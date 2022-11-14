ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

1470 WFNT

Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021

Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint fire chief leaves position, former chief to step in

Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton is no longer with the department and retired Fire Chief Theron Wiggins was tapped to lead the department on an interim basis. Flint fire chief leaves position, former chief to step in. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley's office issued a statement Thursday evening, saying Barton no...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Semi-Sweets in Genesee County shutting down after 8 years

GENESEE COUNTY, MI - For the past eight years, Semi-Sweets has done catering for weddings, birthday parties, and a variety of other occasions. Located at both the Flint Farmers’ Market and in Flushing at 8474 W. Mount Morris Rd, the business announced that it will shut down for good, no longer providing a “sweet ending” for its customers.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
kisswtlz.com

Family of Slain Toddler Seeking Help for Funeral, Medical Expenses

The relatives of a family involved in a domestic shooting on Sunday are asking for help with funeral expenses for two people who died as a result. A GoFundMe account has been set up for 2-year-old Alonzo Alvarez who died Sunday when his father allegedly shot him, his brother and his mother multiple times before taking his own life. According to the website, an older child is in critical condition at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids and the children’s mother is recovering from her wounds in another hospital.
SAGINAW, MI
1240 WJIM

Look Inside This Eerie Abandoned School In Flint

While some abandoned schools may have remnants of their past, this one doesn't seem to have much but graffiti and boarded-up windows. Located in Flint, the Whittier Classical Academy was built back in the early 1920s and looks like it has some stories to tell. Whittier Classical Academy In Flint.
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Walking Thru a Deserted Detroit Neighborhood At Night

Driving thru any abandoned neighborhood at night is creepy enough...but to walk through one of the deserted Detroit neighborhoods during the night is downright ballsy. Walking alone in a parking ramp is nerve-wracking enough...but in a mostly-abandoned neighborhood? Nuh-uh...not me. But this guy did...he took his cellphone and walked down...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Fight between sisters leads to road rage, false shooting report in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A fight between sisters escalated to a road rage incident and police pursuit Wednesday in Warren. According to police, a driver called 911 just before 1:55 p.m. and said she was being chased by a woman in a Jeep. The caller reported that the woman in the Jeep had shot at her in the area of Schoenherr and 10 Mile roads.
WARREN, MI
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

