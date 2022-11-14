ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

How to save money at home this winter as energy costs rise

By Sarah Wroblewski
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aqu2r_0jATvt1Z00

Simple changes to save on energy costs this winter 02:57

BOSTON - Winter is coming and while typically snow gets all the headlines, this year the rising cost of energy is on everyone's mind.

Bill Stacks, an energy expert from Eversource, has some simple tips to save you money this season.

He says letting the sun heat your home by opening your blinds is a simple and easy way to save. Don't forget to close them once the sun goes down to trap the heat inside. Also, use LED lights, which use 90 percent less energy than older bulbs. You can also reduce costs by making sure your heating vents are clear and no furniture or curtains are blocking the flow of hot air. If you have a furnace, making sure to change your filters every month to keep the air clear and free flowing.

Another thing to keep in mind - items in your house that are not in use, but still plugged in, like televisions and game consoles. They're producing what's called "phantom power."

"Ten to fifteen percent of your electric bill is phantom power. That's why we recommend using these power costs savers. You can utilize two or three of these slots to have items constantly on, like your cable box, then you have others that will automatically shut off when not in use," Stacks told WBZ-TV.

That kind of power cord along with a number of other energy saving items for your home can be found at Mass Save Marketplace . This online store has discounted prices with rebates already applied to the purchase price, like programmable thermostats which may be one of the best ways to control heating costs this winter.

"If you have those old dial thermostats, move to a programmable thermostat. Where you can program to dial it down when you are asleep or when you are not at home. Better yet, a smart thermostat, that way you can control it remotely If you wanted to," Stacks said.

Moving from the living room to the kitchen, one of the biggest ways to save is to upgrade appliances to Energy Star level.

"They are high efficient, they cost you less to run and they are the best products on the market as well," Stacks explained.

He also said says Investing in Energy Star appliances now will save you money in the long run. Another tip is to make sure your dishwasher, washer and dryer are full when you run them. Half loads waste energy and money.

Lastly, one of the biggest ways to put money back into your pocket is to add insulation to your home.

"A home that is not properly insulated, is like leaving a window open all year round," Stacks told WBZ. "One of the biggest things people can do to save is add insulation to their home. Weatherize some of these older homes in New England, especially those built before 2000 when the codes were different. So, we strongly recommend you have a home energy assessment and talk to one of our experts, to see just how much insulation you need."

Knowing how to conserve energy, like turning off a light switch when you're not there, can help you save money, but knowing where your energy is coming from can save you big bucks on your bill.

"Boston Choice Electric is a program we've created to make sure that every Boston resident has access to cleaner affordable energy," Reverend Mariama White-Hammond told WBZ..

She says there's no catch. This program gives people the option to choose up to 100-percent renewable energy for a discounted flat rate, with most options less expensive than the current basic price of Eversource right now.

"You could have 100% renewable energy for 14 cents. You could be the greenest person on your block and still be paying less than your neighbor on Eversource," White-Hammond says.

You can sign up here . The fixed rate would continue through December 2023 despite an expected increase in cost for utilities this winter.

"For instance, right now, if you're on basic Eversource in Boston, you're paying 18 cents a kilowatt hour. We expect that to rise significantly by January 1st because all energy prices are rising significantly. However, on the Boston standard you would be paying 11 cents. You could cut your bill in half and have cleaner energy," White-Hammond told WBZ.

There are a number of communities across the state that have similar programs. Visit your town or city's website to find out more.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Want to Save on Heating? Try This Small Home Upgrade

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Homeowners looking for an energy-efficient alternative to traditional furnaces in the winter (and air conditioners in the summer) might want to invest in a heat pump: a type of heating and cooling system that can help you save money while also minimizing your environmental footprint amid the climate crisis.
WCVB

National Grid working to help Massachusetts residents save on home heating

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Home heating costs are expected to be sky-high in Massachusetts this year and National Grid is looking to help its customers in the state save. National Grid hosted a customer energy savings event at the Haverhill Citizen Center Tuesday night with the help of Mass Save, The Salvation Army and other organizations. It is one of a series of events that began in September in an effort to provide customers with information on available assistance and help them prepare for the winter.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400

