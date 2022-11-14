ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles sign two-time Pro Bowl DT Linval Joseph

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles have signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph to a one-year deal on Wednesday, the team announced. Joseph spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. It will be the 13th NFL season for the 34-year-old. The Eagles hope Joseph, a former second round pick, will help the team address their rushing defense since losing rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Davis was placed on injured reserve due to ankle injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which means he'll miss at least four games. In the two games Davis has missed so far,...
Eagles Add a Second Pro Bowler in Last 2 Days

Well, it appears the Philadelphia Eagles are intent on finding an option to stop the run. On Wednesday, they signed former Viking and two-time Pro Bowl DT Linval Joseph to their roster on a 1-year deal. Now on Thursday, the Eagles added a second Pro Bowler in the last two days.
Cowboys sign wide receiver who was a 2018 fourth-round pick, maintain interest in Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys signed a wide receiver on Tuesday. However, it wasn't the 30-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the team brought in Antonio Callaway, a fourth round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, as an addition to their practice squad, The 25-year-old has 53 catches for 695 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in his career. Callaway played for the Browns, like Beckham Jr. has, and had 43 receptions for 586 yards and five touchdowns across 11 starts in 16 games played as a rookie.
How Eagles’ additions of Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph help the defense

The Eagles front office and coaching staff must have had a sense that something was not right with their run defense, seeing their last two opponents, the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders, average 160 rushing yards, keeping the Eagles defense on the field for extended periods of time. Based on the recent signings the team has made over the last two days, they hope they have addressed the issue.
Eagles hoping new addition will shore up leaky run defense

As news broke on Wednesday that the Eagles were signing veteran nose tackle Linval Joseph, his new teammates were in the locker room getting ready for walkthrough. They seemed pretty excited about the addition. “I don’t really know too much about him other than he’s a big human being and...
