It’s time to vote for The Herald’s high school football Player of the Week

Rock Hill Herald Football Players of the Week Nominees

Tyler Fikis, Catawba Ridge Football : The 6-foot, 175-pound senior quarterback went 11-of-21 passing for 136 yards and a touchdown, while rushing 77 yards and two more scores on 16 carries to lead Catawba Ridge to a 37-14 win over North Augusta in the second round of the 4A state playoffs, Nov. 11.

Catawba Ridge is 11-1 overall this season.

Ian Grissom, Lewisville Football : The 6-foot, 165-pound quarterback went 13-of-19 for 170 yards passing and two touchdowns to lead Lewisville to a 43-18 win over Denmark-Olar in the second round of the 1A state playoffs, Nov. 12.

Lewisville (11-1) has won six straight games.

Luigi Rizzo, Northwestern Football : The 6-foot, 235-pound, right guard graded out at 89 percent, while not giving up a sack to help Northwestern to a 50-0, 4A second round state playoff win over Greenwood, Nov. 11.

Northwestern (11-1) has won seven straight games.

** Information published today includes statistics through Nov. 12.

