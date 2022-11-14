Read full article on original website
Related
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins begging for help after escaping handcuffs
The mother of the malnourished children, Zaikaya Duncan, was arrested in Baton Rouge after police issued an AMBER Alert for five other missing kids.
Person gets dozens of cars towed for blocking their driveway
Black Tow Truck Dealing With A CarJonathan Cooper/Unsplash. Would you be mad if you were parked on a street and your car got towed for being just a tiny bit in the way? A poster on Reddit has admitted to getting enough cars towed to where they get Christmas cards from the towing companies for giving them so much business.
Why are traffic lights red, yellow, and green?
There are a few reasons why the colors red, yellow and green were chosen for traffic lights.
Man shot by roommate walks to neighbors for help, dies from wounds
Sunday morning, Bowling Green police responded to the 3000 block of Spring Hollow after Adrian J. Starks walked to a neighbor's apartment to inform them he'd been shot. He was in critical condition.
Teenage boy throws coke at homeless old man
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My 17-year-old cousin, Tom, is known for his rash reflexes and decisions and, since they were always humorous, we didn’t bother correcting him. Once he ran out through the backdoor after a police car parked because he had playfully hidden his mom’s purse and assumed she complained.
Seniors may be at risk of road rage from impatient aggressive drivers
Actress Denise Richards recently shared that she and her husband Aaron Phypers were victims of road rage when a driver passed them and then shot at their vehicle. Thankfully neither of them was hurt but the incident should be a red flag for older drivers. Phypers was driving slowly because he was trying to find the location of the studio where Denise was headed and the other driver obviously was enraged at their pace.
Comments / 0