ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NorthcentralPA.com

Morgan Myles is ready to earn your vote tonight on 'The Voice'

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OtfOE_0jATzqws00

The time has come for Morgan Myles to perform again, and the viewers will decide her fate on tonight's show.

"Ok y’all!!! Here we go!! ITS UP TO YOU!!! I need your votes TOMORROW!!!" said Myles on her most recent social media post leading up to tonight's performance.

Myles got her early musical training right here in Williamsport with the Uptown Music Collective before relocating to Nashville and touring the country for the last ten-plus years.

Myles has spent the past week preparing for tonight's show. "The Voice" on NBC will transition from the show's judges picking who will move on to the viewers voting.

To vote for Myles this evening follow the instructions below.1.) Download THE VOICE APP or vote at NBC.COM/VOICEVOTE

2.) You can vote up to 10x per email address online and the app- that’s 20 votes!

3.)Voting starts at 8/7pmCST Monday and voting ends Tuesday at 7/6amCST!

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Watch Morgan Myles let it fly with her performance on last night's 'The Voice'

Morgan Myles did not disappoint Monday night with her performance on NBC's "The Voice." Before the performance, celebrity judge-turned-coach Camila Cabello referred to Myles as a "truth-teller" and believes that's why she has made it this far in the industry. "I honestly believe she can win this season," Cabello said. Using her own style and tones, Myles' rendition of Patty Griffin's "Let Him Fly" was a fan favorite throughout the show. Watch below: Country-star Blake Shelton followed up the performance saying he was glad to hear her do a country song, proclaiming the performance was "so freaking good!" Cabello called the performance "really, really, beautiful." The results from last night's vote will be announced on tonight's episode of "The Voice."
NorthcentralPA.com

Local music teacher a semifinalist for Grammy Award

Loyalsock Township, Pa. – One local educator is now a semifinalist in the Grammy’s national search for an outstanding and impactful music teacher, supporter, and innovator. Out of more than 1,205 nominations from 47 states, Loyalsock Township School District’s own Ryan Bulgarelli has been selected as a semifinalist — just one of 25 across the country, and the only educator in Pennsyvlania — for the Grammy’s 2023 Music Educator Award. ...
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy