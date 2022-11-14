Read full article on original website
Mike Pence Is Only Interested In 1 Thing In Funny Jimmy Fallon Montage
"The Tonight Show" host also found a "bright side" in Republicans winning control of the House.
TV review: 'Wednesday' forgot who Wednesday Addams is
The Netflix series "Wednesday" turns Wednesday Addams into a generic character in a generic story.
Twitter Users Resort To Memes, Say #RIP To Troubled Platform After Resignations
The posts poured in after hundreds of Twitter employees resigned from the company on Thursday.
