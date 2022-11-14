Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
$1M Grant for Indian King Tavern, Wallace House Historic SitesMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Eagles sign two-time Pro Bowl DT Linval Joseph
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles have signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph to a one-year deal on Wednesday, the team announced. Joseph spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. It will be the 13th NFL season for the 34-year-old. The Eagles hope Joseph, a former second round pick, will help the team address their rushing defense since losing rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Davis was placed on injured reserve due to ankle injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which means he'll miss at least four games. In the two games Davis has missed so far,...
Eagles Add a Second Pro Bowler in Last 2 Days
Well, it appears the Philadelphia Eagles are intent on finding an option to stop the run. On Wednesday, they signed former Viking and two-time Pro Bowl DT Linval Joseph to their roster on a 1-year deal. Now on Thursday, the Eagles added a second Pro Bowler in the last two days.
Camden basketball, No. 1 recruit D.J. Wagner could face serious penalties for possible recruiting violations
The powerhouse Camden High School boys basketball team, led by No. 1-ranked national recruit D.J. Wagner, could face serious and wide-ranging penalties when it appears before an investigative committee from the state’s governing body for high school sports next month, NJ Advance Media has learned. The public school stands...
Jerry Jones shares why Odell Beckham Jr has not signed yet
The Dallas Cowboys have been open about their interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., but the veteran wide receiver remains a free agent. Jerry Jones has some thoughts on why Beckham has not yet found a new team. Jones has made it very clear that he wants to see Beckham...
CBS Sports
Cowboys sign wide receiver who was a 2018 fourth-round pick, maintain interest in Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys signed a wide receiver on Tuesday. However, it wasn't the 30-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the team brought in Antonio Callaway, a fourth round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, as an addition to their practice squad, The 25-year-old has 53 catches for 695 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in his career. Callaway played for the Browns, like Beckham Jr. has, and had 43 receptions for 586 yards and five touchdowns across 11 starts in 16 games played as a rookie.
Ron Rivera gives surprising answer on Commanders’ QB dilemma
The Washington Commanders ended the Philadelphia Eagles’ bid a a perfect season with their upset win on Monday night. The win propelled Ron Rivera’s group to just a half-game out of a playoff spot, and gives Rivera a decision to make about the QB position with Carson Wentz eligible to come off injured reserve.
Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham Jr. 'just stacks on top of' current Cowboys playmakers
Neither the Cowboys’ collapse against the Green Bay Packers nor the first monster day in a long time from Dallas wideout CeeDee Lamb changes the team’s standing in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes, according to the man who would be signing his (sizable) paychecks if the much-ballyhooed deal actually happens.
Caesars promo code for TNF: $1,250 risk-free bet for Titans vs. Packers
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Green Bay Packers host the Tennessee Titans to kick off Week 11, and Caesars promo code NJBONUSFULL allows new signups to bet...
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, win $200 on TNF, NBA, and more on November 17
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Having the NFL, NBA, NHL, NCAAF, and college basketball running concurrently makes it the best time of year to be a sports fan,...
How Eagles’ additions of Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph help the defense
The Eagles front office and coaching staff must have had a sense that something was not right with their run defense, seeing their last two opponents, the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders, average 160 rushing yards, keeping the Eagles defense on the field for extended periods of time. Based on the recent signings the team has made over the last two days, they hope they have addressed the issue.
NBC Sports
Eagles hoping new addition will shore up leaky run defense
As news broke on Wednesday that the Eagles were signing veteran nose tackle Linval Joseph, his new teammates were in the locker room getting ready for walkthrough. They seemed pretty excited about the addition. “I don’t really know too much about him other than he’s a big human being and...
Nico Hischier jersey: How to get Devils gear online | Jerseys, hats, t-shirts, hoodies, more
The New Jersey Devils, led by captain Nico Hischier, have won 11 games in a row. After the team’s 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Thursday, Hischier, 23, now has 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in the 2022-23 season and is guiding the young roster in the locker room.
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Joel Embiid: The battle of the titans
The two superstars are set to take on each other tonight.
PurplePTSD: Eagles Grab ex-Vikings NT, MIN-DAL Preview, Jefferson OPOW
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Linval Joseph did the unthinkable, joining the Eagles on Wednesday....
NJ.com
NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0