association (AMIA) has elected three faculty members at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis — Joanna Abraham, Randi Foraker and Po-Yin Yen — fellows of the organization’s American College of Medical Informatics. They were inducted at the AMIA’s annual symposium Nov....
Incubator for Transdisciplinary Futures announces first round of funded projects
Nine multiyear clusters and five yearlong programmatic grants bring together faculty across all seven schools to collaborate on new transdisciplinary research. The Incubator for Transdisciplinary Futures (ITF), a signature initiative of the Arts & Sciences Strategic Plan, was created to catalyze and support bold collaborations that foster the future of scholarly inquiry. ITF achieves its mission to nurture innovative academic configurations in part by funding multiyear thematic clusters and programmatic grants. These clusters and grants bring together faculty from across Washington University to collaborate on novel ideas, unprecedented learning opportunities, and possible solutions to the world’s most critical issues.
Obituary: Penelope Biggs, classics scholar and benefactor, 85
Penelope Parkman Biggs, a graduate and longtime benefactor of the Department of Classics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, died under hospice care Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, after a long illness. She was 85. Born in 1937, Biggs was raised in Boston, except for four nonconsecutive...
Pediatric Center of Excellence in Nephrology established with NIH funding
WashU center’s researchers to create maps showing genetic details of normal and diseased kidneys. Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have received a grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to establish a Pediatric Center of Excellence in Nephrology. The center’s physician-scientists will create high-definition molecular reference maps showing genetic details of normal and diseased kidneys during various stages of childhood growth and development. The center’s team also will launch related educational programs to draw new researchers into the field.
Bouchet honor society applications open
Applications are being accepted for the Washington University in St. Louis chapter of the Bouchet Graduate Honor Society. Named after the first African American doctoral recipient in the United States, the honor society recognizes outstanding scholarly achievement and promotes diversity and excellence in doctoral education and the professoriate. Its network of preeminent scholars exemplifies academic and personal excellence, character, service and advocacy for students who have been traditionally underrepresented in the academy.
United Way campaign ends Dec. 2
The Washington University United Way campaign is still underway. The United Way helps to support more than 160 local agencies throughout Missouri and Illinois to make a positive impact on the St. Louis region. Efforts include providing families with meals and financial assistance; connecting people to health care resources; and providing women and children experiencing domestic violence with a safe space to live.
Group names Martin, Pappu, Yang among world’s most ‘highly cited’ researchers
The Institute for Scientific Information has named Randall Martin, Rohit Pappu and Lan Yang, all professors in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, among the most highly cited researchers in the sciences in 2022. The annual list identified 7,225 researchers from 69 countries and regions...
Performing Arts Department presents US premiere of Hsu Yen Ling’s ‘The Dust’
Wife: We each are only a speck of dust, nothing grand, incomplete. Doctor: A bit of information falling in the air. A performer panics. A universe detonates. Adam and Eve relocate to Mars. In “The Dust,” Taiwanese playwright Hsu Yen Ling combines six short, genre-bending scenes that together explore what...
WashULaw Announces Full-Tuition Scholarships For Low-Income Students
WashULaw will become tuition-free for low-income students admitted to the JD program, effective with our fall 2023 entering class. Further, all admitted students will receive an individualized custom scholarship that could include child care, mentorship, conference funding, and more. ““Financial support is not the entire solution, so every student will...
School of Law announces tuition-free legal education for students from low-income households
Washington University School of Law in St. Louis will offer full-tuition scholarships for admitted JD students whose family income is less than 200% of the federal poverty level, announced Russell K. Osgood, dean of the School of Law. For a family of four, that would mean students whose families earn...
