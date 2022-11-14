ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Post your questions for Ride’s Andy Bell

Andy Bell has been a part of some of the most venerated British rock music of all time, serving as vocalist and guitarist for Oxford band Ride – creators of two of the greatest shoegaze albums of all time in the form of Nowhere and Going Blank Again – as well as a member of Oasis, Beady Eye, and a solo artist. Forming Ride with Mark Gardener, Laurence Colbert and Steve Queralt in the late 80s, the band quickly signed to Creation Records and became one of the most successful acts on the label. Over the next decade, Ride would traverse a variety of sounds and styles and work with current and future stars including Nigel Godrich, John Leckie and George Drakoulias.
The Hollywood Reporter

British Independent Film Awards: ‘Aftersun’ Tops Craft Winners

Aftersun, the debut feature from Charlotte Wells that stars Paul Mescal, has topped the craft categories at the 2022 British Independent Film Awards. The drama, which became a breakout sensation in Cannes, where it was nabbed by A24 and Mubi, won three awards, including in the best cinematography category for Gregory Oke, for best editing for Blair McClendon and in the best music supervision category — a new honor introduced this year — for Lucy Bright. More from The Hollywood ReporterPolish Oscar Contender 'EO' Wins Arab Critics' Award at Cairo FestivalBarack Obama, Trevor Noah Talk Midterm Elections and Why Young People Made All...