As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.
Upworthy

Tenant stunned after old landlord sends him a check for $2,500 as a ‘share’ from selling the home

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on August 16, 2021. If finding a good house to rent is difficult, finding a good landlord is near impossible. The word "landlord" often evokes strong negative feelings, and to be fair, many do justify the stereotype. However, there are a few kind-hearted ones, and a story about one such landlord was posted on Facebook. Chris Robarge, from Worcester, Massachusetts, was surprised when one of his old landlords asked for his current address. It had been a while since he moved out and all matters were settled, so it felt weird for the landlord to asking for this. He found out why a few days later when he got a letter containing a check for $2,500. He was stunned. The landlord had attached a letter with it explaining that he had managed to sell the house for a good price and wanted to share a bit with his tenants, who all contributed to paying the mortgage of the home.
WORCESTER, MA
natureworldnews.com

Why Space Heaters Are Best to Reduce Electricity Costs?

When it comes to choosing the right space heater, there are several factors that you should consider, including size, energy efficiency, and portability. These factors can greatly impact your decision. For instance, if you are concerned about your electricity bill, you can purchase a space heater or a portable model which is an environment-free option for you.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CNET

Set Your Water Heater to This Exact Temperature and Watch Your Energy Bills Drop

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Not much beats a hot shower after a long, stressful day. But if you're like me, your enjoyment is always tempered by nagging thoughts about how much that water is actually costing you. That concern isn't for nothing: Hot water heating can account for 14% to 18% of an average utility bill, according to the Department of Energy.
Boston

For $699,900, a Brockton home with a basement fit for a storybook

The property has three bedrooms, three full baths, and a contemporary ranch design (upstairs). At first glance, 115 West St. in Brockton looks like a traditional home, but it’s the basement of the three-bed, three-bath property that holds the surprise. The home, measuring 2,864 square feet (including that lower...
BROCKTON, MA
The Kitchn

Break Your Paper Towel Habit with This $17 Cleaning Tool

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Even when I’m tempted by the convenience of a paper towel, I do my best to use them sparingly. Instead, I opt for Swedish dishcloths, a cheaper and more eco-friendly alternative, made of cellulose and cotton. There are lots of options out there, and nearly all of them are absorbent, durable, and dishwasher-safe — but Cloud Paper Swish Cloths are my new favorite.
KTEN.com

Electric Furnace vs Heat Pump: Which is The Right Choice for Your Home

Originally Posted On: https://bloggingheros.com/electric-furnace-vs-heat-pump/. Did you know that 36 percent of homes in the United States of America use an electric furnace to provide heat in the house during the winter months? Maintaining a comfortable temperature in your home is vital when the temps start to drop, and a big part of staying warm is choosing between an electric furnace vs. a heat pump for your home.
CBS Boston

Electric or gas powered cars - which is better in the winter?

BOSTON -- Here in New England, we're used to weathering tough storms, and we can be just as tough behind the wheel. But does our ability to commute in the cold change if you swap your gas tank for a lithium-ion battery?  Kathleen Connors, President of Voltrek, a Lawrence-based company that's installed thousands of electric-vehicle charging stations around New England, says yes."When you're driving a gas-powered vehicle, you don't have to worry about losing range, because it's like 20 below zero," said Connors. "It's not quite that cold here, even though some days it feels like it.Connors has been driving electric...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BBC

Energy crisis: 'My energy efficient home didn’t keep my family warm'

With world leaders at the COP27 climate summit, the focus is back on how countries can cut carbon emissions. Since 2008 all homes have needed an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) when they're built, sold or rented, but a firm training EPC assessors says they need redesigning, while some homeowners have found their newly-built houses aren't delivering the high EPC ratings promised.
BBC

Why smart thermostats don't always save you money

A few years ago, Dominic McCann realised that his smart thermostat was a treasure trove of data. So he decided to hack it, in order to track what his boiler was doing literally every minute of the day. Using open source software, he accessed data from the thermostat online and...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts

The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
91K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy