Indiana basketball vs. Xavier: Will Hoosiers shine in Gavitt Tipoff Games?
The Gavitt Tipoff Games started on Monday with the Big Ten and Big East facing off for the eighth season. Indiana basketball faces Xavier on Friday. Last season, the Hoosiers battled St. John’s in the Gavitt Tipoff Games on November 17 and took down the Red Storm, 76-74, in Assembly Hall. Indiana basketball has not lost a Gavitt Tipoff game since falling to then-ranked No. 22 Seton Hall, 84-68 in 2017-18. The Hoosiers have won three straight in this conference series.
Somto Cyril liked what he saw during IU basketball visit, including opportunity to play next year
Nigerian center Somto Cyril says he hasn’t made a decision on whether he’ll go to college in 2023 or 2024. But during an official visit in Bloomington over the weekend, he was paying close attention to the opportunity at Indiana next year. “They (Indiana) have four players leaving...
Indiana Colleges: “Top Five”
Indiana has one of the longest and most distinguished histories in education, so all Hoosiers stand to benefit from attending an Indiana college or university. There are numerous types of colleges and universities in Indiana, ranging from renowned research universities, large colleges with large campus life, and smaller schools, with equally valuable educational opportunities, despite their small size. From College Choice, this “top five” list factors in both academic quality and return on investment, and with that, this list shows the “top five” colleges in Indiana.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
The 3rd richest person in Indiana
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Kentucky steel design and manufacturer to invest $18.5M in Indiana
(The Center Square) — GIM Inc. will invest $18.5 million to develop a new manufacturing operation in Scottsburg, Indiana, that is expected to generate 135 new jobs by 2026. The Louisville, Kentucky, based company is a structural engineering and design firm that specializes in steel buildings. It designs and manufactures steel frame buildings, bar joists and Sandwich Plate System floor panels, which are intended to be flexible, impact resistant and withstand compression. ...
Kokomo alum Bodie Kitchel now part of ‘the future of agronomy’
KOKOMO, Ind. – Bodie Kitchel can’t say enough about the value of his Ivy Tech Community College degree, and neither can his dad, but it wasn’t always that way. Bodie comes from a family big on education – more specifically Purdue University education. His grandfather, Bob Kitchel, and father, Jon Kitchel, both were known for their basketball skills as students there; his uncle, Kelly Kitchel, played football there and continued as a Purdue sports commentator. The black-and-gold runs deep in these Boilermakers.
A sustainable manufacturer plans a multi-million-dollar investment in Southern Indiana
SCOTTSBURG – GIM Inc., a green sustainable manufacturer of composite and steel solutions, announced plans today to establish operations in Scottsburg, creating up to 135 new jobs by the end of 2026. “Indiana’s manufacturing industry continues to lead, advancing new technologies and innovations – another example of Indiana’s strong...
Rokita granted request for new judge in case brought on by Indy doctor
A court has granted a motion by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita for a new judge in a case brought on by an Indianapolis doctor being investigated by Rokita's office.
Hogsett blames pandemic setbacks for third election try
When he first ran for mayor in 2015, Joe Hogsett said, if elected, he would serve only two terms. Tuesday night, Hogsett announced he was seeking a third term as Indianapolis mayor.
Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rex Early, former gubernatorial candidate and party leader
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County in memory of Rex Early, a longtime Republican leader and former candidate for governor. “Flags should be flown at half-staff sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County,” according to a release from the governor’s office. “Gov. Holcomb […]
Raising Cane’s opens first Indianapolis location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s opens its first Indianapolis area location on Tuesday. Located just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 8970 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, the first Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors and offer 20 lucky “Caniacs” free Raising Cane’s for a year. Those […]
Spring Mill Inn at Indiana state park closes for $10M in renovations
MITCHELL, Ind. (WISH) — An state park’s inn closed Monday for a $10 million modernization project, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in social media posts. Spring Mill Inn at Spring Mill State Park is expected to reopen by March 2024, according to a website for the project.
Southside construction update
* I-69 Indianapolis: The new Southport Road bridge over the future I-69 is now open! It is one of the largest bridges on the I-69 Finish Line project. The new southbound State Road 37 exit ramp to Southport Road has also opened. A pre-existing section of Southport Road and the S.R. 37 traffic signal remain open temporarily, connecting with the new alignment to the east for other traffic movements. Learn more and watch a short video showing Southport Road access routes. When all the ramps are completed, the new interchange will improve safety and traffic flow for a heavily traveled area. Southport Road is expected to be the ninth stoplight out of 14 removed for through traffic on S.R. 37.
AES Indiana warns of utility scams during the holiday’s
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Utility officials with AES Indiana warn of potential scammers this holiday season. Kelly Young, a spokesperson for AES, said scammers are sophisticated with how they try to rob you. She explained the most common signs of a potential scam. “They threaten to disconnect your utilities, they...
Judge to consider blocking AG Rokita from accessing abortion patient’s records
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An emergency hearing has been set for Friday morning on the preliminary injunction filed last week against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita by the Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old girl from Ohio in June. The suit was filed Nov. 3 in Marion...
Drivers expected to see highest Thanksgiving gas prices ever
When drivers hit the road to go to a Thanksgiving event, they will see the highest gas prices on record.
'We didn't get treated too well': American Indian man opens up about growing up in southern Indiana
SEYMOUR, Ind — As we move more into November, it's important to take time to educate ourselves and better understand American Indians during "Native American Heritage Month". WHAS11 News reached out to a Southern Indiana Cherokee man to learn more about misconceptions and how to make mistakes gracefully. Inside...
Hickory Furniture Collective becomes largest hickory furniture maker in the world
ANDERSON, Ind.-- Hickory Furniture Collective has acquired Old Hickory Furniture Company in Shelbyville, Ind. With this acquisition, Hickory Furniture Collective says it is now the largest maker of hickory furniture worldwide. Hickory Furniture Collective was formed in 2018 with three brands: Hickory Furniture Designs, Flat Rock Furniture, and Rocky Top...
