wktn.com
ODOT District 1 Seeking Comments For Proposed Projects
LIMA, Ohio (Nov. 15, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Executive Order 11988, is seeking public comments regarding the following proposed projects:. ALLEN COUNTY. State Route 117 small bridge and culvert replacement (PID: 107835) –...
wktn.com
State Patrol Now On TikTok
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is recruiting the next generation of state troopers on its new TikTok account that launched today. The Patrol’s TikTok account can be found at @OfficialOSHP. The new TikTok account will primarily be utilized for recruitment purposes to promote interaction and create...
wktn.com
Thanksgiving Travel Numbers Continues to Rise
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Nov. 15, 2022) – AAA predicts 54.6 million Americans (more than 2.2 million Ohioans) will travel at least 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving (Nov. 23-27). That’s a 1.5% increase over 2021 (1.1% in Ohio) and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes (96% in Ohio). Continued higher costs...
