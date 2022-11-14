This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Joining the crew of a Mississippi River keelboat back in 1810 guaranteed low pay and long hours of backbreaking, repetitive hard work. Keelboats were propelled by muscle-power, by men pushing the boat with long poles or hauling in ropes tied to trees upstream, often for a thousand miles or more. But there was one fringe benefit: glory and fame. It was the keelboatmen, like Mike Fink, who became larger-than-life American folk heroes. Their exploits were told and retold wherever rivermen gathered.

