Rock Hill, SC

It’s time to vote for The Herald’s high school football Player of the Week

By Michael Burgess
The Herald
The Herald
 3 days ago

Rock Hill Herald Football Players of the Week Nominees

Tyler Fikis, Catawba Ridge Football : The 6-foot, 175-pound senior quarterback went 11-of-21 passing for 136 yards and a touchdown, while rushing 77 yards and two more scores on 16 carries to lead Catawba Ridge to a 37-14 win over North Augusta in the second round of the 4A state playoffs, Nov. 11.

Catawba Ridge is 11-1 overall this season.

Ian Grissom, Lewisville Football : The 6-foot, 165-pound quarterback went 13-of-19 for 170 yards passing and two touchdowns to lead Lewisville to a 43-18 win over Denmark-Olar in the second round of the 1A state playoffs, Nov. 12.

Lewisville (11-1) has won six straight games.

Luigi Rizzo, Northwestern Football : The 6-foot, 235-pound, right guard graded out at 89 percent, while not giving up a sack to help Northwestern to a 50-0, 4A second round state playoff win over Greenwood, Nov. 11.

Northwestern (11-1) has won seven straight games.

** Information published today includes statistics through Nov. 12.

If you want to nominate an athlete : Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

